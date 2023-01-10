Read full article on original website
Two newcomers on Mets' coaching staff for '23
The Mets on Thursday announced their complete 2023 coaching staff under Manager Buck Showalter. Returning to the staff in 2023 will be Danny Barnes, Jeremy Barnes, Eric Chavez, Joey Cora, Jeremy Hefner, Wayne Kirby and Glenn Sherlock. Chavez, who was the team’s hitting coach in 2022, will now serve as bench coach. Jeremy Barnes, who held the role of assistant hitting coach last year, will now serve as the club’s hitting coach. Sherlock will continue on as the team’s catching and strategy coach.
Best farm systems in baseball? MLB execs weigh in
In the first three parts of the 2023 MLB Pipeline Poll, executives looked at individual players and what the industry as a whole thought of them. In this final part of the series, we’ll switch our focus to farm systems as a whole. This last set of questions gives...
Padres agree to deal with veteran slugger Cruz (source)
SAN DIEGO -- Padres manager Bob Melvin penciled in 13 names at designated hitter in the starting lineup last season. This year, San Diego is looking to rely heavily on just two veterans. The Padres and free agent Nelson Cruz on Wednesday agreed on a one-year, $1 million deal for...
Cutch set to return to Pirates on 1-year deal (source)
PITTSBURGH -- He’s back. Andrew McCutchen, the 2013 National League MVP and one of the most accomplished players in Pirates history, has agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal -- pending a physical -- a source told MLB.com, to return to Pittsburgh. The club has not confirmed the deal.
Bieber among Guardians to agree to 1-year deal (sources)
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians avoided arbitration with all seven of their eligible players on Friday. Sources told MLB.com that Cleveland settled on one-year deals with ace Shane Bieber ($10.01 million), shortstop Amed Rosario ($7.8 million), starter Cal Quantrill ($5.5 million), first baseman Josh Naylor ($3.35), starter Zach Plesac ($2.95 million), righty Aaron Civale ($2.6 million) and reliever James Karinchak ($1.5 million). The team has not confirmed the agreements.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Before Correa, 12 blockbuster deals that almost happened
In one of the wildest free-agent sagas we've ever seen, star shortstop Carlos Correa nearly signed megadeals north of $300 million with the Giants and the Mets before ultimately inking a six-year deal with the Twins. The Correa contract marathon got us thinking: What other blockbuster deals, whether via free...
Correa's long, winding free agency leads back to Twins
Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey remembers calling Carlos Correa to say goodbye. News had just broken that the star shortstop, who spent the 2022 season with Minnesota, had agreed to a megadeal to play elsewhere, so Falvey wanted to wish him well. “It was an emotional conversation,” Falvey...
Dodgers shore up shortstop in trade for Miguel Rojas
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers have found a way to address their infield depth, and it involves a familiar face. Los Angeles acquired shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Marlins in exchange for Minor League infielder Jacob Amaya, the club announced on Wednesday. TRADE DETAILS. Dodgers receive: SS Miguel Rojas. Marlins...
Bauer given unconditional release by Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers announced on Thursday that they have unconditionally released right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer, who recently finished serving a 194-game suspension for violating the MLB-MLBPA Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The transaction comes one week after Bauer was designated for assignment by the...
Arbitration deadline nears for Tucker, Valdez and Co.
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart’s Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Friday is the deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to exchange desired salary figures for the 2023 season, which usually leads to many contracts being settled. The Astros have eight arbitration-eligible players, led by All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker and All-Star left-hander Framber Valdez.
The best baseball players born on Jan. 13
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 13. Everyone remembers Mookie Wilson’s ground ball that won Game 6 of the 1986 World Series for the Mets when it got through the legs of Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner. But Wilson might not have gotten that chance if not for Mitchell, who followed Gary Carter’s rally-starting two-out single with one of his own, then went first-to-third on a Ray Knight single and scored the tying run on a passed ball. “The key to the game was Mitch’s baserunning,” none other than Keith Hernandez, who would become the Mets’ captain in 1987, said at the time. “He went to third base on that soft hit and scored on the passed ball. Mitch set up the inning.”
O's get Darwinzon Hernandez in trade with Red Sox
The Orioles have added another left-handed arm to their bullpen competition for Spring Training. They acquired Darwinzon Hernandez on Wednesday in a trade with the Red Sox, who will receive cash considerations. Hernandez, who spent his first four big league seasons in Boston, will be looking to have a bounceback...
For Twins, Correa deal is not risky business
MINNEAPOLIS -- For nearly a month, Carlos Correa and his family had to sit back and watch the entire baseball world openly speculate about the long-term health of his right ankle as his long-awaited free agency took twists and turns unlike any before seen in the sport -- all while he was unable to publicly respond.
Kluber eager to join 'very talented' Red Sox rotation
BOSTON -- Corey Kluber’s wife, Amanda, is from the Boston area and the couple has maintained a home in a suburb about 10 miles north of Fenway Park for a few years. For that reason alone, the Red Sox were always a landing spot the veteran right-hander explored. After a couple of offseasons when flirtations with Boston didn’t lead to a deal, it finally worked out this time -- and just a few days after Christmas.
King Félix to be inducted into Mariners Hall of Fame
SEATTLE -- The King will ascend to his rightful place in Mariners history. The club on Wednesday announced that Félix Hernández will be the 11th member enshrined into its Hall of Fame. The induction will take place during a pregame ceremony ahead of Seattle’s Aug. 12 game against...
Dodgers settle with 9 of 10 players at arb deadline
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers have agreed to terms with nine of their 10 arbitration-eligible players ahead of Friday’s deadline to exchange desired salary figures for the 2023 season. The largest payday goes to Julio Urías, who is in his final year of arbitration eligibility before free agency. The...
Could Phils have hardest-throwing 'pen in 2023?
PHILADELPHIA -- Hitters might want to think twice before bringing their best bats into the batter’s box against Phillies relievers. The Phillies have been one of baseball’s busiest teams this winter, acquiring Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, Gregory Soto, Craig Kimbrel and Matt Strahm, among others. One thing that has jumped out is the velocity they have added to the bullpen.
The latest on Andruw Jones' HOF bid
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It doesn’t appear Andruw Jones will be elected to the Hall of Fame this year. But it looks like the former Braves center fielder will have reason to be encouraged by the latest ballot results when they are announced on Jan. 24.
Twins agree with all arb-eligible players but Arraez
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins reached a contract agreement with all but one of their arbitration-eligible players ahead of Friday’s deadline to exchange figures, with reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez remaining as the only player in that group whose contract terms are still unresolved for the 2023 season.
