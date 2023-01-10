CNN — Mattel is giving preschoolers a new age-appropriate Barbie doll that it says is better suited for their needs. The doll, called "My First Barbie," is specifically created for kids three years old and younger, said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls for Mattel. The age range for the original Barbie fashion dolls is for kids 3 and up.

1 DAY AGO