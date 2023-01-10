Chester County Resurrects NAMI Chapter in Wake of Mental Health Gap

Photo by iStock.

Chester County’s chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness is making a comeback. The formerly all-volunteer-run chapter was dependent on Pennsylvania’s state-wide NAMI that shut down in 2015. It is now being replaced by the currently-restructuring NAMI Keystone PA, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY.

The new local chapter will be based in Exton and is led by social worker and West Chester resident Sara Wein. NAMI will work to provide support and education in the Chester County area, with a focus on marginalized groups.

“We know that there is a huge need among our youth, especially our LGBTQ+ youth. We know that we have a lot of diverse communities here in Chester County. We have a lot of immigrant communities. We have folks that may be unreached, and are not having their needs met,” said Wein.

Wein also emphasized the need to provide peer and family support services. The national organization is 44 years old and has branches in all U.S. states and territories. The goal for the nonprofit is to “provide advocacy, education, support and public awareness” about mental illness.

In the wake of Brandywine Hospital being closed, officials hope that Chester County’s NAMI will fill a much-needed gap for mental health resources.