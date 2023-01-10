Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Why Walmart is eliminating single-use bags in some states but not others
Walmart will eliminate single-use paper and plastic carryout bags at the register from stores in New York, Connecticut and Colorado this month. The company previously stopped giving out single-use plastic bags in New York and Connecticut and in some areas in Colorado. Walmart offers reusable shopping bags starting at 74 cents for customers without their own bags.
Different Drum: Satellite dish down for count over the holiday
I would never describe myself as a lucky person. Although my grandparents’ legal last name was “Donovan,” the luck of the Irish doesn’t run deep for me, but downhill. There’s been no stopping that from happening. Every Irish blessing I receive comes with a complementary curse. No good luck or deed goes unpunished. I appear capable of getting into an equal amount of trouble whether minding my own business or stirring the pot. And I’m typically in...
Channel 3000
Salt Restriction Does Not Lower Blood Pressure Variability
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Urinary sodium excretion and salt intake are not independently associated with 24-hour blood pressure variability (BPV), according to a study published online Dec. 24 in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Tan Lai Zhou, from Maastricht University in the Netherlands, and...
Channel 3000
Older Knee Replacement Implants as Good as Newer Models
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Older knee replacement implants are as good as newer models for total knee replacement (TKR), according to a study published in the January issue of BMJ Open. Iain McNamara, M.D., from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in the United Kingdom, and...
Comments / 0