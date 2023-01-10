ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

1 dead, 2 injured in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead and two people are hurt after a crash in Brown County Thursday. Emergency units were called to the scene at the intersection of State Route 32 and Stieman Road in Washington Township around 5:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation shows 61-year-old Claude Wright...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured in a two-car crash outside Mt. Orab. It happened Thursday around 5:35 p.m. on OH-32 at Stieman Road in Washington Township, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Claude Wright, of Amelia, was driving in a 1997...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

SB I-71 closed in Clinton County due to semi crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 71 is shut down in Clinton County, beyond the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and Jamestown due to a rollover crash involving a semi. The highway has been shut down all night and is not expected to reopen until at least 7 a.m.,...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro woman injured in fatal crash

A Hillsboro woman sustained minor injuries in a fatal crash Thursday when an Amelia man failed to yield at stop a sign and pulled into the path of the woman’s vehicle on S.R. 32. The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:35...
HILLSBORO, OH
Fox 19

Semi hauling beer crashes off SB I-71, closing it all night

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A semi tractor-trailer hauling beer rolled over off southbound Interstate 71 in Clinton County overnight, closing it for hours, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The highway has been shut down since about 10:30 p.m. Thursday past the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 killed in Scioto County, Ohio car crash

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Scioto County Wednesday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 7:45 p.m. on State Route 348. Police say 65-year-old Cynthia Vanhoose, of Blue Creek, was killed when her Nissan Rogue went off the roadway and […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Southbound I-71 reopens after beer truck overturns

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A semi hauling bottles of Guinness beer rolled over off southbound Interstate 71 in Clinton County overnight, closing it for roughly 10 hours, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The beer truck overturned around 10:30 p.m. just past the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police close Zoar Road in Hamilton Township due to a crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. Officials have reopened Zoar Road after an earlier crash. Hamilton Township police have closed Zoar Road after a crash Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police closed the road at 7:49 a.m. at the...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

A fatal crash claimed the life of an Adams Co. woman

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into a fatal crash that happened yesterday evening along Route 348 in Scioto County. According to troopers with the patrol, a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Cynthia Vanhoose, 65, of Blue Creek, Ohio, traveled left of center, then off the roadway before striking a tree.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes are blocked on I-71 in Mason due to a crash

MASON, Ohio — UPDATE:. All lanes have been reopened. Crash has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-71 in Mason after a crash Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5.
MASON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Serious crash in Pike Co., medics respond

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Route 32 and Route 104. Details are still emerging, but initial reports indicate that at least two vehicles were involved in the accident. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Dayton police searching for missing Dayton woman after car found in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department is looking for a missing woman after her vehicle was found with her belongings still inside of it in Middletown. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, leaving the apartment of her ex-boyfriend in Trotwood, Ohio.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy