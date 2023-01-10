Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In HoustonMadocHouston, TX
Related
Man charged with murder 3 months after body found wrapped in blankets in SW Houston apartment
Investigators said they believe there are witnesses who have not yet come forward. An autopsy determined the victim died from blunt force trauma over a month before his body was found.
fox26houston.com
Car crashes into Houston building, 4 people injured, 1 transported to the hospital
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a car crashed into a building injuring four people. Authorities said the crash occurred in the 10100 block of South Post Oak just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Houston police said a gentleman was supposed to meet his wife for dinner, and accidentally hit...
Video shows aftermath of vehicle crashing into seafood joint in southwest Houston
The restaurant encourages customers to still support their business Thursday during regular hours, jokingly adding, "No need to drive into the building!"
‘Gruesome scene at best’: Texas man accused of decapitating wife
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A Texas man is accused of murdering his wife, leaving her decapitated in a small home in a rural area, authorities said Wednesday. Jared James Dicus, 21, of Magnolia, was charged with murder in the death of Anggy Diaz, 21, of Magnolia, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
METRORail train derails after crash with chase suspect in stolen car, HPD says
An officer executed a traffic stop and claimed to have spotted marijuana and ecstasy in the suspect's car. Officials said three people on board the red line train sustained minor injuries.
HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
fox26houston.com
Houston shooting: Man possibly set up after women asked for ride as he left gym, police say
HOUSTON - A man who was shot in Houston may have been set up after agreeing to give a group of women a ride as he was leaving the gym, police say. The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, and police are looking for several people connected to the incident.
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
Man ambushed by shooters after giving ride to women in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A good deed turned into an armed robbery after Houston police say a man was ambushed after helping a group of women. Houston police said it appears a 20-year-old man who was working out at Planet Fitness was set up. Police said the young man had just...
Houston Chronicle
Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence
A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
Family of decapitated Waller Co. woman working to get her body sent back to Nicaragua
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, a Waller County woman was found decapitated in her home, according to the county sheriff. Now, her mother is speaking out. Anggy Diaz, 21, was an immigrant from Nicaragua. KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz spoke with her mother, Dani, outside the country's consulate in Houston on Friday.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
Caught on camera: Man hits customer with gun during cell phone store robbery
HOUSTON — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for hitting a customer during a cell phone store robbery, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division. This happened just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 at a business on Alief Clodine...
KSAT 12
Woman charged with killing Texas bull rider during jealous rage, police say
A woman has been arrested in Houston months after fatally shooting a popular Texas bull rider in Utah whom she accused of flirting with a friend, according to Salt Lake City police. Lashawn Bagley, 22, has been charged with murder following the shooting of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, at...
fox26houston.com
Charvas Thompson arrested in deadly shooting of Alief ISD teacher, met her week ago on dating app
HOUSTON - The man accused of shooting and killing an Alief ISD teacher last Saturday has now been arrested in Louisiana. Investigators say the two met on a dating website just one week before the brutal murder. Charvas Thompson, 26, was arrested Wednesday by the Western District of Louisiana Violent...
fox26houston.com
Daniel Galindo reported missing in Brazoria County
PEARLAND, Texas - A search is underway in Brazoria County for a missing 38-year-old man with mental disabilities, authorities say. Daniel Galindo was reported to have last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of County Road 48 in the Pearland area. According to the Brazoria County...
75-year-old man killed by drunk driver while crossing the street after theatre rehearsal in Conroe
A 75-year-old man won't get to perform in his next theatre show after being hit and killed by a drunk driver while crossing the street after a rehearsal. His last performance was said to be last Spring.
Heads up, Sugar Land drivers: 13-month reconstruction of 59 bridge begins tonight
SUGAR LAND, Texas — We've got a major traffic alert for drivers in Sugar Land and surrounding communities. A massive, 13-month reconstruction project on the main lanes of the Highway 59 bridge at Oyster Creek begins tonight, according to the City of Sugar Land. TxDOT will close the southbound...
Comments / 0