CBS 58
Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
CBS 58
Few flurries today into tonight before sunshine returns to end the week
The low clouds have returned across the Badger state today as a couple of low pressure systems track across the Midwest. The stronger system is missing us to the south, but a weak low tracking across the state is triggering a few flurries and sprinkles. Stray flurries and sprinkles will...
CBS 58
Waukesha JanBoree kicks off 10-day festival with unseasonably warm temperatures
WAUKESHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha JanBoree kicked off Friday, Jan. 13 with snow sculptors, a scavenger hunt and fireworks. Organizers of the festival say they're used to working with all of the different temperatures and weather conditions SE Wisconsin experiences in January. But this year, some of the activities are being canceled or postponed due to unseasonably warm temps.
CBS 58
Work alongside the Crew! Brewers hiring game day staff for 2023 season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced they are hiring game day staff for the 2023 season. It's a unique opportunity to support the Brew Crew all season long at American Family Field. Game day seasonal staff are an integral part of the team, according to a news release...
CBS 58
Monster Jam headed to Fiserv Forum for 3 family-friendly events
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A popular motorsports and entertainment experience is set to be hosted at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. Monster Jam is known for 12,000-pound monster trucks tearing up the dirt in a variety of competitions based on speed and skill. From monster trucks doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour, Monster Jam aims to showcase huge vehicles doing some extraordinary things.
CBS 58
MBA Home Building and Remodeling Show brings 2023 home trends to Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Metropolitan Builders Association (MBA) is bringing its Home Building and Remodeling Show back to the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend. It will showcase the newest home trends you'll see in 2023-- from Dekton countertops, a material that can withstand any scratches or stains you throw on it, to all of the pieces needed to create an outdoor oasis.
CBS 58
New 'Brew City Ghost Tour' highlights Milwaukee's haunted history
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- US Ghost Adventures offers haunted city tours all over the country. This September they were finally able to bring the tour to Milwaukee. Jennifer Grasse is one of two tour guides. It shows off Milwaukee's old and eerie history with six stops throughout the downtown area.
CBS 58
'A day on and not a day off:' Honoring Dr. King on MLK Day through service and education in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Various organizations are offering service and education opportunities to honor the life, work and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16. Here are some of the events:. Wisconsin Black Historical Society. The Wisconsin Black Historical Society (2620 W. Center St.) is hosting...
CBS 58
Racine Art Museum accepting entries for Peeps candy exhibit
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's nearly time for the Racine Art Museum's Peep Art Exhibition, and now you have a chance to show off your creations!. The exhibition shows off art made from the colored marshmallow candy. Artists of all ages are invited to create something and enter it...
CBS 58
'Just going to blow it': Mega Millions jackpot second largest in lottery history
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friday the 13th might actually end up being someone’s lucky day. The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $1.35 billion. Despite the date, people are still testing their luck to see if they can hit it big. The odds of getting struck by lightning...
CBS 58
Madison-based doctor helps open abortion clinic in Rockford, Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS 58) -- Since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in June 2022, Wisconsin's 1849 ban on abortion has been in effect. the Planned Parenthood clinic in Waukegan, Illinois has seen an influx of Wisconsin patients since the ruling. That inspired a Madison-based doctor to...
CBS 58
'I've still got hope': Local snowmobile riders, businesses crossing fingers for more snow
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- At Fuel Powersports in West Bend, business has been busy for one of the largest snowmobile dealers in the state of Wisconsin. "It's honestly been really good," said Fuel Powersports General Manager Evan White. "A lot of the snowmobile customers are very loyal to the industry and very loyal to the hobby as well."
CBS 58
Wauwatosa man wins SUV for donating blood more than 160 times
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Wauwatosa man who's made more than 160 blood donations was rewarded for his life-saving generosity on Friday, Jan. 13. Shawn McKenna's is a world-class blood donor with donations equaling 39 gallons over the years. His name was entered in Versiti Blood Center's "Drive to Save Lives Sweepstakes," and he won!
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week and learn about working out with your pet!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, "Honorable Judge Fluffy Whiskers," and learn about working out with your pet!. More from the Wisconsin Humane Society can be found HERE.
CBS 58
Winter businesses adjusting to warmer weather in order to stay open
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Unusually warm temperatures are posing a challenge for winter businesses that depend on cold weather. But they are making adjustments to stay open. At Alpine Valley Ski Resort Wednesday evening, there were skiers wearing football jerseys, long-sleeve tees, even short-sleeve t-shirts. Temps in the 40s...
CBS 58
Muskego police seek help locating missing teen last seen in Milwaukee
MUSKEGO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Muskego Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Police say 16-year-old Aunnie Way was reported missing on Jan. 11. It is believed that she took the keys to her father's vehicle without permission. A short time later, Milwaukee...
CBS 58
St. Francis cold case solved after more than 25 years
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The answers family and police in three states sought after for more than 25 years when a woman disappeared in St. Francis are finally known. Dorothy Lynn Ricker's forever 26. This photo, and a number of her personal belongings, stored all these years by St. Francis police.
CBS 58
23-year-old man shot near 41st and Lancaster
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 around 1:03 a.m. near 41st and Lancaster. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown suspects....
CBS 58
City of Racine invests more than $500K in violence prevention
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One day after Milwaukee officials laid out their crime numbers, Racine officials are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to battling violence. Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced Friday, Jan. 13, that the city awarded $513,874.80 in grants to local organizations to...
CBS 58
MPD: 2 men shot while traveling in vehicle near 33rd and Townsend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two young people were shot near 33rd and Townsend on Friday, Jan. 13. Police say it happened around 3 p.m. According to police, two Milwaukee men, ages 19 and 20, were traveling in a vehicle when shots were fired and they were subsequently struck. They arrived...
