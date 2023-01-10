Read full article on original website
⚾️ Royals will have 59 at Spring Training
KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that the club has invited 19 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz. Among the invitees are seven pitchers, four catchers, four infielders and four outfielders. Included in the 19 invitees are 10 players who were originally...
Mets linked to former Buck Showalter Orioles star
The New York Mets may be reaching into manager Buck Showalter’s bag of old connections. The Mets are among the teams to have shown interest in free agent reliever Zack Britton, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Tuesday. Britton, 35, is still unsigned after undergoing Tommy John surgery in Sept. 2021 then making... The post Mets linked to former Buck Showalter Orioles star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Orioles Outright Chris Vallimont
The Orioles announced this afternoon that righty Chris Vallimont has gone unclaimed on waivers after being designated for assignment last week. He was assigned outright to Triple-A Norfolk. Vallimont, 26 in March, has yet to reach the major league level. A former Marlins draftee, he was dealt to the Twins...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Baltimore Orioles James McCann’s Wife, Jessica McCann
Baseball catcher James McCann is basking in the limelight these days after being traded to the Baltimore Orioles by New York Mets. Meanwhile, his followers are increasingly intrigued by the MLB star’s private life. He is a family man married to his long-time girlfriend, and they raised a beautiful family together. James McCann’s wife, Jessica McCann, has supported him throughout his professional life. We reveal more about her background in this Jessica McCann wiki.
Spring Training: Phillies announce reporting dates for pitchers and catchers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the Phillies' run to the World Series just ended. But next month, the team will be reporting to Clearwater, Florida, for Spring Training. Pitchers and catchers will report on Thursday, Feb. 16. The full squad will be in Clearwater on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Phillies have had a busy offseason after winning the National League pennant for the first time since 2009. The Phillies signed Trea Turner, the best shortstop on the market, to a massive contract. Bryce Harper underwent Tommy John surgery and will be out until at least the All-Star Break. The team also added a pitcher to starting rotation in Taijuan Walker, and depth to their bullpen with the additions of Matt Strahm, Craig Kimbrel, Erich Uelmen and Gregory Soto. The Phillies' first spring training game will be against the Detroit Tigers on Feb. 25 at 1:05 p.m.
NBC Sports
Red Sox trade Darwinzon Hernandez to Orioles for cash considerations
The Boston Red Sox have made a trade with an American League East division rival. The Baltimore Orioles have acquired left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez from the Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations, the teams announced Wednesday. Hernandez has spent his entire four-year major league career with the Red Sox.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Bruce Sutter is elected to the Hall of Fame
1928 - The Boston Braves acquire second baseman Rogers Hornsby from the Giants in exchange for outfielder Jimmy Welsh. Hornsby will lead the NL with a .387 batting average in the upcoming season. MLB History. 1913 - The Reds acquire Mordecai Brown from the Cubs. 1918 - Connie Mack trades...
Padres, Nelson Cruz agree to 1-year, $1M deal: sources
Longtime slugger Nelson Cruz has agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract with the San Diego Padres, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.
MLB
Spring Training workout dates announced
Fans of all ages will soon be flocking to Florida and Arizona, and that can mean only one thing -- Spring Training is here. The following are workout dates, subject to change, for the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues. The first workout date is for pitchers and catchers, followed by the full squad.
Ex-Yankees All-Star is a ‘best fit’ for AL East rival
Gary Sanchez might be returning to the American League East. But not with the New York Yankees. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden says Sanchez is the top catcher still available in free agency and lists the 30-year-old’s best fits as the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks.
We should honor Al Lang’s contribution to St. Petersburg and major league baseball | Column
While it is true that spring training baseball was first held in St. Petersburg in 1914 on a long-lost field somewhere near Coffee Pot Bayou, the city’s long history with the great game took root and grew on the downtown waterfront in three successive ballparks with overlapping footprints. On...
