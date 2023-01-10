Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Woodmere $25M project fails to garner P&Z support
A $25 million boutique, multi-family community complex proposed for near the corner of Chagrin Boulevard and Brainard Road in Woodmere may not be moving ahead as the city’s planning and zoning commission recommended village council to not allow rezoning of the site. The privately-funded project, The Element, is being...
thelandcle.org
Redesigned Hessler Road project wins approval, is headed for construction this summer
A proposal to build a new, six-unit apartment building on historic Hessler Road in University Circle received approval from the Cleveland Landmarks Commission today. Despite the fact that several longtime residents of the street opposed the project, saying that it was too large and dense for the historic district and construction would damage the 120-year-old brick street, only one member opposed the project. The approved project was different from the original, 23-unit design first presented two years ago, and many commission members praised the changes.
Lorain County Port Authority agrees to buy, redevelop declining Midway Mall
The Lorain County Port Authority voted to accept a $13.9 million loan from the county commission to buy the Midway Mall. It's a move leaders hope will fast-track redevelopment at the property.
thelandcle.org
Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood
A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
Empress Taytu Owners Looking to Sell Business, Building and Retire
For 31 years, the St. Clair Superior restaurant has been the place to go for Ethiopian fare
cleveland.com
Cleveland Clinic damaging neighborhoods as it focuses on glass and marble
I would like to thank you for publishing the article on the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, December 16, 2022. “Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary.”. I have felt this needed to be brought to light after I returned to Cleveland after...
The Nauti Mermaid Has Closed After Nearly 20 Years in Business
The casual seafood restaurant and bar opened in 2004
Plans to turn Detroit-Superior Bridge streetcar corridor into 'park in the sky'
Within the next 2-3 years, newly elected Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne hopes to reopen the streetcar corridor of the Detroit-Superior Bridge as a year-round "park in the sky."
See renovation plans for Progressive Field
The Cleveland Guardians announced renovation projects Thursday for Progressive Field.
cleveland19.com
Lorain property owner pledges to repair collapsing balconies months after 19 News report
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The property manager of Residents on the Green in Lorain is aiming to have the collapsing balconies fixed within the next month. Owners in this condo building have been worried for months about the balconies collapsing. James Johnson, a resident at the condo building, said he’s...
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland tenants struggle with no heat or hot water, burst pipe flooding building
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of East Cleveland apartment residents are speaking out building conditions they call unlivable. Daniqwa Martin says it’s getting worse every day. “When you first get in, you obviously can smell the urine,” said the resident of Quiet Cove Apartments on Euclid Avenue...
Slavic Village residents demand a stop to chronic illegal sidewalk parking
Members of the Hyacinth Community Block Club in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood report chronic illegal parking has become a growing safety concern.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bloomfield welcome addition to CJN
I am very happy that the Cleveland Jewish News has added Douglas Bloomfield as a columnist. I feel like balance has been restored in allowing your readers to see a wider range of views that reflect the diversity of the Jewish community in Greater Cleveland. Margie Moskovitz. Shaker Heights.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for an Italian restaurant with delicious food and great views of the city, you can't go wrong with this upscale option in Cleveland's West Bank neighborhood. Customers love their sacchetti al tartufo bianco (which has ricotta stuffed pasta, aged fig balsamic, and a rich truffle cream sauce), Ravioli Di Aragosta (which has lobster-filled squid ink ravioli that's served with more lobster, shrimp, and a delicious tomato cream sauce), and Vitello Tortellini (which has veal-filled tortellini served with a rich cream sauce, prosciutto, and peas). If you have room for dessert, check out the cannoli (which are filled with ricotta and chocolate chips and topped with citrus zest), tiramisu, and panna cotta.
cleveland19.com
Guardians give update on future renovation plans for Progressive Field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cleveland Guardians will give updates on their final plans for ‘Progressive Field Reimagined’ - the renovation projects that the field will undergo over the next three years. During this announcement, which is set to take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, will...
Estate sales business owner arraigned on 6 felonies after News 5 Investigation
A local estate sales business owner was in court today facing 6 felony theft charges. This after a News 5 hidden camera investigation.
Inside Cleveland's plan to become an 18-hour city
Cleveland wants to become an 18-hour city, but transforming into a second-tier market with major growth potential won't be easy. Driving the news: Last week, real estate firm Bedrock Enterprises announced plans to buy 3.17 acres of land in downtown's Gateway District. The site is part of Cleveland's $3.5 billion...
North Royalton changes course, will lease 10 license-plate-reading cameras
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- City Council, reversing itself from last April, has decided to lease license-plate-reading security cameras and install them throughout town. In April, council voted 4-2 against leasing 15 cameras, due to cost and privacy concerns expressed by some residents. Eight months later, in December, council voted 6-1 in favor of leasing 10 cameras.
High electricity rates expected in Northeast Ohio this summer due to high wholesale auction prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Electric bills for many people in Northeast Ohio will be higher than usual this summer because FirstEnergy, for the second time, had to buy electricity at a much higher price than it’s paying now. FirstEnergy agreed at a Tuesday auction to pay $97.70 per megawatt-hour...
cleveland19.com
Vacant building in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood causing safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says he worries about his safety every time he walks by an old, vacant building. It’s falling apart, littering the ground with dangerous chunks of wood and brick. He said the city ignored his complaints, so he decided to call the 19...
Comments / 1