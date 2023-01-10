ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

VISTA Careers: County of Chester is looking to hire for these following positions.

 3 days ago

Photo byChester County Planning Commission.

The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more.

Corrections Officer I

This position’s responsibilities include supervising the security and conduct of inmates in cells, during group meetings, meals, bathing, at recreation, during visitations, and on work and other assignments, communicating with staff, and inspecting inventory and control over keys, tools, equipment, and keepers. Other duties include submitting recommendations to appropriate departments and ordering authorized items requested by inmates.

The ideal candidate will have a high school diploma, at least six months of job-related experience, be weapons, CPR, and self-defense qualified, and have knowledge of drug screening and criminal background checks. Candidates will preferably have a criminal justice background and be a graduate of a Department of Corrections Training Academy.

Support Staff IV: Domestic Relations

This position’s responsibilities include assigning and logging services papers and warrants to investigators, serving as liaison with the court and bench warrant unit, and preparing, processing, and maintaining files. Other duties involve clerking and assisting in the courtroom, as well as sorting and distributing mail and other documents.

The ideal candidate will have a high school diploma with at least one year of general office experience, although an associates degree from an accredited college is preferred. Candidates should have excellent written and verbal communication, strong typing skills, ability to use office machines, and be able to multitask.

Deputy Sheriff I

This position’s responsibilities include protecting the judge and courtroom personnel during criminal trials, maintaining custody of prisoners, processing background checks for firearm permits, and transporting prisoners to and from the courthouse. Other duties include assisting law enforcement agencies, and completing detailed reports.

The ideal candidate will have a high school diploma, Police Academy training certification, maintain firearms, CPR, and EMS qualifications, and will be able to pass pre-employment drug, polygraph, and physical fitness testing.

