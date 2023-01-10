Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
City council discusses veteran banners, receives clean audit
The Russell Springs City Council met last night, and Mayor Eddie Thomas and city employee Brian Stephens updated the council about some changes that are going to be put in place regarding veteran banners on Main Street. The council also heard from its auditing company with the city receiving what...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs City Council to meet this evening
The Russell Springs City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street. The council is expected to honor former Russell County Judge Executive Gary Robertson, as well as present last year’s audit and discuss Russell County veteran banners, among other topics.
lakercountry.com
Ambulance Board, Jaycees discuss special event rate
Last night’s meeting of the Russell County Ambulance Board lasted nearly two hours, about half of which involved a discussion about the new special event rate approved by the board last year. The board approved a special event rate last year that consists of a flat fee of $829.40...
wcluradio.com
Three licensing events to be held in Barren County this year
GLASGOW — The pop-up driver’s licensing events are scheduled in Barren County this year. Here’s what you need to know. Driver’s licenses are no longer issued from circuit court clerk offices in Kentucky. The state’s transportation cabinet maintains the issuance of licensing at various regional offices now. Other than at pop-up locations, residents must travel to regional offices or mail in documents – in certain circumstances – to renew and obtain their credentials.
lakercountry.com
Legislators aim to tackle juvenile justice center problems
The recent riot at the Adair Youth Development Center has sparked new discussions by legislators, resulting in a Senate Concurrent Resolution to form a work group to gather information and develop policy regarding problems facing the state’s eight regional juvenile justice detention centers. Keith West files this report from the state capitol for WJRS NEWS…
lakercountry.com
Several Russell Countians indicted in Adair County
Adair County Grand Jury indictments were released Thursday for both January and December of 2022. The indictments included four individuals from Russell Springs. Barry Joe Kerr on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (two grams or more of methamphetamine), six counts of being a persistent felony offender (first degree), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, second offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security (first offense), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance card.
lakercountry.com
Russell County Sheriff’s Office releases December report
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has released its December 2022 activity report. The department received 312 calls for service, performed 21 arrests and responded to 13 domestic calls. The sheriff’s office responded to 19 auto collisions, including 2 with injuries. The sheriff’s office provided 16 mental health transports,...
lakercountry.com
Library aims to serve community through ‘Comfort Cabinets’
The Russell County Public Library launched a new initiative at the beginning of the year aiming to help those in need of basic hygiene items. Youth Services Librarian Kristina Burton spoke to WJRS News about what the library is doing. The Russell County Family Resource Centers, Healthy Kids Clinic, Lake...
wnky.com
KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on Highway 90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking...
lakercountry.com
Russell, others are ‘green’, Casey is ‘yellow’ with COVID
Russell County remains in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. The same can be said for the rest of the Lake Cumberland District, except for neighboring Casey County, which is now in the yellow category, or medium level of COVID spread.
lakercountry.com
3 men arrested following thefts in Sano community
One Russell County man and two Adair County men were arrested earlier this week following a reported complaint of breaking and entering in the Sano community, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Adair County 911 received a call from Kentucky State Police requesting...
lakercountry.com
Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship deadline upcoming at SCC
Somerset Community College is advising that prospective students for the current Spring 2023 semester interested in pursuing a career in health care, advanced manufacturing, transportation/logistics, business services/IT, or construction need to enroll and apply for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship prior to Friday, January 20th, 2023. The Kentucky Higher Education...
lakercountry.com
Two local students named to Dean’s List at Morehead State
Two local students were named to the Dean’s List at Morehead State University for the Fall 2022 semester. Audrey Kay Burton of Russell Springs and Daisy Pratt of Jamestown were named to the Dean’s List for the Morehead State College of Science. To qualify for the Dean’s List,...
lakercountry.com
Mattie I. Guffey, age 82, of Jamestown
Mattie I. Guffey, of Jamestown, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. She was 82 years of age. Born on March 29, 1940, in Creelsboro, she was a daughter of the late James Earl and Jessie Marie George Birdwell. Mattie was a farmer, and a retired quality control worker for Fruit of the Loom after 29 years of service. Mattie previously owned and operated a dairy farm with her husband, Alfred. Mattie enjoyed baking and quilting. She loved her family dearly.
fox56news.com
Mercer County family counting their blessing after storm damage
Mercer County was one the areas hardest hit by Thursday’s storms with a confirmed tornado touching down west of Harrodsburg and straight-line winds in other places. A family of four home was ripped apart by the strong winds. Mercer County family counting their blessing after …. Mercer County was...
lakercountry.com
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day closures for Monday
The city halls in both Russell Springs and Jamestown, the Russell County Courthouse and the Russell County Judicial Center are among the closures this coming Monday, January 16th, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. The Postal Service is also closed Monday due to the federal holiday.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
jpinews.com
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years
The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
Responders extract 2 people from vehicles in 5-car Laurel County crash
First responders in Laurel County performed extensive rescue maneuvers after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday on I-75.
Fire in Laurel County destroys cabinet carpentry building
A building in Laurel County used by workers to construct cabinets is a near complete loss after a large fire.
