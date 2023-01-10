ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orchard, WA

KING 5

One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KING 5

Person in custody after falsely reporting baby was in stolen car

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — One person is in custody after falsely reporting there was a child inside a car that was stolen in Snohomish County on Thursday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the theft at 9:10 a.m. The car was stolen near the 11800 block of 4th Avenue West, which is in the Paine Field-Lake Stickney area. The reporting party told police there was a baby in the backseat of the car, which is a blue 1990 Toyota Celica with Washington license plates.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Child found in Everett, police looking to reunite with family

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has found a child and is working to reunite him with his family. The child was found near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way in south Everett. Officers say that he is non-verbal and have not been able to identify him with any nearby schools.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot and killed at Auburn apartment complex

AUBURN, Wash. — A man was shot and killed at an Auburn apartment complex Thursday night. Officers were called to the Copper Gate Apartment Complex in the 4700 Block of Auburn Way North shortly before 9 p.m. Auburn police found a man with at least one gunshot wound lying...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained

RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
RENTON, WA
Seattle, Washington

Officers Arrest Rainier Beach Apartment Burglar

Police arrested a burglar late Wednesday after he slithered through a window at a Rainier Beach apartment. Around 11:30 p.m., a woman called 911 and said she could hear someone rifling through items in another room in her apartment in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. When officers...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies seek women suspected in Puyallup organized retail theft

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies need help identifying two women suspected of organized retail theft in Puyallup late last November. Authorities say on Nov. 23, 2022, a group of six women entered a market near River Rd E and 78th Ave E and pretended to shop. According to the sheriff’s department, several of the women distracted store employees while another went behind the counter.
PUYALLUP, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Arrested After Threats with Paintball Gun

Seattle Police responded to a report of two males pointing a gun at a man after he approached them about narcotics usage near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Cherry Street Thursday afternoon in Downtown. At just after 03:30 p.m., officers contacted the 19-year-old male victim who works security at...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Injured in Ballard Stabbing

One man was wounded in a stabbing in Ballard late Tuesday. At 11:55 p.m., police received a report that a man had been stabbed near Northwest 48th Street and Leary Avenue Northwest. Officers found the victim, a 42-year-old man, and provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived. The...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
EVERETT, WA
seattlemedium.com

Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle

Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | ‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake, First Hill guitar-toting burglar standoff, ‘skittle’ fentanyl pill drug bust

‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake: A mistaken “help the officer” dispatch brought a flood of Seattle Police officers to Montlake Blvd E at NE Pacific St early Thursday. According to SPD radio updates, police were called to help after a Washington State trooper was reported in a struggle with a suspect in the area around 2 AM. The “help the officer” protocol allows police to respond at high speeds when a member of law enforcement is reported threatened or in an altercation. Arriving units quickly located and stopped the described suspect but could not locate any trooper. SPD tells CHS the suspect was possibly in crisis and had been involved in an altercation and attempted to spit on a victim but the “help the officer” call was in error and no law enforcement was involved in the initial report. There were no reported injuries. The suspect was arrested to be booked for the assault.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man robs Tacoma business owner at gunpoint, thanked her after the robbery

TACOMA, Wash. - A masked man pulled a gun out on a grandmother and robbed her while she worked at her North Tacoma convenience store on Tuesday night. The owner, Lakhena Pon, says she was working by herself. She said a customer came up to the counter with a soda, but instead of pulling out money, he pulled out a gun.
TACOMA, WA
