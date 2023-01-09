Read full article on original website
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Ex-Playboy and Maxim Model Sentenced for Murder of California Psychiatrist Found Stuffed in Trunk of Her Car
A former Playboy and Maxim model was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in Nevada state prison on Tuesday over her role in the death of a California doctor found stuffed in the trunk of a car near Las Vegas. Kelsey Turner, 29, entered an Alford plea in November of...
A Buffalo woman found a stranger crying for help in the blizzard with a tote bag frozen to his hands. She scrapped her Christmas plans to care for him.
Sha'Kyra Aughtry said she heard the man, Joe White, screaming for help on the street, frostbitten from the extreme cold.
I caught my dead husband soothing our son on a baby monitor and posted it on TikTok
That’s the spirit! While checking a baby monitor to ensure that her 11-month-old son, Leo, was sound asleep in his crib, mom of two Whitney Allen noticed an orb of light bouncing off of the baby’s head. Immediately, she believed that the beam was the spirit of her dead husband. “My husband passed away on April 7, 2022, when our second son, Leo, was 3 months old,” wrote Allen, from Pennsylvania, in the closed captions of her viral TikTok video. “Tonight, I felt like I saw my husband soothing our baby.” In her paranormal post, which has amassed more than 8.1 million views, Allen shared...
'Can You See It?' Mom and Two Kids Confronted by Huge Snake in Front Yard
The clip has been watched more than 21 million times, but many TikTokers failed to spot the danger lurking outside a home in Queensland, Australia.
Boy gives little brother hair and eyebrows with pen so he's 'not left out'
A concerned youngster who was worried about his baby brother being the odd one out due to his lack of hair gave him a rather unusual marker makeover. Well, his heart was in the right place, eh?. Mum McKenzie Poland was vacuuming and turned her back on Kason for just...
VIDEO Shows Deer Blast Through Butcher Shop Glass Door and Slam into Wall: Twitter Has Jokes
Horrible or hilarious? That’s what some online users are asking themselves are they watched a viral video of a deer who accidentally crashed into a Minnesota butcher shop on Saturday, Jan 7. According to the wild clip, the deer crashed into the entrance, causing the owner, Melissa Evans, to close up shop to clean up the mess.
Woman left furious after passenger uses toilet four times during flight
When heading onto the plane for that holiday you've been waiting all year for, you want to be able to enjoy it. But if you haven't paid that little bit extra to book a seat, you find yourself hoping that you won't be matched with a middle seat. It is...
Nerve-wracking CCTV video shows 9-year-old girl outsmarting a stalker who followed her home
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 26, 2021. It has since been updated. A chilling video from Russia captured how a 9-year-old girl managed to narrowly escape a "sex predator" with her quick thinking. The CCTV video, which has been praised by self-defense experts and netizens online, shows a sinister-looking man seemingly following a schoolgirl in Stupino, which is just over 60 miles away from Moscow. The man hangs back and watches the child as she appears to wait to get buzzed into an apartment building before swiftly following her through the front door before it closes. Fortunately, the girl seems to have sensed the danger and quickly figures out a way to outsmart the stalker.
‘They’re In Denial’: ‘GMA’ Lovers Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Accused Of Ignoring ‘The Damage They’ve Caused’ As Romance Heats Up
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have continued to flaunt their romance in the weeks after their secret affair was exposed — and sources close to the GMA co-anchors said the two lovebirds are “in denial of the damage they’ve caused”, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, the ABC stars were yanked off the air after their 6-month romance was revealed. The two were caught on multiple dates throughout New York despite still being legally married. Sources close to the couple said they had broken things off with their spouses before becoming romantically involved. Robach and her husband...
Virginia family dancing on frozen pool breaks through ice, in viral video
A family in Martinsville, Virginia has gone viral after recording a video of themselves dancing on a frozen pool on Christmas Day only for the ice to break.
Girl saved from Instagram predator who took her 350 miles from home
Police in Texas rescued a 12-year-old girl who they say was abducted from her family’s home and taken 350 miles away by a suspected predator she met on Instagram and taken 350 miles away. Del Rio Police Chief Frank Ramirez credited license plate reader technology with helping his officers track down the accused kidnapper, 24-year-old Christopher Quintanilla. “If it wasn’t for this technology, we would not have had a clue what direction he went in, where he was going, or where he came from,” Ramirez told ABC 13. According to a press release from the police, around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 5,...
Rape survivor recorded confession on phone in bag
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured fellow student Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her bag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and...
Five Dead After Man Drives Into Crowd and Throws Cash in the Air
Police in the Chinese city of Guangzhou are searching for a motive after a 22-year-old man allegedly drove his black BMW SUV into a crowd of people, killing five and injuring 13. The incident, caught on surveillance cameras, shows the man traveling at a relatively slow speed as he seemingly swerved to hit as many people as possible. He then threw paper money into the air each time he hit a person, according to the footage.The incident, which took place during rush hour in the city of 19 million people, garnered immediate outrage online, according to the BBC. Various postings...
Mom Has Best Reaction to Toddler Daughter Chopping Her Own Hair
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Raising toddlers can be a truly wild ride — just when you think you know them, they go ahead and do something that you never could have predicted in a million years. Children this age are known for being a bit mischievous and as parents, it can be exhausting just trying to keep up with them. And then, there's the rite of passage that happens to basically every kid sooner or later: The time they cut their own hair.
Woman stunned after date fat shames her in vile text meant for his friend
Dating is a minefield, especially in the age of the apps. And one woman has revealed how she gloriously owned her date after he accidentally sent her a message fat-shaming her. The incident was later shared on TikTok by unlucky in love Kersten Hovis with the caption: "Reality of dating...
Who is Keith Lee on TikTok? MMA fighter goes viral as food critic
Las Vegas native Keith Lee has taken over TikTok over the last few months with his food review videos, but who is he? Here’s everything we know about the viral food critic. Although there are over a billion monthly users on TikTok, every so often you’ll find a creator that has taken over everyone’s For You Page with viral videos.
