Mega Millions Jackpot Is $1.1 Billion. How Big Winners Can Prep for ‘the Inevitable Asking for Money' From Family, Friends

Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
NBC Connecticut
Friday the 13th Mega Millions Jackpot Set at $1.35 Billion: How to Win
First it was serious. Then it got really serious. Now we just ... can't. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.35 billion -- and climbing -- with no one having hit all six numbers for 25 consecutive drawings. It's Friday the 13th -- and that has to mean something for tonight's game, right?
Comments / 0