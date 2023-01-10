ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock said it has installed the first electric vehicle charging stations at a City-owned facility. The new charging stations are in place and ready to use at the new main library's parking garage. The new 66,000-square-foot library and structured parking garage are located on the block north of the old library site at East Main and Sheppard streets.

