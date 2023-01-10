Read full article on original website
1 dead, 2 injured in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead and two people are hurt after a crash in Brown County Thursday. Emergency units were called to the scene at the intersection of State Route 32 and Stieman Road in Washington Township around 5:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation shows 61-year-old Claude Wright...
Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road...
Lanes reopen after semi rollover crash on I-71 SB in Clinton County
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Volvo semi-truck operated by a 42-year-old man traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking multiple trees, and overturned.
1 killed in Scioto County, Ohio car crash
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Scioto County Wednesday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 7:45 p.m. on State Route 348. Police say 65-year-old Cynthia Vanhoose, of Blue Creek, was killed when her Nissan Rogue went off the roadway and […]
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A semi hauling bottles of Guinness beer rolled over off southbound Interstate 71 in Clinton County overnight, closing it for roughly 10 hours, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The beer truck overturned around 10:30 p.m. just past the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina...
Police close Zoar Road in Hamilton Township due to a crash
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. Officials have reopened Zoar Road after an earlier crash. Hamilton Township police have closed Zoar Road after a crash Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police closed the road at 7:49 a.m. at the...
A fatal crash claimed the life of an Adams Co. woman
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into a fatal crash that happened yesterday evening along Route 348 in Scioto County. According to troopers with the patrol, a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Cynthia Vanhoose, 65, of Blue Creek, Ohio, traveled left of center, then off the roadway before striking a tree.
One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
Two lanes are blocked on I-71 in Mason due to a crash
MASON, Ohio — UPDATE:. All lanes have been reopened. Crash has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-71 in Mason after a crash Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5.
Serious crash in Pike Co., medics respond
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Route 32 and Route 104. Details are still emerging, but initial reports indicate that at least two vehicles were involved in the accident. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.
Police responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Deputies: 2 juveniles involved in West Clermont County Snapchat threat
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - An 11-year-old was arrested in Clermont County on Friday after deputies revealed a student was involved in the West Clermont Middle School Snapchat threat, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies believe that the Snapchat threat came from a boy who lives in Muskegon, Michigan, after tracing...
Dayton police searching for missing Dayton woman after car found in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department is looking for a missing woman after her vehicle was found with her belongings still inside of it in Middletown. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, leaving the apartment of her ex-boyfriend in Trotwood, Ohio.
Crash cleared, State Route 32 reopen in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash on State Route 32 has been cleared. The road is now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed a stretch of State Route 32 in Washington Township, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, State Route 32 is closed...
