One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
Suspect accused of shooting 2 people in Renton, 1 in SeaTac held on $3 million bail
RENTON, Wash. — A suspect accused of shooting two people in Renton and one person in SeaTac on Thursday was ordered to be held in jail on $3 million bail, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Prosecutors initially asked to hold the suspect, identified as Mamadou A....
Person in custody after falsely reporting baby was in stolen car
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — One person is in custody after falsely reporting there was a child inside a car that was stolen in Snohomish County on Thursday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the theft at 9:10 a.m. The car was stolen near the 11800 block of 4th Avenue West, which is in the Paine Field-Lake Stickney area. The reporting party told police there was a baby in the backseat of the car, which is a blue 1990 Toyota Celica with Washington license plates.
MyNorthwest.com
Child found in Everett, police looking to reunite with family
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has found a child and is working to reunite him with his family. The child was found near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way in south Everett. Officers say that he is non-verbal and have not been able to identify him with any nearby schools.
Man shot and killed at Auburn apartment complex
AUBURN, Wash. — A man was shot and killed at an Auburn apartment complex Thursday night. Officers were called to the Copper Gate Apartment Complex in the 4700 Block of Auburn Way North shortly before 9 p.m. Auburn police found a man with at least one gunshot wound lying...
KING-5
Juvenile male killed in Tacoma shooting
Police did not specify the boy's age. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Suspect accused of leaving pipe bomb in Seattle garage pleads not guilty
SEATTLE — The man suspected of leaving a pipe bomb inside a Seattle parking garage was arraigned in a King County courtroom Thursday and pleaded not guilty. Osman Ibrahim was charged with possession of an explosive device and malicious placement of an explosive in the second degree last week.
KOMO News
3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained
RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
Seattle, Washington
Officers Arrest Rainier Beach Apartment Burglar
Police arrested a burglar late Wednesday after he slithered through a window at a Rainier Beach apartment. Around 11:30 p.m., a woman called 911 and said she could hear someone rifling through items in another room in her apartment in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. When officers...
q13fox.com
Deputies seek women suspected in Puyallup organized retail theft
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies need help identifying two women suspected of organized retail theft in Puyallup late last November. Authorities say on Nov. 23, 2022, a group of six women entered a market near River Rd E and 78th Ave E and pretended to shop. According to the sheriff’s department, several of the women distracted store employees while another went behind the counter.
Seattle, Washington
Man Arrested After Threats with Paintball Gun
Seattle Police responded to a report of two males pointing a gun at a man after he approached them about narcotics usage near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Cherry Street Thursday afternoon in Downtown. At just after 03:30 p.m., officers contacted the 19-year-old male victim who works security at...
Seattle, Washington
Man Injured in Ballard Stabbing
One man was wounded in a stabbing in Ballard late Tuesday. At 11:55 p.m., police received a report that a man had been stabbed near Northwest 48th Street and Leary Avenue Northwest. Officers found the victim, a 42-year-old man, and provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived. The...
Washington hostage situation: SWAT team arrests suspect after he barricaded himself in grocery store
Local county deputies and a SWAT team resolved a hostage situation at the Gold Bar Family Grocer, in Washington state. Police said only one victim was inside.
Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
Man facing vehicular homicide charge for fiery Bellingham collision that killed one
The man is currently incarcerated in lieu of $1 million bond, according to court records.
seattlemedium.com
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | ‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake, First Hill guitar-toting burglar standoff, ‘skittle’ fentanyl pill drug bust
‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake: A mistaken “help the officer” dispatch brought a flood of Seattle Police officers to Montlake Blvd E at NE Pacific St early Thursday. According to SPD radio updates, police were called to help after a Washington State trooper was reported in a struggle with a suspect in the area around 2 AM. The “help the officer” protocol allows police to respond at high speeds when a member of law enforcement is reported threatened or in an altercation. Arriving units quickly located and stopped the described suspect but could not locate any trooper. SPD tells CHS the suspect was possibly in crisis and had been involved in an altercation and attempted to spit on a victim but the “help the officer” call was in error and no law enforcement was involved in the initial report. There were no reported injuries. The suspect was arrested to be booked for the assault.
thejoltnews.com
Accused DUI driver eluded officers from three agencies, including the new sheriff
A driver accused of eluding authorities while driving under the influence is now facing two separate bails totaling $75,000 after being pursued by Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders and two other police agencies. Last week, Sanders pursued a stolen vehicle that struck a Tumwater patrol car and fled towards west...
KOMO News
Seattle man arrested for armed carjacking spree in King County now charged federally
SEATTLE — A 22-year-old Seattle man charged with multiple felonies in connection to a series of armed carjackings in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle on Nov. 7 was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court Thursday. Maar Rambang, who will be charged federally, faces a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence, and...
q13fox.com
Man robs Tacoma business owner at gunpoint, thanked her after the robbery
TACOMA, Wash. - A masked man pulled a gun out on a grandmother and robbed her while she worked at her North Tacoma convenience store on Tuesday night. The owner, Lakhena Pon, says she was working by herself. She said a customer came up to the counter with a soda, but instead of pulling out money, he pulled out a gun.
KING 5
