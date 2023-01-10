I would never describe myself as a lucky person. Although my grandparents’ legal last name was “Donovan,” the luck of the Irish doesn’t run deep for me, but downhill. There’s been no stopping that from happening. Every Irish blessing I receive comes with a complementary curse. No good luck or deed goes unpunished. I appear capable of getting into an equal amount of trouble whether minding my own business or stirring the pot. And I’m typically in...

41 MINUTES AGO