West Chester, PA

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) Hosts Free Pickleball Clinics Open to the Public

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PdKRN_0k9Y3Bmk00
The indoor pickleball courts at the Oscar Lasko YMCA in downtown West ChesterPhoto byYMCA of Greater Brandywine.

Join the YMCA of Greater Brandywine on Sunday, Jan. 15 to learn the sport taking the nation by storm during a free introductory pickleball clinic. Clinics will be held at 10 AM and 1 PM at the Oscar Lasko YMCA in downtown West Chester.  

“The sport is unlike any other,” explains Tim Irwin, Director of Pickleball for YGBW.  “Pickleball is easy to learn, fun to play and very addictive. People love it because it is all about fitness, friends and fun.” 

Each introductory clinic will last three hours and feature two hours of instruction from YMCA pickleball pros and one hour of structured open play.

 All are welcome to attend, and you do not need to be a member to participate. Guests should bring a valid photo ID.  

The YMCA’s Mission and Pickleball Align 

It is fitting that the YMCA has become a local hub for pickleball in Chester County as it aligns with the mission to build and strengthen community and serve people of all ages and abilities. “Pickleball is inclusive and so are we,” comments Irwin. 

Because of their inclusive mission, the YMCA will host an Adaptive Pickleball Kickoff event at the West Chester Area YMCA Jan. 21, 2023 between 1 – 3 PM.

Adaptive Pickleball is the newest addition to a catalog of adaptive programming, which is developed for individuals with physical, developmental and/or intellectual disabilities.  

The Fast-Growing Sport that Keeps Growing

With more than 40 courts, YGBW offers hundreds of hours of pickleball playtime each week to more than 1,900 players. And that’s not nearly enough to meet demand.

As the sport continues to grow, the demand for courts continues to rise – especially during the colder winter months when outdoor play more is limited. The YMCA is looking to bring a dedicated indoor pickleball facility to Chester County in mid-2023.  

Learn more about the Pickleball Clinics and Adaptive Pickleball Kickoff on ymcagbw.org.

