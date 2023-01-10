Spilo, a sturdy dude with wild hair and a hoodie, looks gently concerned as he speaks via webcam. “You’re being gatekept from the things you really enjoy because of your fear of letting yourself or letting other people down, and that is honestly probably quite disappointing considering that’s really truly where you’d find the most enjoyment but you can’t get there.” He’s streaming live on Twitch, looking at an Overwatch 2 match via a Discord call with a high-ranked Winston player who has struggled with playing ranked mode. It may sound like therapy, but it is a part of Spilo’s Overwatch coaching process.

