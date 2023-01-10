Read full article on original website
savannahceo.com
United Way Announces Partnership With Regional Emergency Management Agencies
The United Way of the Coastal Empire officials stood together with emergency management leaders of Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties to announce signed agreements to activate disaster response fundraising efforts in the event of a natural disaster or other significant hazards that negatively impact our region. The purpose of...
savannahceo.com
Bryan County Leaders to Host Seminar on Plans for Welcoming New South Korean Neighbors
Today, the Development Authority of Bryan County, World Trade Center Savannah, Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority, and the Richmond Hill / Bryan County Chamber of Commerce announced plans to host seminars to discuss understanding how best to welcome our new South Korean neighbors into our local communities. As...
savannahceo.com
Historic Savannah Foundation Opens Nominations for 2023 Preservation Awards
Nominations are now being accepted for Historic Savannah Foundation’s 2023 Preservation Awards. Each May, HSF celebrates the area’s best preservation projects with a program that recognizes individuals, organizations, and companies who embody and practice excellence in preservation in Savannah and Chatham County. Historic Savannah Foundation members who have...
savannahceo.com
Seventh Annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend
For the seventh consecutive year The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Georgia is orchestrating another defining Savannah event. The Annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend is a three-day series of presentations, tours, and events dedicated to the promotion of Savannah’s robust historic preservation efforts and its best-in-class examples of American architecture and design. The Society is a registered 501c3 organization and all proceeds from the events benefit two of the city’s nineteenth-century treasures, The Andrew Low House Museum and The Green-Meldrim House.
savannahceo.com
City to Rollout New Glass Recycling Program
The City of Savannah’s Sanitation Department is partnering with Glass WRX to create convenient glass recycling drop off locations throughout the community for residential use. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new program will take place Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Bacon Park Transfer Station, 6400 Skidaway Rd.
savannahceo.com
Night at the Museum’ Event Returns to Savannah History Museum
Coastal Heritage Society would like to invite the public to join us, once again, for “Night at the Museum” Saturday, January 21st at Savannah History Museum, 303 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The triumphant return of this annual event takes visitors through night guard training and then on...
savannahceo.com
New Parker’s Kitchen Opens in Guyton
Parker’s recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at 4440 Hwy. 17 in Guyton, Ga. Strategically positioned in a high-growth area of Effingham County, the company’s 73rd retail store offers the company’s award-winning, Southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a wide range of convenience items.
savannahceo.com
Savannah State University Honors Two Graduates with President’s Second Mile Award
Savannah State University (SSU) has named Kevontae S. Kelly and honor graduate Anastasia W. Stephens the recipients of the President’s Second Mile Award. Presented during each commencement ceremony to a deserving senior or seniors in recognition of stellar and meritorious achievement, the President’s Second Mile Award is the highest honor awarded to a student and is based upon character, values, leadership, and service to the university and the larger community.
savannahceo.com
District Live at Plant Riverside District Announces Live Performances by Corey Smith, Samantha Fish, TAUK and More in 2023
District Live, a state-of-the-art live music venue at Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Ga., recently announced a genre-spanning line-up of live music performances for January and February 2023. “District Live is set to be the ultimate live music destination for 2023 with the tremendous bands we have on the schedule,...
savannahceo.com
University of Georgia Hockey Club Ice Dawgs To Play in 23rd Anniversary Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic
2023 marks the 23rd anniversary of the Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic, prompting the University of Georgia Hockey Club Ice Dawgs to debut a special edition jersey to commemorate the occasion. The new special edition jersey, made by JOG, will pay tribute to Savannah by featuring watermarked prints of savannah on...
savannahceo.com
Businesses See Impacts from Fencing Temporarily Set Up Around City Market
It’s a new addition to City Market that isn’t sitting well with some businesses. Images show fencing temporarily set up around the City Market courtyard over the weekend. Late night spot, The Bar Bar, posted photos on Facebook garnering hundreds of comments. See. .
