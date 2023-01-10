ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

LIST: Myrtle Beach restaurants participate in SC Restaurant Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Restaurant week in South Carolina began Thursday and many Grand Strand restaurants are offering exclusive deals for patrons. Most restaurants are offering multi-course meals for prices between $18 and $50. To see what each restaurant is offering, click here. Restaurant week runs through Jan....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
20 SC schools receive grants, named 'Champions of the Environment'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 20 schools that were chosen to receive grants to foster environmental education. 'Champions of the Environment' awards are issued each school year to support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards in...
Governor McMaster sworn into office for his second term

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster was sworn into office one final time on Wednesday during the state's 98th Inauguration Ceremony. To date, McMaster has served six years in office, taking over the role after former Governor Nikki Haley accepted a position to be a U.S. Ambassador. McMaster won his first full-term back in 2018 after beating Democratic nominee James E. Smith Jr. with 54% of the total vote.
COLUMBIA, SC
100 National Guard members helping in search for boy swept away in California floodwaters

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KMPH) — Search operations continue for a missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away by raging floodwaters on Monday in California. On Wednesday, over 100 National Guard Soldiers arrived to assist in the search near San Miguel, north of Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County. The number of those helping has since raised to 200 as of Thursday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Six Texas medical schools sued over alleged discriminatory admissions

LUBBOCK, Texas (TND) — The America First Legal Foundation (AFLF) filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against six Texas medical schools for alleged sexual and racial discrimination against applicants, which the legal foundation says is a violation of federal civil rights law and the U.S. Constitution. AFLF says in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

