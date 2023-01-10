ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

EMS: Pedestrian hit, critically injured by vehicle in SE Austin

EMS officials say a pedestrian was seriously injured Friday morning after they were hit by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened near the intersection of Bluff Springs Road and East William Cannon Drive, just east of I-35. Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 10:10 a.m. Austin-Travis County...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One injured after 'medical' call near Downtown Austin

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a 'medical' call near the Travis County Jail Thursday morning. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. close to the downtown area at the intersection of West 10th Street and Nueces Street, right next to the Criminal Justice Center.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday at Lake Pflugerville. Police reported the initial call came in just after 2 p.m. from a resident with a check welfare request. The body was discovered once the police responded. Officials said the investigation...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

One transported to hospital after incident in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital late Thursday morning after a medical call, which the Austin Police Department previously reported incorrectly was shoot-stab call. The APD first reported the incident around 10:57 a.m. from the area of West 10th and Nueces streets. According to Austin-Travis...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock installs first EV chargers at a City-owned facility

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock said it has installed the first electric vehicle charging stations at a City-owned facility. The new charging stations are in place and ready to use at the new main library's parking garage. The new 66,000-square-foot library and structured parking garage are located on the block north of the old library site at East Main and Sheppard streets.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KBTX.com

2 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 90

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 90 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS says around 4:45 p.m., a 2016 Toyota Tacoma and a 2004 Chevrolet truck were traveling southbound on Highway 90 near CR 409. A 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when crossed into the other lane, hitting the back of the Toyota and striking the Chevrolet head-on.
BUDA, TX
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Riverside

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in E. Riverside. Police said on Jan. 10, around 1:58 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 2000 block of E. Oltorf Street. The driver did not stop to...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

21-year-old killed in head-on collision in Milam County, Texas DPS says

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS says a 21-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Milam County on Farm to Market 485 at about 7:52 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. According to Texas DPS, the two-car crash occurred when the woman, who was driving a 2017 Volvo SUV, attempted to pass a car in front of her while traveling west on Farm to Market 485.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
Eater

Austin Pizza Truck Opens in Vacated Pizza Restaurant

Austin pizza truck Sammataro is moving into the home of recently closed pizzeria 40 North, bringing an expanded menu and eventually a full bar. The new Sammataro will open at 900 West 10th Street in the west-downtown area starting on Wednesday, January 18. Sammataro owner Isaac Flores told Eater he...
AUSTIN, TX

