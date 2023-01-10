Southington car fire closes I-84 westbound

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire in Southington closed down I-84 westbound Tuesday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, a crash leading to a car fire closed down two lanes on I-84 westbound just after 8 a.m.

One lane is open between exits 29 and 27.

See our live traffic map below:

