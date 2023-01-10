Read full article on original website
Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $510M Mega Millions jackpot
The estimated prize for Friday night would be the 11th largest jackpot in the history of the game
Mega Millions Jackpot Closes In On $1 Billion
The Mega Millions jackpot rose to around $940 million after no one hit Tuesday night’s drawing, making it the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history, In more than 20 years since the game began in 2002, there have been just three larger jackpots than Friday’s estimated
Mega Millions Ticket Worth $4 Million Sold In Arizona
The total jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million.
No Mega Millions winner Tuesday, next jackpot now $1.35 billion
NEW YORK — Mega Millions players will have another shot at winning one of the largest prizes in the game's history after no winner was announced Tuesday night. The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, and the gold Mega Ball number was 9.
Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?
For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion after no one wins $785 million grand prize
No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $785 million Mega Millions jackpot so Friday night's grand prize will be near the billion dollar mark at an estimated $940 million, Mega Millions says. And that number could grow if enough tickets are purchased. Tuesday's winning numbers were 25, 29, 33,...
Wow – Mega Millions tops $1 billion
Another weekend passed without a grand prize winner in the Mega Millions Lottery, pushing the jackpot for Tuesday's drawing over $1 billion. The $1.1 billion top prize now stands as the third largest in Mega Millions' history, and the fifth biggest jackpot in U.S. history. It also marks the fourth...
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow
Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
Mega Millions grows to $1.1B after months of losses
If someone matches all six numbers after the drawing for the jackpot the winner will win a sum of money that ranks as the fifth-largest prize in U.S. history.
New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game's 2nd highest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- The jackpot continues to grow. The Mega Millions prize has increased again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery's latest giant jackpot.The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.The new jackpot drawing on Friday night will be another milestone in the game, Mega Millions said in a statement early Wednesday."Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever," Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions...
Update: Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.1 billion after no winner
SACRAMENTO -- Another Mega Millions drawing, another night without a big winner.No one hit all six numbers and won the estimated $940 million jackpot, pushing the lottery prize to an estimated $1.1 billion ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night.The prize is now the third-largest in U.S. history.The numbers drawn late Friday were: 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and gold Mega Ball 13.There have been 24 drawings without a jackpot winner, stretching back for more than two months. The winless streak is largely due to the game's long odds of 1 in 302.6 million.The new estimated prize of $1.1 billion...
The Mega Millions winning numbers for Jan. 6, 2023, drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing resulted in plenty of losers but not a single grand prize winner. Winning Mega Millions ticket:$4 million ticket bought in Arizona. Jackpot hits $940 million ...
