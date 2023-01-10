ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Winters Are Brutal in Their Own Way. Here’s How to Cope.

Like the title says, the winters here can be brutal. Anytime I slip on the ice or I'm sprinting to my car as bone-chilling winds are blowing in my face, I remind myself of the silver lining to our cold season— at least it scares people away from moving here. But even that fact isn't enough to get me through to spring, so I use other strategies. Here's a few ways to cope with Missoula's brutal winters:
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana X-Games Gold Winner Back In The Spotlight

The 2023 Winter X-Games are coming up in Aspen Colorado January 27th-29th,and Montana's very own Quinn Wolferman will be competing again this year in the men's "Knuckle Huck" ski competition. He is the is the defending gold medal winner in the event. He Learned To Ski When He Started Walk.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Winning $1,000,000,000, Most Missoulians Would Be Practical

Another lottery, another billion dollars up for grabs. Someone's got to win it, right? It is hard not to think about what I would do if I won. I was born in Montana and have spent most of my life here, and I have never owned a four-wheel drive truck. The first thing I would buy would be that truck. We were curious to know what people would buy locally if they won, so we posed the question recently "If you won the Mega Millions, what would you buy in Missoula, or Western Montana?"
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Graphic Designers, You Need To See This Huge Missoula Opportunity

The River City Roots Festival in Missoula has become a huge event drawing thousands every year. If you're a graphic designer, you could be a big part of its success in 2023. The Missoula River City Roots Fest has fast become a Montana favorite each summer. It brings together a ton of live music, various entertainment for children and families, and a 4-mile run right through the middle of the Missoula. Last year they had over 15,000 people attend, and the best part about all of it is that it's completely free!
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Free Firefighting Fundraiser: Hockey, Beer and Fun in Missoula

One of the most exciting fundraisers in Missoula is coming up Saturday February 4th at the Glacier Ice Rink. It is the 11th annual "Fire On Ice" charity hockey game between the "Bombearos" (Missoula firefighters) and the "Wildlanders" (Wildland firefighters). This is an incredible event and is a lot of fun to watch for everyone. The Celtic Dragon Pipe Band has been honored to play this event over the years. Admission is free.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Local Government Academy Returns After COVID Hiatus

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the city of Missoula is bringing back the popular Local Government Academy, for an opportunity to learn how the city and other elected officials make decisions, develop a budget, observe law enforcement and fire departments, and more.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Plug in Pepperoni? You Won’t Hear This Montana Pizza Coming

You might not be ready to own your own electric car yet in Montana. But chances are if you order a Domino's pizza it's going to be arriving via battery power. That's because Domino's has completed a major upgrade of its delivery vehicles, putting 30 electric cars on the road for its Western Montana stores. Franchise owner Jeremy McMillan says the new delivery cars started coming online at the end of November.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Why Am I Being Charged A Fee To Use My Card At Montana Merchants?

The other night I was out for a quick bite to eat and one of my favorite local Missoula places. I've been there over a hundred times, but when my bill came this particular evening, it had an extra charge. I was being charged a fee for card processing. Literally, a fee to spend my own money. I needed to find out why and to see if this was even legal.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Robber Beats Victim, Gets Arrested the Next Day

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:04 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance on Hawthorn Street. When the officers arrived, they spoke to the male victim. The victim said he met a male named Ross earlier in the...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Man Charged With Felony Aggravated DUI in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 8:00 a.m. on January 10th, 2023, a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper responded to a vehicle crash located at mile marker 126 on Interstate 90. While responding, the trooper observed a silver vehicle driving slowly on the shoulder with its hazards on. When the...
MISSOULA, MT
