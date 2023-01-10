ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023

By Patty Coller
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several changes are coming in 2023 that could impact those who receive SNAP benefits.

The USDA says the temporary boost, known as emergency allotments, to SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will end nationwide in 2023.

Also, households that receive SNAP and Social Security benefits will see a decrease in their SNAP benefits because of the significant cost of living increase to Social Security benefits that went into effect Jan. 1.

SNAP benefit amounts will return to normal in Ohio in March. Some states have already stopped emergency allotments.

Emergency allotments allowed households to receive an additional $95 or an additional benefit valued up to the maximum benefit for their household size, whichever value is greater.

According to Ohio’s extension approval for the month of January 2023 , 673,063 households receive the emergency allotment at a cost of over $126 million.

More information and frequently asked questions can be found on the USDA website.

Comments / 5

D. J.
3d ago

How come you not continuing the higher EBT since the food costs have gone up so high???

Reply(1)
10
Linda Relyea-Dodig
3d ago

Cut off the scammers and make people pay something for benefits so they have to work at least part time! The elderly are an exception, but some are scamming for the rest of their family. Have never saw a skinny person using these benefits. Just over weight driving better cars that most can’t afford! This includes migrants from farms in the area. They don’t marry their women with kids to get benefits and than pull out a wad of cash for whatever. True needy should be turning in the crooks, not joining them!

Reply
5
