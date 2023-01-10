ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

UPDATE KHP: 5th grade student dies after SUV rollover crash

JEWELL COUNTY —A fifth-grade student died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Friday in Jewell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 USD 107-Rock Hills Chevy Suburban driven by Audra Wilburn, 43, Portsmouth, Virginia, was northbound on 250th Road eight and one half miles north of the city of Randall.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
JC Post

2 Kan. women dead after wrong-way, head-on I-70 crash

GEARY COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Chevy Cruze driven by Kelly E. Clements, 32, Fort Riley, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 just outside of Marshall Army Airfield and struck a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Gary T. May, 76, Milford, head-on.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JCPD asks for help to find children abducted by their mother

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

PT Co. Sheriff's Office: Wamego man arrested on drug charges

POTTAWATOMIE CO. - Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the 3600 block of Apel Road. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity and stolen property in the Pottawatomie County area, Deputies found numerous marijuana plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and several items of stolen property were recovered.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JCFD reports a house fire

Junction City fire fighters responded to a house fire at 211 E. 5th Street Tuesday night. There was one occupant but there were not any injuries. The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time. The damage was placed at $5,000. According to the Fire Department a combination room - back porch area burned.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Late free throws lift Junction City by Hayden

Sheldon Butler-Lawson hit two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining to help the Junction City Blue Jays ( 6-3 ) defeat the Hayden Wildcats ( 3-4 ) 44-42 at the Blue Jay Event Center Tuesday night. The Blue Jays led by 10 points in the fourth quarter but four missed...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Bracket is set for the Tournament of Champions

Junction City will play Shawnee Mission South in the first round of the boys basketball Tournament of Champions in Dodge City on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3:30 p.m. at the United Wireless Arena. Other first round matchups include Hutchinson vs. Newton, Maize South against Bishop Carroll and Dodge City vs....
DODGE CITY, KS
JC Post

Iowa State defeats Kansas State in Big 12 women's basketball

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give Iowa State the first double-digit lead of the game. Ryan scored the opening six points of the fourth quarter, on a three-point play and 3-pointer, and she added another basket for a 59-46 lead with 5:35 left. Iowa State went nearly three minutes without scoring to have its lead trimmed to 62-56 with 2:32 left, but Ashley Joens answered with a 3-pointer from the corner for a nine-point lead.
AMES, IA
JC Post

K-State holds off Oklahoma State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 20 points and found Keyontae Johnson for an alley-oop dunk with 38 seconds left as No. 11 Kansas State held off Oklahoma State 65-57. Johnson added 12 points and Desi Sills had 11 for the Wildcats, who won their ninth straight and matched their victory total from last season. Predicted to finish last in the Big 12, Kansas State went from unranked last week to just outside the top 10 in the AP poll. Kalib Boone scored 23 points and Caleb Asberry had 15 for the Cowboys, who have lost three of four, all by 10 points or fewer.
STILLWATER, OK
JC Post

Bob Story will serve as MAC Chairman

Members of the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council have elected Bob Story to serve as their chairman for the coming year. "Well it's going to be a big challenge. It's something I didn't realize I was going to do but I'm excited about it. I'm going to get the mission figured out and go forward with how we can serve this community the best."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Public Works set their holiday schedule

There will not be any trash or garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. But trash will be picked up the next work day on Tuesday. That will move trash pick-up back one day for the remainder of the week.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy