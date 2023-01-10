Read full article on original website
Related
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
Mickie James: On Why The Mandy Rose and Vince McMahon Situation Is Different, He Owns The Company
Mickie James gives her thoughts on the return of former boss Vince McMahon. James joined The Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Dennis Farrell and Lars Frederiksen for an exclusive interview to promote her upcoming Career vs. Title match against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard to Kill PPV event, which will take place on Friday, January 13th from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Won't Be Able To Control Himself, He'll Put His Fingerprints On The WWE Product
Matt Hardy believes that Vince McMahon won't be able to control himself after his return to WWE, as he will put his fingerprints on the creative side of the company. On January 10, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman, and Vince McMahon was unanimously elected the Executive Chairman of the Board. These developments came just days after Vince, who retired in July 2022 amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money, returned to the company on January 6. Ahead of his return, McMahon announced his intention to return in order to participate in negotiations for media rights deals.
Vince McMahon Sued By WWE Shareholder For Allegedly ‘Breaching Fiduciary Duty’
Vince McMahon's return to WWE's Board of Directors has prompted a proposed class action lawsuit from one of WWE's shareholders in the state of Delaware. According to a report by Bloomberg, Vince McMahon is being sued by a shareholder Scott A. Fellows. Per court documents, Fellows is suing McMahon for abusing his power in an effort to "impose his will" on WWE and its Board of Directors by adopting "invalid and inequitable bylaw amendments" that would "hamstring" the board from making important decisions. The filing also noted that the class action could include thousands of shareholders. The plaintiff is seeking relief including invalidation of the bylaw changes; costs and fees.
Ric Flair On Chris Jericho’s BOLA Appearance: I’ve Never Heard Of PWG, WWE Wouldn’t Do That
Ric Flair comments on Chris Jericho's PWG appearance and says he has never heard of the company. The former AEW World Champion appeared at PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Two on January 8. He teamed up Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker to defeat Player Uno, Kevin Blackwood, SB KENTo, Jonathan Gresham, and Michael Oku. The bout marked Jericho's first time wrestling at an independent show in many years.
Vince McMahon Power Play, Adam Cole Good Health, Elite Victory, Mercedes Sell Out | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Chris Jericho wrestles at PWG Battle of Los Angeles night two. - Titus Alexander vs. Alec Price from WCP Can You Work Fridays?. Creators Spotlight:. Independent wrestler Vinny Pacifico joins us to talk about his appearances on AEW...
AEW Dynamite (1/11) Preview: Escalera de la Muerte, Danielson vs. Takeshita, Hangman vs. MOX, More
It's Wednesday, January, 11, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Dynamite hits the west coast with a major grudge match, a high-stakes Ladder Match. Also, tonight's show will feature the latest in Bryan Danielson's World Championship quest, and more.
Anthony Bowens Hopes The Acclaimed Are Done With Jay Lethal And Jeff Jarrett
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) are coming off back-to-back victories over Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, first defeating them on the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite and then defeating them again at AEW Battle of the Belts V. The rivalry between The Acclaimed and Jarrett & Lethal...
Saraya Would Love To Wrestle Guys In AEW, 'Let Me Beat Up Chris Jericho'
Saraya is up to wrestle men in AEW. Saraya has two matches under her belt since returning to the ring at AEW Full Gear 2022, picking up a singles victory over Britt Baker at Full Gear, but losing a tag team bout on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite where she teamed with Toni Storm to face Baker & Jamie Hayter.
Former WWE PR Rep Dawn Pappas Recalls Being Yelled At By Vince McMahon
In February 2004, Dawn Pappas joined WWE as a media relations manager in Canada. Pappas had a background EMI Music Canada and BMG Music Canada before joining WWE. Pappas admitted she didn't know much about wrestling when she was hired by WWE, only citing Roddy Piper and Cyndi Lauper as her points of reference. Pappas had worked with the likes of P. Diddy in the past and was used to dealing with larger than life figures in her line of business.
Swerve Strickland: Rick Ross Is Fully Invested In What We're Doing
Rick Ross has made multiple appearances on AEW Dynamite in recent months, joining Swerve Strickland throughout his story teaming with, and then against, Keith Lee. Ross was on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, calling Keith Lee "a big motherfucker" and hyping up Swerve as he and the Mogul Affiliates (Parker Boudreaux & Granden Goetzman) took out Lee.
AEW Dynamite On 1/11 Draws Over 950,000 Viewers
The numbers are in for the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to ShowBuzzDaily, AEW Dynamite on January 11 drew 967,000 viewers. This number is up for the 864,000 viewers the show posted on January 4 and the first time the show has drawn over 900,000 viewers since December 21.
Man Jit Singh And Ignace Lahoud Resigned From WWE Board As They Disagreed With Vince McMahon's Return
An update on WWE board of directors movement. In a new 8-K filing by WWE, it was confirmed that Man Jit Singh and Ignace Lahoud resigned because they disagreed with Vince McMahon's return to the company. The filing states, "While Messrs. Lahoud and Singh agreed with the Board’s decision to...
Watch: The Final Stop Before Hard To Kill | Before The Impact January 12, 2023
Watch Before The Impact on January 12, 2023. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Shayna Baszler On Potential Crossover Between WWE & STARDOM: Never Say Never
Shayna Baszler comments on a potential crossover between STARDOM and WWE. Crossovers are very common within the world of wrestling these days, especially when it comes to New Japan Pro Wrestling, who currently works with the likes of All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, STARDOM, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Even WWE, who notoriously shies away from major working relationships, recently allowed Karl Anderson to finish up his dates with NJPW and for Shinsuke Nakamura to work a match against The Great Muta at a NOAH event in January.
Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, And Sonjay Dutt Give 'Acceptance Speech' After Stealing Golden Globe
Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh didn't thank The Academy, but they had an impromptu message after they stole a Golden Globe Award. Paul Walter Hauser, who won a Golden Globe for his role in 'Black Bird', appeared on the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage. He got into a confrontation with Jarrett, Lethal, Dutt, and Singh. Jarrett smashed his guitar over Hauser's head, and though the Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) made the save, Lethal and Dutt escaped with the award.
New Temporary IMPACT Wrestling Authority Figure To Be Named At IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
Scott D'Amore is hurt, but the show must go on. Gail Kim announced on the January 12 episode of IMPACT on AXS that due to Bully Ray's actions, Scott D'Amore is temporarily sidelined. Bully Ray put Scott through a table on the January 5 episode in the build-up to his Full Metal Mayhem match with Josh Alexander coming up on Friday, January 13.
Mickie James: I Don’t Wanna Stay In Wrestling Longer Than I’m Welcomed, I've Had An Amazing Career
Mickie James discusses the potential closing moments of her in-ring career. The world of wrestling might be subject to a massive retirement this week, as Mickie James looks to avoid retirement as she is set to take on Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard To Kill pay-per-view in a Career vs. Title match. This match is another chapter in James' Last Rodeo run that has been ongoing since September.
Britt Baker On Adam Cole's Return, B3CCA Coming To MLW, Matt Cardona On PWI Award | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, January 12, 2023. - Adam Cole returned to AEW on last night's Dynamite. Now, both he and Britt Baker have taken to Twitter to comment on the return. - MLW has announced the impending debut of B3CCA. From MLW:. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major...
NXT New Year's Evil On 1/10 Viewership Up From Previous Week And Previous New Year's Evil Special
Viewership for the January 10 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT on January 10, 2023 drew 700,000 viewers. This number is up from the 653,000 viewers the show drew last week. Tuesday's NXT was a special episode entitled NXT New Year's Evil. NXT...
Fightful
15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0