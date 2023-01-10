Read full article on original website
News 12
Volunteer fire medic for Wantagh Fire Department says she was raped by 2 of her superiors
A volunteer fire medic for the Wantagh Fire Department says she was raped by two of her then-superiors. The plaintiff, a woman in her mid-20s, says she was invited to a captain's birthday party at the Wantagh firehouse in January 2022. She says the former captain and a chief encouraged...
Officials: Live hand grenade found at Hamptonburgh estate
The sheriff's office says it got a call around 4 p.m. of a potential hand grenade found by a contractor working at 172 Stony Ford Road.
fox5ny.com
Long Island man accused of fatally kicking dog, threatening its owner
NEW YORK - Authorities have arrested a man they say fatally kicked a dog and threatened its owner in Holbrook. Police arrested Scott Walker, 44, Wednesday just before 9 p.m. at the Valero located at 1080 Main St. He's charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and animal cruelty, among other...
Man Killed, Woman Injured In 4-Alarm Overnight Fire In Holbrook: Officials
One person has died and another is seriously injured after a four-alarm fire ripped through a home in Holbrook overnight, officials said. Holbrook Fire responded to the fire at 69 Belcher Street around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, State Fire Marshal Jake Ostroskey reports. The fire origi…
Exclusive: Mother calls for DOE investigation after son with autism returns from school bruised
A Bronx mother is calling for an investigation from the Department of Education, saying her son who has autism came home from school with a bruise on his face.
Nassau student, 17, critically injured in crash: police
A 17-year-old Nassau student riding a skateboard was critically injured after being struck by an SUV in Hicksville after school Thursday, police said.
Police: Person sought for stealing catalytic converters in Kings Park
Police say a person inside a white BMW stole catalytic converters from two cars on Whittier Drive and one on Old Commack Road in Kings Park on Dec. 28.
Headlines: Officer recovers from Fentanyl exposure, man killed by police identified, Dutchess County crash
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
NYPD: Teenage boy stabbed while leaving school
The 14-year-old victim was stabbed in the back as he was walking outside of M.S. 301, located on Cauldwell Avenue, where there are also other schools and playgrounds nearby.
State trooper administered Narcan following possible exposure to opioids on Wantagh Parkway
Dr. Eugene Vortsman, with Northwell Health, isn't sure that the trooper's symptoms were from fentanyl exposure.
Woman found shot in the head inside Queens apartment after her father called for wellness check
A 23-year-old Queens woman was discovered fatally shot in her home after her father hadn't heard from her for days.
Man tosses LI hospital worker around while demanding money: police
A Queens man was arrested late Wednesday for attempting to rob a hospital worker outside of Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, police said.
Residents fear for their safety following fatal stabbing in building
Residents at 1212 University Ave. say they are constantly looking over their shoulders following a fatal stabbing in their building last Friday.
News 12
9-year-old girl who had police called on her for killing lanternflies honored in Montclair
Bobbi, the 9-year-old girl who had the police called on her for killing lanternflies on her street in Caldwell, was honored in Montclair. On Friday, Bobbi was honored at the Montclair Police Department by officers and state officials for her “community care taking.”. “It's important that she sees the...
Duo Steals Boston Terrier Puppy From New Hyde Park Pet Store
Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two people suspected of stealing a 4-month-old puppy from a Long Island pet store. The Boston Terrier, a male named “Pip,” was taken from The Left Paw Puppies, located in New Hyde Park on Jericho Turnpike, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to Nassau County Police.
CRASH: Woman ODs on LI parkway, responding trooper exposed to opioids; both hospitalized
A Long Island woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly crashed her car on the Wantagh State Parkway while driving high and exposed a trooper to opioids.
Authorities: Man shot, killed by police during stabbing identified
Responding officers from the Kent Police Department say they were forced to fire the fatal rounds at 34-year-old Christopher Torres when they arrived at a home and observed him stabbing a woman.
Police: Long Beach hockey player fatally hit by car while riding skateboard
The driver of the car that struck the victim remained at the scene, and no charges have been filed.
Questions swirl about Roselle mayor's use of municipal car after documents reveal $5K worth of E-ZPass violations
News 12 has received documents showing Roselle Mayor Shaw racked up nearly $5,000 worth of E-ZPass violations.
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
