savannahceo.com
The Savannah Country Day School Announces Faculty Explorations Lecture Series
The Savannah Country Day School is pleased to announce a new year of the Faculty Explorations lecture series. Taking place each Tuesday in January and February, the speaker series features Upper School teachers who will explore different topics—based on their areas of expertise—with the larger Savannah community. All seminars are free and open to the public.
savannahceo.com
2023 South Georgia Design Awards Banquet to be held in Savannah
Presented by AIA Savannah and AIA Golden Isles, the South Georgia Design Awards Banquet will be held on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 at 6pm. The banquet will take place at Vic’s on the River, located at 26 East Bay Street. The event has been made possible by presenting sponsor RPI Roofing, supporting sponsor Corporate Environments, and friend of AIA sponsor BlueLime Studio.
savannahceo.com
TEDxSavannah Issues Call for Speakers for 2023 Event, Hosts Free Speaker Application Workshop
TEDxSavannah is accepting applications for speakers for the 12th Annual TEDxSavannah event, which will take place on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Fine Arts Auditorium at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus, located at 11935 Abercorn St. The TEDxSavannah theme for 2023 is Connection.
savannahceo.com
Bryan County Leaders to Host Seminar on Plans for Welcoming New South Korean Neighbors
Today, the Development Authority of Bryan County, World Trade Center Savannah, Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority, and the Richmond Hill / Bryan County Chamber of Commerce announced plans to host seminars to discuss understanding how best to welcome our new South Korean neighbors into our local communities. As...
savannahceo.com
Historic Savannah Foundation Opens Nominations for 2023 Preservation Awards
Nominations are now being accepted for Historic Savannah Foundation’s 2023 Preservation Awards. Each May, HSF celebrates the area’s best preservation projects with a program that recognizes individuals, organizations, and companies who embody and practice excellence in preservation in Savannah and Chatham County. Historic Savannah Foundation members who have...
savannahceo.com
Healthy Savannah Announces $5K in Funding for Winter and Spring Health Ministry Events
Healthy Savannah has announced it is offering grant funding to support 2023 health ministry or faith-based community events that promote overall health and wellness. Funds are available for applicable projects, events and programs through May 2023 that include COVID-19 and flu awareness activities. Healthy Savannah is looking to disperse approximately...
savannahceo.com
United Way Announces Partnership With Regional Emergency Management Agencies
The United Way of the Coastal Empire officials stood together with emergency management leaders of Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties to announce signed agreements to activate disaster response fundraising efforts in the event of a natural disaster or other significant hazards that negatively impact our region. The purpose of...
savannahceo.com
American Legion Post 184 Launches Homeless Veterans Initiative
American Legion Post 184 announces the launch of their Homeless Veterans Initiative, a community outreach program dedicated to providing daily essentials for homeless veterans. The kickoff event will be held on Tuesday, January 10th at 6:30pm at the George K. Gannam Post 184 located at 3003 Rowland Avenue in Thunderbolt GA.
savannahceo.com
Mo Hamzian on the Launching of VEL
Mo Hamzian talks about their decision to locate their first VEL in Savannah and what makes the community unique. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
savannahceo.com
University of Georgia Hockey Club Ice Dawgs To Play in 23rd Anniversary Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic
2023 marks the 23rd anniversary of the Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic, prompting the University of Georgia Hockey Club Ice Dawgs to debut a special edition jersey to commemorate the occasion. The new special edition jersey, made by JOG, will pay tribute to Savannah by featuring watermarked prints of savannah on...
savannahceo.com
District Live at Plant Riverside District Announces Live Performances by Corey Smith, Samantha Fish, TAUK and More in 2023
District Live, a state-of-the-art live music venue at Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Ga., recently announced a genre-spanning line-up of live music performances for January and February 2023. “District Live is set to be the ultimate live music destination for 2023 with the tremendous bands we have on the schedule,...
savannahceo.com
New Parker’s Kitchen Opens in Guyton
Parker’s recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at 4440 Hwy. 17 in Guyton, Ga. Strategically positioned in a high-growth area of Effingham County, the company’s 73rd retail store offers the company’s award-winning, Southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a wide range of convenience items.
savannahceo.com
City to Rollout New Glass Recycling Program
The City of Savannah’s Sanitation Department is partnering with Glass WRX to create convenient glass recycling drop off locations throughout the community for residential use. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new program will take place Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Bacon Park Transfer Station, 6400 Skidaway Rd.
