Savannah, GA

savannahceo.com

Night at the Museum’ Event Returns to Savannah History Museum

Coastal Heritage Society would like to invite the public to join us, once again, for “Night at the Museum” Saturday, January 21st at Savannah History Museum, 303 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The triumphant return of this annual event takes visitors through night guard training and then on...
SAVANNAH, GA
treksplorer.com

Best Time to Visit Savannah, Georgia

The best time to visit Savannah, GA, is from March to May. The peak tourist season in Savannah extends from March all the way to July. And while you’ll want to avoid the massive crowds and higher travel costs, riding on the coattails of the high season will allow you to take advantage of the Southern city’s not-too-hot, not-too-cold temperatures.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

End of an Era: Savannah Mall officially closing Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the end of an era. Thursday, the Savannah mall will officially close its doors at the end of business hours. Instead of looking at it as the end, Alderman Kurtis Pertee says the community should look at this as a new beginning. At this...
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

New Year, New Workshops – Presented by Savannah SCORE

Savannah SCORE will give aspiring business entrepreneurs the opportunity to get all of their burning business questions answered with its spring calendar full of workshops. First up is its Reality Check - What Every Aspiring Business Owner Needs to Know workshop. Presenter, Michael Siegel has extensive experience starting and growing businesses, franchising, business automation, and process improvement. He will provide the “straight scoop” on what it takes to become a successful business owner.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

New Parker’s Kitchen Opens in Guyton

Parker’s recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at 4440 Hwy. 17 in Guyton, Ga. Strategically positioned in a high-growth area of Effingham County, the company’s 73rd retail store offers the company’s award-winning, Southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a wide range of convenience items.
GUYTON, GA
savannahceo.com

Mo Hamzian on the Launching of VEL

Mo Hamzian talks about their decision to locate their first VEL in Savannah and what makes the community unique. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bonaventure Cemetery holds hidden treasures for those in search

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those in search of hidden treasures might find them this year at Bonaventure Cemetery. Developed on the site of Bonaventure Plantation, the setting not only rests on Wilmington River, east of Savannah, it has been a world-famous tourist destination for more than 150 years. Today, many people, both locals and tourists, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

2023 MLK Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer Reception Held

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day Association held their 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer Reception Sunday, October 30th at Savannah State University King Fraizer Ballroom. During the reception, the 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer were announced. Rep. Carl Gillard and Mrs. Carolyn Blackshear will serve as 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and minister Latasha Barnes was named Trailblazer.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Couple brings community together through line dancing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local couple is giving the community a reason to move and connect. Barbara and Craig Harris love to wobble, boogie, and electric slide, but one thing they love most, other than each other, is bringing the community together through movement. Barbara and Craig Harris are...
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

District Live at Plant Riverside District Announces Live Performances by Corey Smith, Samantha Fish, TAUK and More in 2023

District Live, a state-of-the-art live music venue at Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Ga., recently announced a genre-spanning line-up of live music performances for January and February 2023. “District Live is set to be the ultimate live music destination for 2023 with the tremendous bands we have on the schedule,...
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Healthy Savannah Announces $5K in Funding for Winter and Spring Health Ministry Events

Healthy Savannah has announced it is offering grant funding to support 2023 health ministry or faith-based community events that promote overall health and wellness. Funds are available for applicable projects, events and programs through May 2023 that include COVID-19 and flu awareness activities. Healthy Savannah is looking to disperse approximately...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to make lemon honey herb chicken

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here on Morning Break we are always looking for easy ways for you to expand your dinner menu for the family. Robin Reeves is here to show us how her premium seasoning at Mason Jar Money can do just that. Contact:. Robin Reeves, Owner Major Jar...
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

City to Rollout New Glass Recycling Program

The City of Savannah’s Sanitation Department is partnering with Glass WRX to create convenient glass recycling drop off locations throughout the community for residential use. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new program will take place Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Bacon Park Transfer Station, 6400 Skidaway Rd.
SAVANNAH, GA

