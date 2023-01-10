Read full article on original website
Wendy's announces corporate revamp, possible job cuts
Wendy’s said Friday it’s planning a restructuring __ and possible corporate layoffs __ in an effort to speed decision-making and invest more in new restaurant development. The news comes just a week after rival McDonald’s announced a similar corporate reorganization, also with plans to accelerate restaurant openings and improve efficiency. McDonald’s said it will communicate more details on layoffs to employees by April 3; Wendy’s didn’t give a date.
Holiday payoff: Delta Air Lines posts $828M profit in 4Q
Delta Air Lines said Friday that it earned $828 million in the fourth quarter and that consumers are still snapping up flights and making purchases with their airline-branded credit cards. The Atlanta-based airline said momentum has carried over into the new year, as the travel industry continues to recover from...
Wells Fargo 4Q profit falls by half but tops expectations
Wells Fargo’s profit for the fourth quarter came in ahead of Wall Street’s targets but were about half of what it earned last year as the bank had to pay another $3.3 billion in fines and penalties to settle numerous scandals from recent years. Wells earned $2.86 billion,...
Bank of America profits rise; bank warns of slowing economy
NEW YORK — Bank of America's fourth-quarter profits rose slightly from a year ago, as higher credit costs and potentially bad loans more than offset the bank's sharp rise in interest revenue. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said Friday that it earned a profit of $7.13 billion, or 85...
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
DETROIT — With its sales slowing and its stock price tumbling, Tesla Inc. slashed prices dramatically Friday on several versions of its electric vehicles, making some of its models eligible for a new federal tax credit that could help spur buyer interest. The company dropped prices nearly 20% in...
UK economy grows unexpectedly by 0.1% amid strong services
LONDON — The U.K. economy grew unexpectedly in November as the tight job market increased demand for employment services and soccer's World Cup boosted hospitality. Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic activity, increased 0.1% from the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. That beat the expectations of economists, who had forecast a 0.2% contraction.
