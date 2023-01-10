MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A popular motorsports and entertainment experience is set to be hosted at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. Monster Jam is known for 12,000-pound monster trucks tearing up the dirt in a variety of competitions based on speed and skill. From monster trucks doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour, Monster Jam aims to showcase huge vehicles doing some extraordinary things.

