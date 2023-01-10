Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks captured two individual wins and was a part of a winning relay in the Vols’ win over Missouri. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks, a sophomore from George Town, Cayman Islands, captured two individuals wins and was a part of a winning relay in the Vols’ win over No. 22 Missouri. Crooks touched the wall first with NCAA B-cut times in the 100 fly with a time of 45.42 and in the 100 back with a time of 46.09. He also swam the fly leg in the 200 medley relay, which posted a top time of 1:25.16 (19.97).

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO