Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu

Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?

For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
Wow – Mega Millions tops $1 billion

Another weekend passed without a grand prize winner in the Mega Millions Lottery, pushing the jackpot for Tuesday's drawing over $1 billion. The $1.1 billion top prize now stands as the third largest in Mega Millions' history, and the fifth biggest jackpot in U.S. history. It also marks the fourth...
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow

Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game's 2nd highest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- The jackpot continues to grow. The Mega Millions prize has increased again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery's latest giant jackpot.The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.The new jackpot drawing on Friday night will be another milestone in the game, Mega Millions said in a statement early Wednesday."Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever," Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions...
Update: Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.1 billion after no winner

SACRAMENTO -- Another Mega Millions drawing, another night without a big winner.No one hit all six numbers and won the estimated $940 million jackpot, pushing the lottery prize to an estimated $1.1 billion ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night.The prize is now the third-largest in U.S. history.The numbers drawn late Friday were: 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and gold Mega Ball 13.There have been 24 drawings without a jackpot winner, stretching back for more than two months. The winless streak is largely due to the game's long odds of 1 in 302.6 million.The new estimated prize of $1.1 billion...
