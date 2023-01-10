Read full article on original website
Philander Smith College Approved To Offer First Master’s Degree Program
Philander Smith College (PSC) has received approval from its accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), to officially become a graduate degree-granting institution. The College’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program was approved by the HLC’s Institutional Actions Council in November 2022. “On the heels of the 145th...
Radio Ink
Willoughby Joins Futuri
Futuri has announced that Bob Willoughby has joined the company as SVP, Sales and Marketing. Willoughby will lead Futuri’s sales, marketing, and sales support functions. He was most recently President for SummitMedia Richmond and has also worked for Cox.
extension.org
2023 Leadership & Team Development offerings!
How do you know it's time to do leadership development?. What would happen if you thought about it as a habit?. This 3-part series invites individuals to get to know themselves, choose a path and take action with the power of their personal leadership philosophy!. Register here: http://pages.extension.org/bootcamp. From "Me"...
OneRail Adds Freight Tech Heavy-Hitter Shawna Baker to Its High-Performing Executive Leadership Team
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- OneRail, an innovative leading provider of solutions in last mile delivery fulfillment, today announced the addition of Shawna Baker as its new VP of Partnerships & Business Development. Baker will be responsible for defining the strategy and framework for both functions, as well as onboarding the teams to support them. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005616/en/ Shawna Baker, VP of Partnerships & Business Development (Photo: Business Wire)
rv-pro.com
Society of Certified RV Pros Touts Newly Certified Personnel
The Society of Certified RV Professionals has recognized 18 individuals from eight participating dealerships who earned a new certification, plus an individual who renewed their certification during the last quarter of 2022, through the Mike Molino RV Learning Center Fixed Operations Certification Program. Participation in the recognition program allows the...
rvbusiness.com
Plans Well Underway for RVIA Leadership Conference in March
In a conference call with trade media Wednesday (Jan. 11), organizers said the conference will feature impactful networking, leadership development and motivational speakers. The conference is designed to help nurture talent, provide a space to develop a deeper understanding of critical industry issues, and connect with the next generation of leaders in the RV industry.
