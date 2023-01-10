ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Mickie James: On Why The Mandy Rose and Vince McMahon Situation Is Different, He Owns The Company

Mickie James gives her thoughts on the return of former boss Vince McMahon. James joined The Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Dennis Farrell and Lars Frederiksen for an exclusive interview to promote her upcoming Career vs. Title match against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard to Kill PPV event, which will take place on Friday, January 13th from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
Fightful

Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Won't Be Able To Control Himself, He'll Put His Fingerprints On The WWE Product

Matt Hardy believes that Vince McMahon won't be able to control himself after his return to WWE, as he will put his fingerprints on the creative side of the company. On January 10, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman, and Vince McMahon was unanimously elected the Executive Chairman of the Board. These developments came just days after Vince, who retired in July 2022 amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money, returned to the company on January 6. Ahead of his return, McMahon announced his intention to return in order to participate in negotiations for media rights deals.
Fightful

Vince McMahon Sued By WWE Shareholder For Allegedly ‘Breaching Fiduciary Duty’

Vince McMahon's return to WWE's Board of Directors has prompted a proposed class action lawsuit from one of WWE's shareholders in the state of Delaware. According to a report by Bloomberg, Vince McMahon is being sued by a shareholder Scott A. Fellows. Per court documents, Fellows is suing McMahon for abusing his power in an effort to "impose his will" on WWE and its Board of Directors by adopting "invalid and inequitable bylaw amendments" that would "hamstring" the board from making important decisions. The filing also noted that the class action could include thousands of shareholders. The plaintiff is seeking relief including invalidation of the bylaw changes; costs and fees.
DELAWARE STATE
Fightful

Ric Flair On Chris Jericho’s BOLA Appearance: I’ve Never Heard Of PWG, WWE Wouldn’t Do That

Ric Flair comments on Chris Jericho's PWG appearance and says he has never heard of the company. The former AEW World Champion appeared at PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Two on January 8. He teamed up Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker to defeat Player Uno, Kevin Blackwood, SB KENTo, Jonathan Gresham, and Michael Oku. The bout marked Jericho's first time wrestling at an independent show in many years.
Fightful

Saraya Would Love To Wrestle Guys In AEW, 'Let Me Beat Up Chris Jericho'

Saraya is up to wrestle men in AEW. Saraya has two matches under her belt since returning to the ring at AEW Full Gear 2022, picking up a singles victory over Britt Baker at Full Gear, but losing a tag team bout on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite where she teamed with Toni Storm to face Baker & Jamie Hayter.
Fightful

Former WWE PR Rep Dawn Pappas Recalls Being Yelled At By Vince McMahon

In February 2004, Dawn Pappas joined WWE as a media relations manager in Canada. Pappas had a background EMI Music Canada and BMG Music Canada before joining WWE. Pappas admitted she didn't know much about wrestling when she was hired by WWE, only citing Roddy Piper and Cyndi Lauper as her points of reference. Pappas had worked with the likes of P. Diddy in the past and was used to dealing with larger than life figures in her line of business.
Fightful

Swerve Strickland: Rick Ross Is Fully Invested In What We're Doing

Rick Ross has made multiple appearances on AEW Dynamite in recent months, joining Swerve Strickland throughout his story teaming with, and then against, Keith Lee. Ross was on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, calling Keith Lee "a big motherfucker" and hyping up Swerve as he and the Mogul Affiliates (Parker Boudreaux & Granden Goetzman) took out Lee.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite On 1/11 Draws Over 950,000 Viewers

The numbers are in for the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to ShowBuzzDaily, AEW Dynamite on January 11 drew 967,000 viewers. This number is up for the 864,000 viewers the show posted on January 4 and the first time the show has drawn over 900,000 viewers since December 21.
Fightful

Shayna Baszler On Potential Crossover Between WWE & STARDOM: Never Say Never

Shayna Baszler comments on a potential crossover between STARDOM and WWE. Crossovers are very common within the world of wrestling these days, especially when it comes to New Japan Pro Wrestling, who currently works with the likes of All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, STARDOM, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Even WWE, who notoriously shies away from major working relationships, recently allowed Karl Anderson to finish up his dates with NJPW and for Shinsuke Nakamura to work a match against The Great Muta at a NOAH event in January.
Fightful

Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, And Sonjay Dutt Give 'Acceptance Speech' After Stealing Golden Globe

Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh didn't thank The Academy, but they had an impromptu message after they stole a Golden Globe Award. Paul Walter Hauser, who won a Golden Globe for his role in 'Black Bird', appeared on the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage. He got into a confrontation with Jarrett, Lethal, Dutt, and Singh. Jarrett smashed his guitar over Hauser's head, and though the Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) made the save, Lethal and Dutt escaped with the award.
Fightful

Mickie James: I Don’t Wanna Stay In Wrestling Longer Than I’m Welcomed, I've Had An Amazing Career

Mickie James discusses the potential closing moments of her in-ring career. The world of wrestling might be subject to a massive retirement this week, as Mickie James looks to avoid retirement as she is set to take on Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard To Kill pay-per-view in a Career vs. Title match. This match is another chapter in James' Last Rodeo run that has been ongoing since September.
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy