Jimmy Donaldson known for his YouTube stunts and giving out large sums of money may become the first YouTube billionaire
YouTuber Jimmy DonaldsonPhoto byFidias on YouTube; CC-BY-3.0 Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast is a 24-year-old American YouTube personality who may be on his way to becoming the first YouTube billionaire.
dexerto.com
Joe Rogan reveals Spotify deal was almost pulled during his biggest controversy
Joe Rogan says it was “touch and go” whether Spotify were going to cancel his deal when the platform came under pressure to do so from artists and sponsors. When Joe Rogan first announced that he was taking his podcast to Spotify, plenty of fans were wary about the move – with concerns including the lack of a video player, no more YouTube clips, and whether or not Spotify would have creative control.
Polygon
Overwatch 2 coach says gameplay isn’t the key — it’s ‘how you are as a person’
Spilo, a sturdy dude with wild hair and a hoodie, looks gently concerned as he speaks via webcam. “You’re being gatekept from the things you really enjoy because of your fear of letting yourself or letting other people down, and that is honestly probably quite disappointing considering that’s really truly where you’d find the most enjoyment but you can’t get there.” He’s streaming live on Twitch, looking at an Overwatch 2 match via a Discord call with a high-ranked Winston player who has struggled with playing ranked mode. It may sound like therapy, but it is a part of Spilo’s Overwatch coaching process.
NME
‘Warzone 2’ streamer pranks teammates with their own voices
A Twitch streamer pranked his teammates in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 by playing their own arguments back to them. Call Of Duty has long had a reputation for heated confrontation on the public voice chat during matches. Now, one player has taken things a step further in the battle royale game by escalating a quarrel with his teammates’ own voices.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 streamers demand Ramattra nerfs as ultimate duels become “staring contests”
Overwatch 2 streamers are urging the developers to do something about Ramattra’s ultimate as duels between two tanks turn into outrageously long staring contests. The long-awaited mid-season Overwatch 2 patch is still scheduled for later this month, but players are hoping that Ramattra receives some nerfs to his ultimate due to how slow matches become when both teams use him.
dexerto.com
New Valorant Yoru Fakeout glitch is “destroying” players’ eardrums
A new bug in Valorant episode six is causing major issues for Yoru’s Fakeout ability, with the Valorant community posting how the new glitch is affecting entire lobbies when playing matches online. Valorant episode six has brought with it a few new in-game bugs and problems that players have...
dotesports.com
Apex servers rumble back to life after Respawn rushes out Spellbound hotfix
Apex Legends players have had a rough night’s sleep after Spellbound event-fuelled server malfunctions caused the cardinal sin of gaming and esports: connection issues. The thrilling, online, battle royale experience was no longer a hoot for some, as players couldn’t access the servers, leading to an empty Broken Moon.
game-news24.com
The Twitch streamer has no problem with laptops, so he is on his computer and desk
After all, he wasn’t happy with himself (pic: Twitch) After having slammed his desk so hard, he cut down the computer. Gamers have a bad reputation when it comes to rescuing their anger, often because they get injured or accidentally killed. The middle grade becomes too grave sometimes. Those...
game-news24.com
It’s the worst game of all history: YouTuber famously burns Call of Duty Warzone two live and says it is useless
While Warzone has received a 2.0 update last year, the battle royale remains the best ever available online. While their success was successful, some gamers, streamers and even YouTubers are complaining about ignoring the actual meta. Summary. Warzone 2.0, a success update for the KoD? Anger’s brewing among Call of...
