In Ukraine, power plant workers fight to save their ‘child’

A POWER PLANT, Ukraine (AP) — Around some of their precious transformers — the ones that still work, buzzing with electricity — the power plant workers have built protective shields using giant concrete blocks, so they have a better chance of surviving the next Russian missile bombardment.
US military to train Ukrainians on Patriot missile system in Oklahoma

(The Hill) — The Pentagon plans to bring Ukrainian troops to Oklahoma to train them on the Patriot missile defense systems starting as soon as next week, the Pentagon confirmed Tuesday. The training, first reported by CNN, will happen at Fort Sill, Defense Department press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat...
FORT SILL, OK
The Associated Press

Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim

Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once worked for its defense ministry, despite an international outcry over his death sentence and those of others held amid nationwide protests. Iran’s Mizan news agency, associated with the country’s judiciary, announced Ali Reza Akbari’s hanging.
Rights group: Litany of crises in 2022 but also good signs

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Widespread opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine demonstrates the strength of a unified response against human rights abuses, and there are signs that power is shifting as people take to the streets to demonstrate their dissatisfaction in Iran, China and elsewhere, a leading rights group said Thursday.
Explosion in gas pipeline in Lithuania, no injuries reported

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — An explosion occurred Friday in a pipeline in central Lithuania carrying gas to the north of the country and neighboring Latvia but no injuries or significant supply disruptions were reported. Baltic media said the blast sent flames 50 meters (164 feet) into the sky and forced the protective evacuation of a nearby village.
Turkish Medical Association chief convicted of terror charge

ISTANBUL (AP) — A court convicted the president of the Turkish Medical Association on Wednesday of disseminating “terror organization propaganda” following a trial that human rights groups had denounced as an attempt to silence government critics. The court in Istanbul sentenced Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci to nearly...
Greek court rejects charges against aid workers

MYTILENE, Greece (AP) — A court on the Greek island of Lesbos on Friday rejected charges against a group of aid workers and volunteers who participated in migrant rescue operations, ruling on procedural grounds to return the case to the prosecution for refiling. The case, in which 24 people...
Regional abortion rights restrictions spark debate in Spain

MADRID (AP) — A regional government’s move to restrict abortion rights in a large part of central Spain reignited debate Friday on the issue in the southern European country, in the runup to this year’s local elections. Under the new measures adopted by the conservative and far-right...

