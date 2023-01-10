Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine Could Strike Devastating Blow to Putin as Military Struggles
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he wants Crimea back. Should Ukraine reclaim the peninsula, Russia would be greatly weakened politically.
Ukraine's Massive Arsenal of Western Tanks Grows as Russia Advances
On the same day that Russia claimed victory in Soledar, Ukraine learned its military will soon be bolstered with Polish tanks.
Russia's Greatest Military Strength Has Now Become Its Weakness
The winter has historically been an asset for Russian war efforts. This time, however, experts say it could spell disaster for Vladimir Putin's troops.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Ukraine war: Moment ‘Russian ammunition depot’ destroyed near Soledar
Drone footage released on Tuesday (10 January) shows the moment a structure on the outskirts of Soledar, Ukraine, was destroyed by a Ukrainian strike.Brigadier general Serhiy Melnyk, who shared the footage on Telegram, claims the building was a Russian ammunition depot.The strike came amid fierce fighting around the town of Soledar which has been compared to that of the Second World War.Ukraine has denied claims from the Russian mercenary Wagner group that its forces have taken control of the eastern mining town.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
msn.com
Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat
Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
navalnews.com
Sudden Surge In Russian Navy Ships And Submarines In Black Sea
This morning Russian Navy ships and submarines left their base at Novorossiysk, in the Black Sea, en-masse. This is highly unusual and may indicate ongoing operations. Sources seen by Naval News confirm the exodus. The group included the Project 11711 Ivan Gren class landing ship, Pyotr Morgunov, the largest amphibious ship in the Black Sea.
Russia threatens to seize property from businesses in occupied Ukraine that refuse to use ruble
Moscow has threatened to seize all property and finances from Ukrainian businesses that refuse to conduct sales using the Russian ruble in occupied areas.
Kharkiv: Fireworks explode in sky after Russian strike hits Ukrainian factory
A huge fire raged at a fireworks factory in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, after it was hit by a Russian strike late on Tuesday, 10 January, according to local authorities.Footage shows fireworks exploding in the sky after the attack.“Specialists of the State Emergency Service are working on site,” said Oleh Synehubov, head of Kharkiv’s military administration.No casualties have been reported.The attack comes after two people were killed and five others, including a 13-year-old girl, were wounded by a rocket strike on Monday, 9 January in Kharkiv.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
U.S. Bradley Armored Vehicles Compared to Russia's Battle Tanks
The Biden administration is poised to send Kyiv 50 of the fighting vehicles, which experts say could boost Ukraine's position on the battlefield.
dctribalmedia.com
Sweden allowed to join NATO
Sweden has defied 78 years of military neutrality, as their application to join NATO has officially been ratified. The policy shift comes as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, for a country to join NATO all members must approve a new country. In the past, Turkey has held up the process, primarily as a result of accusations that Sweden has supported the PKK, or Kurdish worker’s party.
Russia Running Out of Military Reserves as Sanctions Take Toll—Ukraine
The ongoing war in Ukraine is "exhausting" Moscow's forces and economy, Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Olha Stefanishyna, said.
Russia Fears Frozen River Could Hand Ukraine Major Opportunity—Report
The Dnieper River, which can be as wide as 10 miles, constitutes a natural obstacle between the two countries' armies.
msn.com
Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine on one condition
Poland will send a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, President Andrzej Duda announced on Wednesday, but only if other Western countries participate, too. "We have taken the decision to contribute a first package of tanks, a company of Leopard tanks, which, I hope, together with other companies of Leopard and other tanks that will be offered by other countries will …. be able to strengthen Ukraine’s defense,” Duda said at a press conference on Wednesday during a trip to Lviv, Ukraine.
Russians Fear They’ll Soon Be Starving ‘Like North Koreans’
Russia rang in the new year with gaudy excess, patriotic fervor and echoes of a Soviet past. In studios filled with visiting servicemen, brought in from the front lines to film the New Year’s extravaganza, hosts and performers toasted victory and mocked the West for the side effects of Russian sanctions. Comedian Yevgeny Petrosyan cheered for the troops, assuring them that the entire country was behind them. He taunted Ukraine and its Western allies: "Like it or not, Russia is enlarging!"Noisy bravado couldn’t hide the fact that no one was drinking from the champagne glasses seemingly filled with sparkling water,...
Former Soviet Union Countries Are 'Our Territory,' Russian Academic Says
"This is our land, our territory of strategic interests," Henry Sardaryan, dean at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, said on state TV.
Terrified Draftees Expose Russia’s New Scheme to Cover Up Cannon Fodder Deaths
Hundreds of Russian draftees reportedly fear they have been sent on a suicide mission by top military officials who are planning to conceal their deaths through an inventive new scheme: changing records to show they are part of a regiment that doesn’t exist.“They assigned us to regiment 228–such a regiment does not exist,” one of the men told the independent news outlet Sota. “They want to send us to a hot spot tomorrow with machine guns [to go] against tanks, drones, and mortars on minefields. We’re just cannon fodder.”Sota reports that they’ve obtained an audio message recorded by some of...
msn.com
Russia announces UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine
Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polianski announced Wednesday that the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine next week following a request from Moscow. "I will not elaborate on what will happen in the Security Council -- at our suggestion -- on Ukraine early next...
Putin’s Secret ‘Squadron’ of Executioners Exposed for Killing Own Men
As convicted murderers and rapists quickly become Russia’s new “heroes” on the battlefield in Ukraine, captured members of the notorious Wagner Group say they’ve been stiffed on payment and witnessed public executions on the frontline. “Those who disobey are eliminated—and it’s done publicly,” Yevgeny Novikov, a...
Daily Beast
Russia’s New ‘Large-Scale War’ Plan Is Already Doomed to Fail
Russia appears to be laying the groundwork to summon hundreds of thousands more men across the country to take part in the war against Ukraine. Lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov, the head of the State Duma’s Defense Committee, lamented in an interview with RBK on Wednesday that the country doesn’t have enough mobilized reserve forces for a “large-scale war.”
Comments / 0