32-Year-Old Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergSavannah, GA
Sites to Explore in SavannahJourneyswithsteveSavannah, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in GeorgiaKristen WaltersSavannah, GA
Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies sayZoey FieldsSavannah, GA
savannahceo.com
Night at the Museum’ Event Returns to Savannah History Museum
Coastal Heritage Society would like to invite the public to join us, once again, for “Night at the Museum” Saturday, January 21st at Savannah History Museum, 303 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The triumphant return of this annual event takes visitors through night guard training and then on...
Gallery: Savannah Wedding Vendor New Years Party
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Wedding Vendor’s New Year’s Party brought in 2023 in style. Check out the photo gallery below!
treksplorer.com
Best Time to Visit Savannah, Georgia
The best time to visit Savannah, GA, is from March to May. The peak tourist season in Savannah extends from March all the way to July. And while you’ll want to avoid the massive crowds and higher travel costs, riding on the coattails of the high season will allow you to take advantage of the Southern city’s not-too-hot, not-too-cold temperatures.
wtoc.com
End of an Era: Savannah Mall officially closing Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the end of an era. Thursday, the Savannah mall will officially close its doors at the end of business hours. Instead of looking at it as the end, Alderman Kurtis Pertee says the community should look at this as a new beginning. At this...
WJCL
Company looks to hire 100 for new Hilton Head Island beer garden, restaurant, live music venue
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A former Bank of America location will soon be home to a new beer garden, restaurant and live music venue on Hilton Head Island. Watterson Brands announced this week that The Bank will open this spring, bringing a $13...
savannahceo.com
New Year, New Workshops – Presented by Savannah SCORE
Savannah SCORE will give aspiring business entrepreneurs the opportunity to get all of their burning business questions answered with its spring calendar full of workshops. First up is its Reality Check - What Every Aspiring Business Owner Needs to Know workshop. Presenter, Michael Siegel has extensive experience starting and growing businesses, franchising, business automation, and process improvement. He will provide the “straight scoop” on what it takes to become a successful business owner.
savannahceo.com
New Parker’s Kitchen Opens in Guyton
Parker’s recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at 4440 Hwy. 17 in Guyton, Ga. Strategically positioned in a high-growth area of Effingham County, the company’s 73rd retail store offers the company’s award-winning, Southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a wide range of convenience items.
savannahceo.com
Mo Hamzian on the Launching of VEL
Mo Hamzian talks about their decision to locate their first VEL in Savannah and what makes the community unique. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Bonaventure Cemetery holds hidden treasures for those in search
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those in search of hidden treasures might find them this year at Bonaventure Cemetery. Developed on the site of Bonaventure Plantation, the setting not only rests on Wilmington River, east of Savannah, it has been a world-famous tourist destination for more than 150 years. Today, many people, both locals and tourists, […]
Savannah Tribune
2023 MLK Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer Reception Held
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day Association held their 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer Reception Sunday, October 30th at Savannah State University King Fraizer Ballroom. During the reception, the 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer were announced. Rep. Carl Gillard and Mrs. Carolyn Blackshear will serve as 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and minister Latasha Barnes was named Trailblazer.
Sites to Explore in Savannah
Savannah is a destination that should be on everyone’s list. This graceful city abounds in beautiful parks, squares, and architecture, as well as great restaurants, cafes and bars.
savannahceo.com
Bryan County Leaders to Host Seminar on Plans for Welcoming New South Korean Neighbors
Today, the Development Authority of Bryan County, World Trade Center Savannah, Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority, and the Richmond Hill / Bryan County Chamber of Commerce announced plans to host seminars to discuss understanding how best to welcome our new South Korean neighbors into our local communities. As...
wtoc.com
Couple brings community together through line dancing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local couple is giving the community a reason to move and connect. Barbara and Craig Harris love to wobble, boogie, and electric slide, but one thing they love most, other than each other, is bringing the community together through movement. Barbara and Craig Harris are...
savannahceo.com
District Live at Plant Riverside District Announces Live Performances by Corey Smith, Samantha Fish, TAUK and More in 2023
District Live, a state-of-the-art live music venue at Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Ga., recently announced a genre-spanning line-up of live music performances for January and February 2023. “District Live is set to be the ultimate live music destination for 2023 with the tremendous bands we have on the schedule,...
savannahceo.com
TEDxSavannah Issues Call for Speakers for 2023 Event, Hosts Free Speaker Application Workshop
TEDxSavannah is accepting applications for speakers for the 12th Annual TEDxSavannah event, which will take place on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Fine Arts Auditorium at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus, located at 11935 Abercorn St. The TEDxSavannah theme for 2023 is Connection.
wtoc.com
Preparations underway for Dr. Martin Luther King parade held in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, Monday’s MLK observance will mean a return to in-person events that went on hiatus during the pandemic. Bulloch County’s Martin Luther King observance next Monday will more closely resemble the events held before the pandemic. Statesboro’s Main Street will be alive with...
savannahceo.com
Healthy Savannah Announces $5K in Funding for Winter and Spring Health Ministry Events
Healthy Savannah has announced it is offering grant funding to support 2023 health ministry or faith-based community events that promote overall health and wellness. Funds are available for applicable projects, events and programs through May 2023 that include COVID-19 and flu awareness activities. Healthy Savannah is looking to disperse approximately...
wtoc.com
How to make lemon honey herb chicken
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here on Morning Break we are always looking for easy ways for you to expand your dinner menu for the family. Robin Reeves is here to show us how her premium seasoning at Mason Jar Money can do just that. Contact:. Robin Reeves, Owner Major Jar...
savannahceo.com
City to Rollout New Glass Recycling Program
The City of Savannah’s Sanitation Department is partnering with Glass WRX to create convenient glass recycling drop off locations throughout the community for residential use. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new program will take place Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Bacon Park Transfer Station, 6400 Skidaway Rd.
WJCL
The historic Holland House, a homestyle cooking restaurant, is closing its doors later this month
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The historic Holland House, a homestyle cooking restaurant, is closing its doors later this month on Friday, Jan. 27. Regulars share their thoughts on The Holland House closing; The restaurant has been open for around 50 years. “The last Tuesday I came in here, it was...
