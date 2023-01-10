Read full article on original website
Why Walmart is eliminating single-use bags in some states but not others
CNN — Walmart will eliminate single-use paper and plastic carryout bags at the register from stores in New York, Connecticut and Colorado this month. The company previously stopped giving out single-use plastic bags in New York and Connecticut and in some areas in Colorado. Walmart offers reusable shopping bags starting at 74 cents for customers without their own bags.
Starbucks tells corporate employees to return to office 3 days a week
CNN — Corporate workers at Starbucks must return to the office at least three days a week by the end of January, interim CEO Howard Schultz announced in a Wednesday memo, as another corporate giant clamps down on remote work. Employees within commuting distance of the company's Seattle headquarters...
Mattel launches new Barbie doll for preschoolers
CNN — Mattel is giving preschoolers a new age-appropriate Barbie doll that it says is better suited for their needs. The doll, called "My First Barbie," is specifically created for kids three years old and younger, said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls for Mattel. The age range for the original Barbie fashion dolls is for kids 3 and up.
