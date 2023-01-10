OHP: Man dies after being hit along I-40
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a man in Pottawatomie County.
Investigators were called to an accident around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 along eastbound I-40, just west of Shawnee.‘Not just somebody on the street’: Family wants answers after woman found dead in alley
Authorities say a 2005 Ford F150 pickup truck was heading eastbound on I-40 as 62-year-old Tommy Jones was walking in the inside lane of traffic.
Jones was hit and was pronounced dead at the scene.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0