Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative

Read full article on original website
Michael herring
5d ago
During the Covid payouts, especially the PPP money, there was so much fraud that it's sickening. Can't lay that kind of money on the table without so-called honorable people cheating and stealing.
Reply
5
Michelle Shelly LeBoeuf
4d ago
Evidently this woman doesn’t work, so how is she going to pay her restitution? She should of went to jail & made an example out of because I’m doubtful that she’ll pay 1 cent of that restitution.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana womanEdy ZooLaplace, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss UniverseHamza Hayat
Gabriel of USA crowned Miss Universe :India's Harnaz wears crownSikara
Related
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Sentenced to Three Years on Federal Firearms Charges
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Sentenced to Three Years on Federal Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Friday, January 13, 2023, United States District Judge Susie Morgan sentenced Kareem Madison, 29, of New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 10, 2023, to thirty-seven months (3 years, 1 month) in the Bureau of Prisons for a violation of the Federal Gun Control Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
calcasieu.info
A Louisiana Felon Has Been Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison After Being Spotted with a Firearm by Police
A Louisiana Felon Has Been Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison After Being Spotted with a Firearm by Police. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana felon has been sentenced to ten years in prison for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Friday, January...
Louisiana man sentenced to prison on multiple counterfeiting charges, fourth counterfeit conviction
A Louisiana man has been sentenced after he was convicted of multiple counterfeiting charges.
KSLA
Nursing home owner Bob Dean spent millions meant to prepare ‘nightmarish’ warehouse on cars, guns, family, DOJ alleges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Justice alleges nursing home owner Bob Dean, who had his licenses revoked after a deadly evacuation during Hurricane Ida, swept millions of dollars from federal loans into his personal banking accounts. The United States’ complaint, filed in...
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison for Violating Federal Firearms Laws
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison for Violating Federal Firearms Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that United States District Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Bryce Jones, age 23, of New Orleans, Louisiana to 42 months (3 years, 6 months) in the Bureau of Prisons on January 11, 2023, for violating the Federal Gun Control Act.
Louisiana Serial Counterfeiter Sentenced to Federal Prison After Guilty Plea
Louisiana Serial Counterfeiter Sentenced to Federal Prison After Guilty Plea. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to passing and attempting to pass counterfeit Federal Reserve notes in exchange for goods and products in Louisiana in early 2022 and has now been sentenced to prison. On Thursday, January...
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison on Firearms Charges After 33 Firearms Were Discovered in His Storage Unit
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison on Firearms Charges After 33 Firearms Were Discovered in His Storage Unit. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 82 months (6 years, 10 months) for possession of firearms as a convicted felon after 33 firearms were discovered in his storage unit.
wbrz.com
Dozens of clerk of court offices in Louisiana offline following cyber attack
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court is one of at least 32 clerks' offices in the state affected by a cyber attack forcing them to do things the old-fashioned way — with a pen and paper. WBRZ checked with the following clerk of court...
WDSU
Irvin Mayfield out of prison after pleading guilty to stealing from the New Orleans Public Library Foundation
A famed New Orleans musician has been released from prison on Jan. 9. Irvin Mayfield spent nearly a year in federal prison for pleading guilty to diverting $1.3 million in New Orleans Public Library Foundation money to other accounts for personal use. As part of their plea deal, he and...
A sheriff in Louisiana has been destroying records of deputies’ alleged misconduct for years
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana has been unlawfully destroying its deputies' disciplinary records for at least 10 years, according to records provided by state officials responsible for overseeing the retention of records by state, parish and local agencies. The finding comes at a time when the sheriff's office...
DOJ lawsuit claims nursing home owner lined his pockets with hurricane evacuation money
NEW ORLEANS — The US Dept. of Justice filed a lawsuit against former nursing home owner Bob Dean, claiming he stole millions of dollars from his nursing homes -- some of which was meant to set up the infamous warehouse where residents were evacuated during Hurricane Ida. The lawsuit...
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme. Former Louisiana State Senator and State Political Party Chair Sentenced to 22 Months in Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Defrauding Campaign Entity, Donors, and Political Party Organization. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Former Louisiana State...
Louisiana woman arrested in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend after changing story to police
A Louisiana woman who allegedly altered her story multiple times to police has been charged in the stabbing death of her ex-girlfriend after being found trying to put the corpse in her car.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 34-year-old Louisiana man was sentenced to 132 months (11 years) in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for wire fraud, financial aid fraud, and engaging in monetary transactions involving property derived from specified unlawful activity.
2 Troopers involved in Ronald Greene case will not receive paychecks while on administrative leave, officials say
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 12, 2023, officials announced that Louisiana State Troopers Lt. John Clary and Kory York will not receive a paycheck while on administrative leave after charges were brought into the 2019 Ronald Greene case. The deceision comes after the troopers were initially placed on paid leave in December 2022. […]
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month. Some 30 people […] The post Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 7