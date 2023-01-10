A Johnson City man and two juveniles are facing auto burglary, simple possession, and possession of alcohol under age charges after being arrested by Johnson City Police. Dominic Depriest was arrested after police responded to a suspicious activity call at Student Quarters, 1301 Seminole Drive and discovered Depriest in possession of a stolen car. During the investigation, police also recovered 19 grams of pot and a firearm from the vehicle in which Depriest and two juveniles were occupying. The juveniles are also charged with auto burglary, simple possession, possession of alcohol underage and juvenile in possession of a firearm.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO