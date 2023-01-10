ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Southington car fire closes I-84 westbound

By Olivia Perreault
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNsRM_0k9XwrHL00

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire in Southington closed down I-84 westbound Tuesday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, a crash leading to a car fire closed down two lanes on I-84 westbound just after 8 a.m.

One lane is open between exits 29 and 27.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

