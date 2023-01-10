Read full article on original website
Southwest Virginia man arrested following domestic dispute
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Central Dispatch say they received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed. They were called out to a home on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, Va. at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after a man stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute.
Wise County chase results in overturned car, one arrest
BLACKWOOD — A car chase through Big Stone Gap and Appalachia led to an overturned vehicle and a Pound man arrested Thursday. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said 40-year-old Gabriel A. Bentley was arrested at the scene of the crash after he allegedly led deputies and Big Stone Gap police on the chase, which started around 5:15 p.m. after a traffic stop.
Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged Joshua Lewis Santiago, 22, with malicious wounding. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Buckingham Road in Coeburn around 10:30 p.m. after dispatch received a 911 call reporting that someone had […]
Lebanon man sentenced, 50 grams of meth found during traffic stop
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon man was sentenced on Thursday after a traffic stop recovered 50 grams of meth and a handgun. According to a release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, 50 grams of methamphetamine, scales and bags ‘consistent with the distribution’ of meth were recovered from Robert Austin Reno, 36, of Lebanon, during […]
Bristol man sentenced to 20 Years in prison for meth and firearms convictions
ABINGDON, Va. (WHSV) - A Bristol man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on alleged meth and firearms convictions. This information comes from a press release sent out by the Virginia Office of the Attorney General on Jan 12. William Everett Himes, 38, was supposedly convicted after pleading...
Police say reports of hostage situation, active shooter turn out to be hoax
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning call sent police officers rushing into action after someone claimed to have hostages at a business in downtown Hyden. There was only one problem. It wasn’t true. Officials with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office say around 7:30 a.m. Friday deputies were...
Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man is facing life in prison after a federal court sentenced him for multiple drug and firearm possession charges. According to a release by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was sentenced on Jan. 12 following a three-day trial on multiple charges: According to the release, Smallwood […]
Accused Sullivan killer, accomplice face April arraignment
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man authorities say stabbed a 17-year-old acquaintance to death on Nov. 4 in Blountville after an alleged argument appeared in court Friday and will face arraignment on a first-degree murder charge on April 13. Korey Barnette, 23, is also charged with especially aggravated robbery in the incident that led to […]
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
Drugs And Guns Seized During Police Raid On Car Wash
Two individuals are currently being held without bond in a Southwestern Virginia jail for their alleged roles in a raid conducted at a Lee County car wash. The raid was conducted by members of the sheriff’s office and the Southwestern Virginia Drug Task Force at a business in Jonesville.
Knott County man sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knott County man was sentenced to 298 months in federal prison on Tuesday following a drug investigation. On February 10, 2022, police said they tried to pull over a car, but Tony Minor, 44, ran away. Minor was later arrested, and officials said they...
Knott County man sentenced to nearly 25 years for armed fentanyl, meth trafficking
A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to almost 25 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Sheriff’s office looking for stolen ATV
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen ATV. Deputies are looking for a 2002 Suzuki Ozark ATV. They said it was stolen from Goins Road in the Rockholds community. According to police, the theft happened late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Middlesboro woman charged with using mail to threaten her own son-in-law
BELL CO., Ky. (WVLT) - A woman in Middlesboro was cited and charged with terroristic threats and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Middlesboro Police Department. According to Lieutenant Barry Cowan, Debbie Mills sent threatening letters to her own son-in-law while using clippings from magazines to convey her messages.
THP: Motorcyclist dead after allegedly evading Baileyton police
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was allegedly evading Baileyton Police died after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. […]
Two convicted felons arrested on new charges following recent traffic stop
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent traffic stop landed two convicted felons in jail on new charges. On Saturday, Williamsburg Police stopped a car on Elm Street for traffic violations. During a search of the car, officers found a gun, what they suspected to be heroin and other drug...
Accused Monarch shooter assigned private attorney due to conflict of interest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man accused of firing a weapon several times inside Monarch Apartments on New Year’s Day – when a 19-year-old from Kingsport was fatally shot – appeared in court Wednesday morning. Dae’Vo Jennings-Worrell has been charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment in connection to the shooting. Police previously told […]
2 arrested after Lee Co. authorities report finding meth, weapons at car wash
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities in Lee County conducted an operation at a Jonesville car wash. According to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), deputies and agents with the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force conducted the operation and found the following: The LCSO reports that a […]
New trial date set for ‘Killer Clown’ suspect
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) — The murder trial of Sheila Keen-Warren, who is accused of fatally shooting another woman while dressed as a clown, has been moved to May. The trial was previously scheduled to begin last October but is now set for May 12. Keen-Warren is accused of shooting and killing Marlene Warren […]
Johnson City Man And Two Juveniles Charged With Auto Burglary, Drugs, Alcohol, Weapon Violations
A Johnson City man and two juveniles are facing auto burglary, simple possession, and possession of alcohol under age charges after being arrested by Johnson City Police. Dominic Depriest was arrested after police responded to a suspicious activity call at Student Quarters, 1301 Seminole Drive and discovered Depriest in possession of a stolen car. During the investigation, police also recovered 19 grams of pot and a firearm from the vehicle in which Depriest and two juveniles were occupying. The juveniles are also charged with auto burglary, simple possession, possession of alcohol underage and juvenile in possession of a firearm.
