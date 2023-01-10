ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A townhouse was left heavily damaged after catching fire early Friday morning in Antioch. Nashville Fire crews were called to the Lenox Creekside townhomes off Nolensville Pike around 2:30 a.m. and found several floors on fire and smoke billowing from one of the townhomes. A man was transported to the hospital for an ankle injury after jumping from the second story to escape the flames. Others also received treatment for smoke inhalation.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO