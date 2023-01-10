Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
In-N-Out Burger Owner Hints at National ExpansionJoel EisenbergTennessee State
Tennessee Physicians Call for Medicaid Expansion, Protection of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Sumner Democrats Announce 2023 EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
WSMV
Person jumps from second story to escape Antioch fire
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A townhouse was left heavily damaged after catching fire early Friday morning in Antioch. Nashville Fire crews were called to the Lenox Creekside townhomes off Nolensville Pike around 2:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from one of the townhomes. One person was transported to the hospital after jumping from the second story to escape the fire. Others also received treatment for smoke inhalation.
WSMV
Antioch townhome fire residents didn’t pay electric bill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in an Antioch community are without a home after a massive fire Friday morning. One man was sent to the hospital after he jumped from a unit on Lenox Creekside Drive. The Nashville Fire Department says the flames broke out in a middle unit and...
WSMV
Crews begin to dismantle downtown crane with foundation issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday, crews began dismantling a Gulch-area construction crane with reported foundation issues. The crane, located on Overton Street, has been concerning residents for weeks. WSMV 4 was there Friday as work began. Construction crews used a mobile crane brought in on Thursday to dismantle the...
WSMV
Man jumps from second story to escape townhouse fire
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A townhouse was left heavily damaged after catching fire early Friday morning in Antioch. Nashville Fire crews were called to the Lenox Creekside townhomes off Nolensville Pike around 2:30 a.m. and found several floors on fire and smoke billowing from one of the townhomes. A man was transported to the hospital for an ankle injury after jumping from the second story to escape the flames. Others also received treatment for smoke inhalation.
rewind943.com
Police surround home off Dover Road, negotiating with suspect inside
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have surrounded a house off Dover Road and are negotiating with a suspect inside. At about 1:35 p.m., Clarksville Police had a perimeter around a home in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive, and officers were trying to negotiate with someone inside who has an aggravated assault warrant, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Memphis
The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee.
murfreesborovoice.com
UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Killed in Saturday January 7th Auto Accident
A serious accident that unfolded in Antioch took the life of a Rutherford County resident this past Saturday. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez of LaVergne was the driver of a Nissan Altima that was involved in the two-car crash at 3300 Murfreesboro Pike just before 7:15 Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police report Perez died from injuries she sustained in the crash.
WSMV
Man dies after Madison shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Madison on Wednesday evening. MNPD said someone in a light-colored sedan fired multiple rounds at a red Pontiac GTO on East Old Hickory Blvd. Officers arrives to find 48-year-old Timothy Fetter ouside of the Pontiac with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he later died.
WSMV
Five injured in three-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on South Church Street on Tuesday afternoon. Murfreesboro Police said the crash involved an SUV, sedan and a Murfreesboro transit bus at 4744 S. Church St. around 2:30 p.m. Police said the driver of a...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Fatal Accident on I-840 on Tuesday Night, THP Reports Charges are Pending Against One Driver
WGNS has more details on a Tuesday accident that claimed the life of a 61-year-old man on I-840. The wreck happened at the 37-mile marker near Arno Road, which is just over the Rutherford County line in neighboring Williamson County. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-840. According...
WSMV
One person dead after shooting in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died after being shot in Madison on Wednesday evening, Metro Police confirmed. The man was shot in the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard around 6 p.m. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he later died. The shooting death is...
Man arrested following armed robbery at Lebanon store
Police took a man into custody Friday after he allegedly stole a knife from a Lebanon Dollar General and pointed it at a store employee.
WSMV
Antioch townhouse destroyed by fire
Former Vanderbilt basketball player Luke Kornet, son of WSMV4 anchor Tracy Kornet, appeared on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Kid's Edition. Southeast Nashville residents got a chance to voice their concerns and hear from both TVA and NES following the rolling blackouts and extended power outages that took place last month.
Agents bust Mid-South fraud ring in Sumner County
An alleged Mid-South fraud ring is now out of business thanks to good police work involving the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force (JDTF).
WSMV
Nashville crime surge: Tips on how to stay safe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With the recent surge of robberies and other crimes in Nashville, a local self-defense expert wanted to give you some tips to keep your family safe. Barb Jordan says she is passionate about teaching safety tips in hopes of sparing someone from a similar situation her family experienced.
WSMV
Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said. Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in...
fox17.com
Police: Nashville student threatens to blow up school to 'calm himself down'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville student is charged with threatening to destroy a school after an October incident where he admitted that making the threat "calmed him down," according to an affidavit obtained by FOX 17 News. Officers say that after refusing to give up his cell phone...
WSMV
WATCH: Alleged road rage suspect caught on camera with gun
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is wanted after Spring Hill police caught him aiming a handgun toward another vehicle during an alleged road rage incident. In a video released by the Spring Hill Police Department, the suspect can be seen pulling up next to the victim’s vehicle in a black Toyota Tacoma. Police said the man reportedly pointed a gun at the victim but no gunfire was exchanged.
clarksvillenow.com
Hundreds of Fort Campbell families given food boxes in Oak Grove | PHOTOS
OAK GROVE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Thursday was a special day for close to 700 hundred families of service members as they lined up in their vehicles at the Oak Grove Equestrian Center to accept free boxes and bags of food from Fort Care and One Generation Away. Dozens...
WSMV
Clarksville stabbing suspect in custody after standoff with police
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man wanted by authorities for allegedly stabbing someone in Clarksville is in custody after a standoff Thursday afternoon. Marshall Reed, 37, was charged with aggravated assault. Reed is accused of stabbing someone Dec. 22 on Avalon Street. Police surrounded a home on Chateauroux Drive...
Comments / 0