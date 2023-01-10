Read full article on original website
Here Are the Times Missoula Has Been Recognized for Being Awesome
Is Missoula the best city in the country? We all know the answer is yes. But is Missoula the best city in the world? Also yes. Though it's incredibly underrated (and many of us would like to keep it that way) Missoula has been recognized for different forms of awesomeness many times— here are a few examples:
Missoula Winters Are Brutal in Their Own Way. Here’s How to Cope.
Like the title says, the winters here can be brutal. Anytime I slip on the ice or I'm sprinting to my car as bone-chilling winds are blowing in my face, I remind myself of the silver lining to our cold season— at least it scares people away from moving here. But even that fact isn't enough to get me through to spring, so I use other strategies. Here's a few ways to cope with Missoula's brutal winters:
Montana X-Games Gold Winner Back In The Spotlight
The 2023 Winter X-Games are coming up in Aspen Colorado January 27th-29th,and Montana's very own Quinn Wolferman will be competing again this year in the men's "Knuckle Huck" ski competition. He is the is the defending gold medal winner in the event. He Learned To Ski When He Started Walk.
Know How To Fix It, Missoula Home ReSource Needs Help
If you are handy, can fix things and would like to teach others how to fix broken things around the house, then Home ReSource in Missoula can use your help. This is your chance to pass on your skills to the community. Can You Help Them?. If you are able...
Winning $1,000,000,000, Most Missoulians Would Be Practical
Another lottery, another billion dollars up for grabs. Someone's got to win it, right? It is hard not to think about what I would do if I won. I was born in Montana and have spent most of my life here, and I have never owned a four-wheel drive truck. The first thing I would buy would be that truck. We were curious to know what people would buy locally if they won, so we posed the question recently "If you won the Mega Millions, what would you buy in Missoula, or Western Montana?"
Graphic Designers, You Need To See This Huge Missoula Opportunity
The River City Roots Festival in Missoula has become a huge event drawing thousands every year. If you're a graphic designer, you could be a big part of its success in 2023. The Missoula River City Roots Fest has fast become a Montana favorite each summer. It brings together a ton of live music, various entertainment for children and families, and a 4-mile run right through the middle of the Missoula. Last year they had over 15,000 people attend, and the best part about all of it is that it's completely free!
Free Firefighting Fundraiser: Hockey, Beer and Fun in Missoula
One of the most exciting fundraisers in Missoula is coming up Saturday February 4th at the Glacier Ice Rink. It is the 11th annual "Fire On Ice" charity hockey game between the "Bombearos" (Missoula firefighters) and the "Wildlanders" (Wildland firefighters). This is an incredible event and is a lot of fun to watch for everyone. The Celtic Dragon Pipe Band has been honored to play this event over the years. Admission is free.
Missoula Local Government Academy Returns After COVID Hiatus
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the city of Missoula is bringing back the popular Local Government Academy, for an opportunity to learn how the city and other elected officials make decisions, develop a budget, observe law enforcement and fire departments, and more.
Plug in Pepperoni? You Won’t Hear This Montana Pizza Coming
You might not be ready to own your own electric car yet in Montana. But chances are if you order a Domino's pizza it's going to be arriving via battery power. That's because Domino's has completed a major upgrade of its delivery vehicles, putting 30 electric cars on the road for its Western Montana stores. Franchise owner Jeremy McMillan says the new delivery cars started coming online at the end of November.
Watch your step: Big construction returns to Missoula Airport this spring
In just a few weeks, the next phase of major construction at the Missoula Montana Airport will get underway. But this time, construction of the new East Concourse won't bring the kind of major disruption the airport saw during the new main terminal construction over a two-year period. The airport...
‘Huge Increase’ in Hospitalizations and Flu Cases in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Without more people getting the flu vaccine, when the flu season reaches its apex in February, according to Pam Whitney, Infectious Disease Nurse at the Missoula City-County Health Department, ‘we’ll see numbers higher than we’ve ever seen’. A Dire Prediction about...
Students Safe With Repairs Coming for Missoula school Roof
Missoula County Public Schools will need emergency repairs to temporarily fix a roof beam problem at Sentinel High School. But the good news is that the hazard isn't as bad as first feared, and the school has been able to keep vocational classes going. The problem in the auto shop...
Huge Success: A Recap of The Missoula Wedding Fair 2023
There's a lot that goes into a wedding, so it can be a real challenge to find everything you need— unless you were at the Missoula Wedding Fair yesterday (01/08/2023) that is. The Missoula Wedding Fair, in its 35th year, featured a variety of exhibitors that covered all the...
Why Am I Being Charged A Fee To Use My Card At Montana Merchants?
The other night I was out for a quick bite to eat and one of my favorite local Missoula places. I've been there over a hundred times, but when my bill came this particular evening, it had an extra charge. I was being charged a fee for card processing. Literally, a fee to spend my own money. I needed to find out why and to see if this was even legal.
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
Missoula Robber Beats Victim, Gets Arrested the Next Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:04 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance on Hawthorn Street. When the officers arrived, they spoke to the male victim. The victim said he met a male named Ross earlier in the...
Montana Chambers Launch Tool to Help You Keep Tabs on Legislature’s Work
With the preliminaries out of the way, Montana lawmakers have been getting down to business in Helena, introducing their initial bills and starting to jockey for positions. Many of those bills can affect businesses, and individuals directly. However, trying to keep up with the proposals that are being introduced, and...
Missoula Italian: New Restaurant Plus Popular Deli 2nd Location
When it comes to picking out where to eat in my family, there are always the big 3. Do we get Mexican, Chinese, or Italian food? If for some reason we cannot choose from any of those options, then we will branch out and search for cuisine from other parts of the world.
Man Charged With Felony Aggravated DUI in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 8:00 a.m. on January 10th, 2023, a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper responded to a vehicle crash located at mile marker 126 on Interstate 90. While responding, the trooper observed a silver vehicle driving slowly on the shoulder with its hazards on. When the...
New Missoula Sheriff Focuses on Dismantling Drug Traffickers
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Newly elected Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen gave his first press conference on Wednesday afternoon in the Sophie Moiese Meeting Room in the Missoula County Courthouse. Sheriff Petersen Gives his First Press Conference. Petersen, a 21-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, also spent 17 years...
