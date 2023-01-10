ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, TN

WSMV

Person jumps from second story to escape Antioch fire

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A townhouse was left heavily damaged after catching fire early Friday morning in Antioch. Nashville Fire crews were called to the Lenox Creekside townhomes off Nolensville Pike around 2:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from one of the townhomes. One person was transported to the hospital after jumping from the second story to escape the fire. Others also received treatment for smoke inhalation.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Antioch townhome fire residents didn’t pay electric bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in an Antioch community are without a home after a massive fire Friday morning. One man was sent to the hospital after he jumped from a unit on Lenox Creekside Drive. The Nashville Fire Department says the flames broke out in a middle unit and...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Crews begin to dismantle downtown crane with foundation issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday, crews began dismantling a Gulch-area construction crane with reported foundation issues. The crane, located on Overton Street, has been concerning residents for weeks. WSMV 4 was there Friday as work began. Construction crews used a mobile crane brought in on Thursday to dismantle the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man jumps from second story to escape townhouse fire

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A townhouse was left heavily damaged after catching fire early Friday morning in Antioch. Nashville Fire crews were called to the Lenox Creekside townhomes off Nolensville Pike around 2:30 a.m. and found several floors on fire and smoke billowing from one of the townhomes. A man was transported to the hospital for an ankle injury after jumping from the second story to escape the flames. Others also received treatment for smoke inhalation.
NASHVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Police surround home off Dover Road, negotiating with suspect inside

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have surrounded a house off Dover Road and are negotiating with a suspect inside. At about 1:35 p.m., Clarksville Police had a perimeter around a home in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive, and officers were trying to negotiate with someone inside who has an aggravated assault warrant, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Killed in Saturday January 7th Auto Accident

A serious accident that unfolded in Antioch took the life of a Rutherford County resident this past Saturday. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez of LaVergne was the driver of a Nissan Altima that was involved in the two-car crash at 3300 Murfreesboro Pike just before 7:15 Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police report Perez died from injuries she sustained in the crash.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man dies after Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Madison on Wednesday evening. MNPD said someone in a light-colored sedan fired multiple rounds at a red Pontiac GTO on East Old Hickory Blvd. Officers arrives to find 48-year-old Timothy Fetter ouside of the Pontiac with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he later died.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Five injured in three-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on South Church Street on Tuesday afternoon. Murfreesboro Police said the crash involved an SUV, sedan and a Murfreesboro transit bus at 4744 S. Church St. around 2:30 p.m. Police said the driver of a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One person dead after shooting in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died after being shot in Madison on Wednesday evening, Metro Police confirmed. The man was shot in the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard around 6 p.m. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he later died. The shooting death is...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Antioch townhouse destroyed by fire

Former Vanderbilt basketball player Luke Kornet, son of WSMV4 anchor Tracy Kornet, appeared on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Kid's Edition. Southeast Nashville residents got a chance to voice their concerns and hear from both TVA and NES following the rolling blackouts and extended power outages that took place last month.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville crime surge: Tips on how to stay safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With the recent surge of robberies and other crimes in Nashville, a local self-defense expert wanted to give you some tips to keep your family safe. Barb Jordan says she is passionate about teaching safety tips in hopes of sparing someone from a similar situation her family experienced.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said. Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

WATCH: Alleged road rage suspect caught on camera with gun

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is wanted after Spring Hill police caught him aiming a handgun toward another vehicle during an alleged road rage incident. In a video released by the Spring Hill Police Department, the suspect can be seen pulling up next to the victim’s vehicle in a black Toyota Tacoma. Police said the man reportedly pointed a gun at the victim but no gunfire was exchanged.
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

Clarksville stabbing suspect in custody after standoff with police

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man wanted by authorities for allegedly stabbing someone in Clarksville is in custody after a standoff Thursday afternoon. Marshall Reed, 37, was charged with aggravated assault. Reed is accused of stabbing someone Dec. 22 on Avalon Street. Police surrounded a home on Chateauroux Drive...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

