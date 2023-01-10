Read full article on original website
Sasha Farber Shares How He Finally Convinced Selma Blair to Be His DWTS Partner
Selma Blair wasn’t planning on joining the cast of season 31 of Dancing with the Stars last year—in fact, it was a bit of a last-minute decision: Her first appearance on the show was just about a month after agreeing to join. And it took some convincing on the part of her partner, Sasha Farber, who has served as a professional dancer on DWTS since 2011, to get her interested in participating.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
Jane Fonda Said Her Cancer Is in Remission: ‘Best Birthday Present Ever’
Jane Fonda just received, in her words, the “best birthday present ever.” She is officially in remission. The 84-year-old actor, who will be 85 on December 21, first announced her non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in September. She shared the positive news about her prognosis yesterday. “I can discontinue chemo,” she wrote in a blog post that she promoted on Instagram. “I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate.”
SELF
