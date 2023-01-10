ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Waukesha JanBoree kicks off 10-day festival with unseasonably warm temperatures

WAUKESHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha JanBoree kicked off Friday, Jan. 13 with snow sculptors, a scavenger hunt and fireworks. Organizers of the festival say they're used to working with all of the different temperatures and weather conditions SE Wisconsin experiences in January. But this year, some of the activities are being canceled or postponed due to unseasonably warm temps.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Monster Jam headed to Fiserv Forum for 3 family-friendly events

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A popular motorsports and entertainment experience is set to be hosted at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. Monster Jam is known for 12,000-pound monster trucks tearing up the dirt in a variety of competitions based on speed and skill. From monster trucks doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour, Monster Jam aims to showcase huge vehicles doing some extraordinary things.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MBA Home Building and Remodeling Show brings 2023 home trends to Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Metropolitan Builders Association (MBA) is bringing its Home Building and Remodeling Show back to the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend. It will showcase the newest home trends you'll see in 2023-- from Dekton countertops, a material that can withstand any scratches or stains you throw on it, to all of the pieces needed to create an outdoor oasis.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

New 'Brew City Ghost Tour' highlights Milwaukee's haunted history

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- US Ghost Adventures offers haunted city tours all over the country. This September they were finally able to bring the tour to Milwaukee. Jennifer Grasse is one of two tour guides. It shows off Milwaukee's old and eerie history with six stops throughout the downtown area.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine Art Museum accepting entries for Peeps candy exhibit

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's nearly time for the Racine Art Museum's Peep Art Exhibition, and now you have a chance to show off your creations!. The exhibition shows off art made from the colored marshmallow candy. Artists of all ages are invited to create something and enter it...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Madison-based doctor helps open abortion clinic in Rockford, Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS 58) -- Since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in June 2022, Wisconsin's 1849 ban on abortion has been in effect. the Planned Parenthood clinic in Waukegan, Illinois has seen an influx of Wisconsin patients since the ruling. That inspired a Madison-based doctor to...
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS 58

Wauwatosa man wins SUV for donating blood more than 160 times

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Wauwatosa man who's made more than 160 blood donations was rewarded for his life-saving generosity on Friday, Jan. 13. Shawn McKenna's is a world-class blood donor with donations equaling 39 gallons over the years. His name was entered in Versiti Blood Center's "Drive to Save Lives Sweepstakes," and he won!
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Winter businesses adjusting to warmer weather in order to stay open

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Unusually warm temperatures are posing a challenge for winter businesses that depend on cold weather. But they are making adjustments to stay open. At Alpine Valley Ski Resort Wednesday evening, there were skiers wearing football jerseys, long-sleeve tees, even short-sleeve t-shirts. Temps in the 40s...
ELKHORN, WI
CBS 58

Muskego police seek help locating missing teen last seen in Milwaukee

MUSKEGO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Muskego Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Police say 16-year-old Aunnie Way was reported missing on Jan. 11. It is believed that she took the keys to her father's vehicle without permission. A short time later, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

St. Francis cold case solved after more than 25 years

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The answers family and police in three states sought after for more than 25 years when a woman disappeared in St. Francis are finally known. Dorothy Lynn Ricker's forever 26. This photo, and a number of her personal belongings, stored all these years by St. Francis police.
SAINT FRANCIS, WI
CBS 58

23-year-old man shot near 41st and Lancaster

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 around 1:03 a.m. near 41st and Lancaster. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown suspects....
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

City of Racine invests more than $500K in violence prevention

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One day after Milwaukee officials laid out their crime numbers, Racine officials are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to battling violence. Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced Friday, Jan. 13, that the city awarded $513,874.80 in grants to local organizations to...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

MPD: 2 men shot while traveling in vehicle near 33rd and Townsend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two young people were shot near 33rd and Townsend on Friday, Jan. 13. Police say it happened around 3 p.m. According to police, two Milwaukee men, ages 19 and 20, were traveling in a vehicle when shots were fired and they were subsequently struck. They arrived...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy