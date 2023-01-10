Read full article on original website
Stanford Leads Women’s NCAA Relay Qualification As Only School With 5 ‘A’ Cuts
Through midseason invitationals, Stanford is the only women's program that's swum 2023 NCAA 'A' cuts in all five relays. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Midseason invites are over and the calendar has turned to 2023, which means that NCAAs are on the horizon. With that, it’s time to check in on how many schools have NCAA qualified relays.
How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 1/12-1/17
One of the major highlights of this weekend's schedule will be Alabama hosting Texas and Ohio State for their Senior Day. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This looks to be a busy weekend in college swimming, with action taking place across all of the Power-5 conferences. Some noteworthy meets...
Andrei Minakov Makes Return to Stanford: Wins 100 Free in 43.91
SCY (25 yards) The Stanford men hosted the Pacific men this afternoon for a dual meet. Neither of the teams suited. It was a rainy day as the sun could not be seen on the livestream. Last year’s NCAA Champion in the 100 butterfly Andrei Minakov made his return to...
Stanford Holds Top Spot In Women’s NCAA Water Polo Pre-Season Polls
BRIDGEPORT, Pa. — Stanford University and Pomona-Pitzer Colleges open the 2023 season at No. 1 on the national stage as the Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) releases the 2023 Preseason Women’s Varsity National Top 25, Division III Top 10, CWPA Top Five and CWPA Division III Top Five Polls.
2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 1 Finals Live Recap
LCM (50 meters) After this meet was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, we’re back in Knoxville for the start of the 2023 Pro Swim Series. There will be four stops on the series this year: Knoxville, TN, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Westmont, IL, and Mission Viejo, CA. Racing gets...
Cal Women Lose by 20 Points to USC
The Cal women's team that nearly upset second-ranked Stanford on Sunday in Berkeley did not show up for Friday's game at USC. The players were the same for the Golden Bears, but the result was very different as Cal suffered through a horrible first half in a 63-43 loss to the Trojans. The 43 points ...
Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger, Joshua Thai Named Men’s Pac-12 Swimmer & Diver of the Month
SAN FRANCISCO – Junior swimmer Björn Seeliger and freshman diver Joshua Thai have been named the Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer and Diver of the Month for December after two stellar performances at the Minnesota Invitational last month. Seeliger dominated the competition at the prestigious Minnesota Invitational. In that...
Marwan El Kamash Among 800 Free Scratches On Day 1 of Knoxville Pro Swim
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Live Stream (USA Swimming) A total of five swimmers have scratched out of the 800 freestyle on the opening day of the Pro Swim Series event in Knoxville, which will be the lone event contested on Wednesday afternoon. Two of those scratches come...
FSU’s Abramowicz, Vear Named ACC Divers of the Week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State divers Tazman Abramowicz and Samantha Vear were named the ACC Divers of the Week on Tuesday following their performances at LSU on Saturday. “These guys did a great job this weekend after a long road trip,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “It’s...
Knoxville Selected As Host of 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials
INDIANAPOLIS – The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving will be held at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. USA Diving and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Wednesday that Visit Knoxville has been awarded the elite competition, which will be held in June 2024.
The Week That Was In College Swimming (Week 11) – Dual Meets Are Back
The NCAA schedule is getting busy again as teams return to dual meet competition, highlighted this week by Auburn's decisive wins over SEC rivals. Welcome to the 11th edition of The Week That Was in College Swimming, where every week we take a look at some of the highlights from around the NCAA in all three divisions.
Olympic Silver Medalist Emma Weyant Is Eligible to Swim for Florida
After transferring from UVA, Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant is eligible to swim for the Florida Gators on Friday in their dual meet with FAU. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Emma Weyant has been busy. In the span of one week, the 2020 Olympic Games silver medalist in the...
Hali Flickinger Balances Life, Her Mental Health, And Wins SC World Champs Gold
Hali Flickinger took the longest break of her career, balanced her swim life with her career life, and netted a SC World Champs gold medal. Current photo via Mine Kasapoglu, ISL. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman...
WATCH: Grimes Win 800 Free as Sandpipers Go 1-2-3; PSS Knoxville Day 1 Race Videos
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. In this post you’ll find race videos from the first day of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. It was a short session, featuring only the men’s and women’s 800 free, which was a timed finals event. The videos in this post come from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Crooks, MacNeil Named SEC Swimmers of the Week
Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks captured two individual wins and was a part of a winning relay in the Vols’ win over Missouri. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks, a sophomore from George Town, Cayman Islands, captured two individuals wins and was a part of a winning relay in the Vols’ win over No. 22 Missouri. Crooks touched the wall first with NCAA B-cut times in the 100 fly with a time of 45.42 and in the 100 back with a time of 46.09. He also swam the fly leg in the 200 medley relay, which posted a top time of 1:25.16 (19.97).
Cal’s Isabelle Stadden Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Month For December
Stadden secured wins in the women's 100 back (50.88) and 200 back (1:50.21) at the Minnesota Invite in early December. Current photo via Pac-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE MONTH: Isabelle Stadden, Jr., California (Blaine, Minn.) Competed at the Minnesota Invitational in early December, bringing home two individual wins and...
TCU Swimming & Diving Sweeps Weekly Big 12 Awards
TCU swept the Big 12 Weekly Swim & Dive awards for the second time this season, with Piotr Sadlowski and Olivia Rhodes earning Swimmer of the Week honors. Current photo via Big 12 Sports. Courtesy: Big 12 Sports. TCU swept the swimming and diving awards for the second time this...
Erika Brown Scratches 50 Back, 100 Fly on Thursday in Knoxville
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. University of Tennessee post-grad Erika Brown has scratched out of both events on Thursday morning at the Pro Swim Series stop in her home pool in Knoxville, and Simone Manuel is scheduled to make her return to racing, 18 months after the Tokyo Olympics.
USC Cruises Past UNLV in First Meet of 2023
USC vs UNLV (MEN’S & WOMEN’S DUAL MEET) USC hosted UNLV for a men’s and women’s dual meet over the weekend to kick off 2023. The Trojans emerged victorious in both meets. There was no diving at this meet. USC’s Justina Kozan was a double event...
