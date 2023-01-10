OHP: Man dies after being hit along I-40

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a man in Pottawatomie County.

Investigators were called to an accident around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 along eastbound I-40, just west of Shawnee.

Authorities say a 2005 Ford F150 pickup truck was heading eastbound on I-40 as 62-year-old Tommy Jones was walking in the inside lane of traffic.

Jones was hit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

