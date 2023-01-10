Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids police arrest 2 in August fatal shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids police arrested two suspects in the August killing of Dacarri Brown. Brown, 22, was shot and killed around 1:15 a.m. August 27 near Stewart Street SW and South Division Avenue, oplice said. The suspects, Tiesean Hatchett, 29, and Leonard Young, 33, are held...
‘Had to be terrifying,’ Grand Rapids police chief says of two girls carjacked by armed teen
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A teen held a gun to a 17-year-old girl’s head during an armed carjacking, setting off a police search that culminated with a violent broadside crash between the stolen SUV and a police cruiser. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom offered new details Friday, Jan....
Suspects on the run after carjacking, police chase and crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids police are looking for four men allegedly involved in a carjacking and police pursuit where at least one police cruiser was struck. Officers were at the scene in the 900 block of Douglas Street as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, searching the area for the four suspects.
Grand Rapids police make arrests after carjacked vehicle strikes cruiser, suspects flee on foot
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- An SUV swiped in an armed carjacking later broadsided a Grand Rapids police cruiser at high speed, sending an officer to get checked at a hospital on Thursday, Jan. 12. At least three people in the SUV were able to flee the crash on foot, but...
Man flees scene of shooting in Kentwood, police say
KENTWOOD, MI – Authorities are trying to find a suspect they believe left the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Kentwood police said. Investigators described the suspect as a man in his 20s. No other descriptions were immediately available. Police responded to an 11:56 a.m. report of gunshots fired...
Money dispute led to man’s August fatal shooting in Grand Rapids, court records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A dispute over money taken for a room rental that never came to fruition was likely the reason behind a fatal August shooting in Grand Rapids, court records show. Tiesean Hatchett, 29, and Leonard Young, 33, were arraigned Thursday, Jan. 13 on charges of felony murder,...
Holland man arraigned for allegedly threatening store employees with knives
HOLLAND, Mich. — An 82-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday on charges related to a standoff at a Holland-area business. Deputies responded to a business on East Lakewood Boulevard, near Beeline Road, around 11 a.m. Monday in Holland, where a man armed with knives threatened store employees, according to the the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Search continues for two suspects who robbed gas station in Grand Rapids, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for two suspects who fled on foot from a Citgo gas station after allegedly stealing beer from the store, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Upgrade: Athens Township Fire Department to receive over $300,000 to purchase equipment. A firearm was...
Hope College on lockdown while police look for burglary suspect
Ottawa County Dispatch confirmed to FOX 17 that police received a call of a breaking and entering in a home in the 200th block of 14th at around 6:20 p.m.
Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
Woman killed in Montcalm County crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – A 54-year-old Greenville woman was killed Friday, Jan. 13, in a two-vehicle crash, state police said. Her name has not been released. The other driver, an 18-year-old Greenville man, suffered minor injuries. The crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. on Wise Road at Youngman Road...
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
Police: Shooting leaves Muskegon man hospitalized with leg injuries
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting in Muskegon on Wednesday. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says the shooting happened around noon near the intersection at Forest Avenue and Hoyt Street. We’re told the victim, a 58-year-old man from Muskegon, was shot in the legs. Police...
Investigation underway after Mona Shores student allegedly posts photo of gun on Snapchat
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a student at Mona Shores Middle School allegedly posted a photo of a backpack and a gun on Snapchat with the caption, "Big day tomorrow." Mona Shores Public Schools Superintendent Bill O'Brien released a statement about the incident on Wednesday,...
Grand Rapids woman accused of setting fatal fire talked of exorcising demons, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A woman accused of setting a fire that killed a Grand Rapids man talked of exorcising demons in a police interview, court testimony showed. Tyeshia Damita Minor, 39, was ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree arson and felony murder following a probable cause hearing Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Greenville Woman Killed When Pickup Smashes Into Her Car
Michigan State Police troopers said a 54-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash Friday morning. At 7:13 a.m., troopers were dispatched to Wise Road at Youngman Road in Montcalm Township. Troopers found that a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 54-year-old woman from Greenville, was turning onto Wise...
Police continue to look for answers in fall killing of 18-year-old
The search for justice continues for the family of a West Michigan teen who was shot and killed while riding his bike last fall in Wyoming.
Police motorcycle unit being revived as part of Kalamazoo’s proposed budget
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo city officials are considering a plan to revive the public safety department’s police motorcycle unit. The city’s proposed budget, which is up for final approval, includes the purchase or lease of three motorcycles for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety fleet. The three Harley...
Fire hydrant repairs to block westbound traffic on G Avenue
Fire hydrant repairs will block westbound traffic on a road in Comstock Township, the city of Kalamazoo reports. Westbound G Avenue between 32nd and 33rd Street will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, for fire hydrant repairs, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. Westbound traffic will be...
Police investigate baby death in Kalamazoo
A death investigation is underway at a home in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood for an unresponsive baby, police said.
