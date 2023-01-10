ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, OK

OHP: Man dies after being hit along I-40

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a man in Pottawatomie County.

Investigators were called to an accident around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 along eastbound I-40, just west of Shawnee.

Authorities say a 2005 Ford F150 pickup truck was heading eastbound on I-40 as 62-year-old Tommy Jones was walking in the inside lane of traffic.

Jones was hit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related
KOCO

Suspect in custody after high-speed chase ends in crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took a suspect into custody after a high-speed chase ended in a crash Friday afternoon in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said the chase started on the west side of Oklahoma City, and the driver led officers on a pursuit through southern Oklahoma City. The driver dodged other vehicles and law enforcement before crashing near Southeast 66th Street and Eastern Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Driver rescued after vehicle crashes into sinkhole in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews rescued a driver from high water after their vehicle crashed into a sinkhole Wednesday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Around 7 a.m., a driver crashed into a sinkhole near Northeast Fourth Street and Martin Luther King Avenue. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said a water main break caused a sinkhole in the area.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Man Arrested After Leading Officers On Pursuit In NE OKC

Oklahoma City police have arrested a man after leading officers on a pursuit Thursday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at the OYO hotel near Northeast 122nd Street and I-35. Police said the Kenneth Christian was allegedly beating his girlfriend in the lobby of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Seminole man dead after being hit by truck on I-40

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 40, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). According to OHP, the collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 on Interstate 40, about two miles west of Shawnee. OHP...
SEMINOLE, OK
KTEN.com

Driver killed in I-35 crash near Davis

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The driver of a sport utility vehicle was killed and a passenger was critically injured early Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 35 near Davis. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Probationary Trooper Tanner Hamilton said the Chevrolet Trax driven by Justin A. White, 25, was...
DAVIS, OK
KFOR

KFOR

