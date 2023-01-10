ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Township, PA

West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania Sheetz lowering gas prices by 50 cents

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

Today Sheetz , announced it will start the new year by decreasing diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon at each of its 665+ locations that offer this grade.

This reduction will result in a savings of approximately $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks and $60 for semi-trailers. The offer officially starts today and ends on January 31, 2023.

Last September, Sheetz celebrated Truck Driver Appreciation Week by reducing diesel fuel prices to $4.49 a gallon for the entire month. Sheetz further showed its appreciation by offering truck drivers free meals in September.

During this offer, the price displayed at the pump is the final purchase price and reflects the price rollback.

Sheetz says this reduction will save commercial truck drivers approximately $60 for every fill up ( assuming driver fills gas tank from ‘empty’ to ‘full’).

Comments / 15

Joe Roberts
3d ago

Why does the headline say they will reduce gas prices? It should say diesel prices.

Bare Shelf Biden
2d ago

So that's why they've been steadily going up. In Front Royal VA, they're 20 cents higher than everyone else. I guess they'll slowly jack up the prices so 5hey can lower them at the end of the month. Then pat themselves on the back for lowering their prices back down to everyone elses prices.

