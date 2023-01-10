Read full article on original website
KLEM
Le Mars Girls Basketball’s Comeback Falls Short at #11 Sioux City East
Le Mars girls basketball wrapped up the first half of the MRAC schedule on the road at #11 Sioux City East on Thursday night with a 61-56 loss to the Black Raiders. Thursday’s contest looked eerily similar to Monday night’s matchup with Estherville-Lincoln Central. The Black Raiders jumped on Le Mars early with a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and tried to pull away the rest of the game. Head Coach Cody Dyhrkopp says the difference between Monday and Thursday is that his team did not give in against East.
siouxcountyradio.com
Dordt Mourns Loss of Student, Emma Nibbelink
Emma Nibbelink, a Dordt University freshman from Luverne, Minnesota, passed away in a car accident on Tuesday, January 10. “We grieve Emma’s passing, and we pray for the Holy Spirit to be near to her family and friends,” says Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt. “We have Christ’s assurance of going before Emma to prepare a place, which provides hope even during the sadness we experience today.”
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Man Wins Mega Millions Prize
A Clay County man recently won a ten-thousand dollar Mega Millions prize. Robert Gabhart matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the December 30th Mega Millions drawing. He was one number away from winning that night's $685 million jackpot. Gabhart purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee...
KLEM
Margaret C. Pecks
Margaret C. Pecks, 101, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at New Perspective Senior Living in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Presbyterian United Church of Christ in Le Mars. Rev. Dr. Jean Ziettlow will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. There will be a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.
siouxcountyradio.com
Dordt University Student Dies in Car Crash
A Minnesota woman is dead after a crash last night south of Hull. 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink of Luverne, Minnesota, a student at Dordt University, was driving south on Highway 75 when she hit snow and ice on the shoulder and lost control. Her car crossed into the other lane and was hit by a pickup.
KLEM
Sherry Ann Lehman
Sherry Ann (Wahlen) Lehman, 70, of rural Ireton, IA formerly of Faulkton, SD, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at Meryone Medical Center, Sioux City, IA. Prayer Service will take place Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 5:00pm at Rejoice! Community Church in Le Mars. Pastor Mike Metten will officiate. A time of visitation will follow the prayer service. Burial will take place at a later date in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Wecota, SD.
Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa
(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
algonaradio.com
More Elk Sightings being Reported in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says elk sightings are becoming more common in Iowa as the number of trail and outdoor cameras has increased. The D-N-R’s Tyler Harms says the source of the elk is not as certain as it used to be. But he says the wildlife...
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall predictions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
kiwaradio.com
Fire Destroys Rock Valley Hay Auction Building
Rock Valley, Iowa — A business shop and office at the Rock Valley Hay Auction was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:00 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a fire at the Hay Auction in eastern Rock Valley.
KLEM
Dr. Leslie “Les” Hemmingson
Dr. Leslie “Les” Hemmingson, 82, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars. The Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting his family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to mauerjohnsonfh.com.
kiwaradio.com
Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota
The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
KELOLAND TV
Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, January 12, 2023
The Plymouth County Sheriffs Office responded to a report yesterday afternoon that a person was trapped in a grain bin at 24689 County Road K22. The subject, who was not identified, was removed from the bin without incident. The incident was reported at 4:44 p.m. Responding to the call were Hinton Fire/Ambulance, Merrill Fire and Ambulance, Hinton Police, the Iowa State Patrol, the Plymouth County Sheriffs Office, and Mercy Air Care.
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Sioux County
A Tuesday night crash in Sioux County has left one person dead.
q957.com
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
KLEM
KLEM News for Wednesday, January 11, 2023
An Iowa State University undergraduate from Le Mars is getting a free college education through his membership in the Iowa National Guard. A Guard public affairs release says Devon Feenstra is a freshman at ISU, working toward a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. At the same time, he’s a member of the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City. This is his third year with the 185th. On training weekends, Feenstra teaches emergency management classes. As a member of the Guard, he is required to attend monthly training meetings, and aditional training periods each year.
Stray of the Day: Meet Melanie
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Melanie, a young adult, female, blonde Labrador retriever. She was found on the 1100 block of Irene Street. The shelter says she’s a playful girl with a lot of energy. Melanie would thrive with a big yard to play around in with […]
