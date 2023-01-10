Read full article on original website
UPDATE KHP: 5th grade student dies after SUV rollover crash
JEWELL COUNTY —A fifth-grade student died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Friday in Jewell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 USD 107-Rock Hills Chevy Suburban driven by Audra Wilburn, 43, Portsmouth, Virginia, was northbound on 250th Road eight and one half miles north of the city of Randall.
2 Kan. women dead after wrong-way, head-on I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Chevy Cruze driven by Kelly E. Clements, 32, Fort Riley, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 just outside of Marshall Army Airfield and struck a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Gary T. May, 76, Milford, head-on.
JCPD asks for help to find children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
PT Co. Sheriff's Office: Wamego man arrested on drug charges
POTTAWATOMIE CO. - Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the 3600 block of Apel Road. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity and stolen property in the Pottawatomie County area, Deputies found numerous marijuana plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and several items of stolen property were recovered.
Pickleball will help feed the hungry in Junction City
There will be a Pickleball 101 session on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the 12th Street Community Center in Junction City. It will go from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. and will be for ages 18 and up. The registration fee will support the Geary County Food Pantry and Wheels of Hope.
UPDATE: Riley Co. woman arrested after allegedly causing rear-end crash
Correction 4:00 p.m., Jan. 10: This story incorrectly posted the name of the arrested person in this story. A correction has been made to note: Kezia Shibler was arrested in this incident. RILEY COUNTY—Police arrested a Riley County woman after a 2-vehicle crash that occurred just after 8a.m. Monday in...
JCFD reports a house fire
Junction City fire fighters responded to a house fire at 211 E. 5th Street Tuesday night. There was one occupant but there were not any injuries. The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time. The damage was placed at $5,000. According to the Fire Department a combination room - back porch area burned.
Public library in Junction City will be closed Monday
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in Junction City will not be open Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The library will also close at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 in order to host the Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours.
Late free throws lift Junction City by Hayden
Sheldon Butler-Lawson hit two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining to help the Junction City Blue Jays ( 6-3 ) defeat the Hayden Wildcats ( 3-4 ) 44-42 at the Blue Jay Event Center Tuesday night. The Blue Jays led by 10 points in the fourth quarter but four missed...
Dr. Todd Frieze Joins Konza Prairie Community Health Center
(Junction City, KS) – Todd Frieze, MD has joined the healthcare team at Konza Prairie Community Health Center. Dr. Frieze is seeing patients at the Konza clinic in Junction City; he will also see patients two full days per week at the Chapman, Kansas clinic. Current patients of Dr....
Bracket is set for the Tournament of Champions
Junction City will play Shawnee Mission South in the first round of the boys basketball Tournament of Champions in Dodge City on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3:30 p.m. at the United Wireless Arena. Other first round matchups include Hutchinson vs. Newton, Maize South against Bishop Carroll and Dodge City vs....
Iowa State defeats Kansas State in Big 12 women's basketball
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give Iowa State the first double-digit lead of the game. Ryan scored the opening six points of the fourth quarter, on a three-point play and 3-pointer, and she added another basket for a 59-46 lead with 5:35 left. Iowa State went nearly three minutes without scoring to have its lead trimmed to 62-56 with 2:32 left, but Ashley Joens answered with a 3-pointer from the corner for a nine-point lead.
Lady Jays will play in the Salina Invitational Tournament
Junction City will play Liberal in the opening round of the Salina Invitational Tournament Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. The Lady Jays are the 8th seed in the tournament while Liberal is the top seed. Other first round games find Salina Central vs. Buhler, Andover against Abilene and Highland...
K-State holds off Oklahoma State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 20 points and found Keyontae Johnson for an alley-oop dunk with 38 seconds left as No. 11 Kansas State held off Oklahoma State 65-57. Johnson added 12 points and Desi Sills had 11 for the Wildcats, who won their ninth straight and matched their victory total from last season. Predicted to finish last in the Big 12, Kansas State went from unranked last week to just outside the top 10 in the AP poll. Kalib Boone scored 23 points and Caleb Asberry had 15 for the Cowboys, who have lost three of four, all by 10 points or fewer.
Keystone operator must repay some, not all, tax dollars spent on oil spill
When the Keystone pipeline burst in rural Kansas last month, county workers rushed to build an emergency dam on Mill Creek. Meanwhile, federal agencies dispatched pipeline and environmental experts to the scene. And the state set about sampling water and searching for injured animals. All of this costs taxpayers —...
Bob Story will serve as MAC Chairman
Members of the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council have elected Bob Story to serve as their chairman for the coming year. "Well it's going to be a big challenge. It's something I didn't realize I was going to do but I'm excited about it. I'm going to get the mission figured out and go forward with how we can serve this community the best."
Renz to retire after over 45 years with K-State Alumni Association
K-State Alumni Association President and CEO Amy Button Renz will retire from the K-State Alumni Association after more than 45 years of service to Kansas State University. Her last day will be at end of the association’s fiscal year on June 30. Renz began her career with the alumni...
Public Works set their holiday schedule
There will not be any trash or garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. But trash will be picked up the next work day on Tuesday. That will move trash pick-up back one day for the remainder of the week.
Bed Bath & Beyond eyes more layoffs, will close store in Manhattan
NEW YORK (AP) —Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an...
