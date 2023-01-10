ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Woodmere $25M project fails to garner P&Z support

A $25 million boutique, multi-family community complex proposed for near the corner of Chagrin Boulevard and Brainard Road in Woodmere may not be moving ahead as the city’s planning and zoning commission recommended village council to not allow rezoning of the site. The privately-funded project, The Element, is being...
WOODMERE, OH
thelandcle.org

Redesigned Hessler Road project wins approval, is headed for construction this summer

A proposal to build a new, six-unit apartment building on historic Hessler Road in University Circle received approval from the Cleveland Landmarks Commission today. Despite the fact that several longtime residents of the street opposed the project, saying that it was too large and dense for the historic district and construction would damage the 120-year-old brick street, only one member opposed the project. The approved project was different from the original, 23-unit design first presented two years ago, and many commission members praised the changes.
CLEVELAND, OH
thelandcle.org

Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood

A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Bloomfield welcome addition to CJN

I am very happy that the Cleveland Jewish News has added Douglas Bloomfield as a columnist. I feel like balance has been restored in allowing your readers to see a wider range of views that reflect the diversity of the Jewish community in Greater Cleveland. Margie Moskovitz. Shaker Heights.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for an Italian restaurant with delicious food and great views of the city, you can't go wrong with this upscale option in Cleveland's West Bank neighborhood. Customers love their sacchetti al tartufo bianco (which has ricotta stuffed pasta, aged fig balsamic, and a rich truffle cream sauce), Ravioli Di Aragosta (which has lobster-filled squid ink ravioli that's served with more lobster, shrimp, and a delicious tomato cream sauce), and Vitello Tortellini (which has veal-filled tortellini served with a rich cream sauce, prosciutto, and peas). If you have room for dessert, check out the cannoli (which are filled with ricotta and chocolate chips and topped with citrus zest), tiramisu, and panna cotta.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Guardians give update on future renovation plans for Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cleveland Guardians will give updates on their final plans for ‘Progressive Field Reimagined’ - the renovation projects that the field will undergo over the next three years. During this announcement, which is set to take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, will...
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

Inside Cleveland's plan to become an 18-hour city

Cleveland wants to become an 18-hour city, but transforming into a second-tier market with major growth potential won't be easy. Driving the news: Last week, real estate firm Bedrock Enterprises announced plans to buy 3.17 acres of land in downtown's Gateway District. The site is part of Cleveland's $3.5 billion...
CLEVELAND, OH

