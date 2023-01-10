ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Westbury, NY

fox5ny.com

Long Island man accused of fatally kicking dog, threatening its owner

NEW YORK - Authorities have arrested a man they say fatally kicked a dog and threatened its owner in Holbrook. Police arrested Scott Walker, 44, Wednesday just before 9 p.m. at the Valero located at 1080 Main St. He's charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and animal cruelty, among other...
HOLBROOK, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Steals Boston Terrier Puppy From New Hyde Park Pet Store

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two people suspected of stealing a 4-month-old puppy from a Long Island pet store. The Boston Terrier, a male named “Pip,” was taken from The Left Paw Puppies, located in New Hyde Park on Jericho Turnpike, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to Nassau County Police.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY

