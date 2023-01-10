ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Holland man arraigned for allegedly threatening store employees with knives

HOLLAND, Mich. — An 82-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday on charges related to a standoff at a Holland-area business. Deputies responded to a business on East Lakewood Boulevard, near Beeline Road, around 11 a.m. Monday in Holland, where a man armed with knives threatened store employees, according to the the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
HOLLAND, MI
abc57.com

Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman killed in Montcalm County crash

MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – A 54-year-old Greenville woman was killed Friday, Jan. 13, in a two-vehicle crash, state police said. Her name has not been released. The other driver, an 18-year-old Greenville man, suffered minor injuries. The crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. on Wise Road at Youngman Road...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Police: Shooting leaves Muskegon man hospitalized with leg injuries

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting in Muskegon on Wednesday. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says the shooting happened around noon near the intersection at Forest Avenue and Hoyt Street. We’re told the victim, a 58-year-old man from Muskegon, was shot in the legs. Police...
MUSKEGON, MI
9&10 News

Greenville Woman Killed When Pickup Smashes Into Her Car

Michigan State Police troopers said a 54-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash Friday morning. At 7:13 a.m., troopers were dispatched to Wise Road at Youngman Road in Montcalm Township. Troopers found that a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 54-year-old woman from Greenville, was turning onto Wise...
GREENVILLE, MI
MLive

MLive

58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy