Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Man travels 4,000 miles by bike, kayak to raise money for veteran service dogs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A veteran from New York is making a four-thousand-mile journey by kayak and bicycle to Key West, Florida, to raise awareness and money for veterans in need. Jimmy Thomas is raising money to provide service dogs to veterans struggling with PTSD, loss of limbs...
wpde.com
LIST: Myrtle Beach restaurants participate in SC Restaurant Week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Restaurant week in South Carolina began Thursday and many Grand Strand restaurants are offering exclusive deals for patrons. Most restaurants are offering multi-course meals for prices between $18 and $50. To see what each restaurant is offering, click here. Restaurant week runs through Jan....
wpde.com
20 SC schools receive grants, named 'Champions of the Environment'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 20 schools that were chosen to receive grants to foster environmental education. 'Champions of the Environment' awards are issued each school year to support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards in...
wpde.com
U.S. Attorney discusses arrests of two Dee Dee postal workers in pandemic fraud scheme
FLORENCE (S.C.) — Two of three former Pee Dee U.S. Postal Service employees, charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), were taken into custody last Friday at the post offices where they worked, according to U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews.
wpde.com
Shelter takes in 3 dogs from suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina
KENNEBUNK, Maine (WGME) -- The Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk says they have taken in three dogs rescued by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) from an alleged dog fighting ring in South Carolina. The shelter says 275 dogs were rescued in September 2022. HSUS reported the dogs...
wpde.com
Governor McMaster sworn into office for his second term
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster was sworn into office one final time on Wednesday during the state's 98th Inauguration Ceremony. To date, McMaster has served six years in office, taking over the role after former Governor Nikki Haley accepted a position to be a U.S. Ambassador. McMaster won his first full-term back in 2018 after beating Democratic nominee James E. Smith Jr. with 54% of the total vote.
wpde.com
100 National Guard members helping in search for boy swept away in California floodwaters
PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KMPH) — Search operations continue for a missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away by raging floodwaters on Monday in California. On Wednesday, over 100 National Guard Soldiers arrived to assist in the search near San Miguel, north of Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County. The number of those helping has since raised to 200 as of Thursday.
wpde.com
Six Texas medical schools sued over alleged discriminatory admissions
LUBBOCK, Texas (TND) — The America First Legal Foundation (AFLF) filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against six Texas medical schools for alleged sexual and racial discrimination against applicants, which the legal foundation says is a violation of federal civil rights law and the U.S. Constitution. AFLF says in...
wpde.com
Temperatures dropping in Pee Dee, Grand Strand; what to expect for the weekend
This afternoon will be mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. However, those temps won't last long as cold air begins to set in overnight. A blustery evening ahead as we fall into the 30s with a small chance of some light rain showers. That being said,...
wpde.com
MB Chamber teams up with non-profit to help Ukrainian refugees get back on their feet
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It's been almost a year since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. The United Nations estimates 4 million refugees will need protection and assistance because of the war. Many of those refugees are fleeing to America, some coming to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle...
wpde.com
New McColl police chief working to hire more officers, fight drug overdoses
MCCOLL, S.C. (WPDE) — The new police chief of the McColl Police Dept. said right now he's focused on hiring more officers and fighting the opioid overdose problem in the small community. Chief Xzavier Williams started the job about a month and a half ago. Williams is the youngest...
wpde.com
SC Democratic Chair requests investigation into Education Supt. Ellen Weaver
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Chair of the SC Democratic Party has requested a state and federal investigation into State Superintendent Ellen Weaver candidacy certification, as thousands gathered to watch Gov. Henry McMaster and many other state leaders be sworn in. Democratic Party leader Trav Robertson, Jr. released a...
Comments / 0