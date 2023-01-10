Vince McMahon's return to WWE's Board of Directors has prompted a proposed class action lawsuit from one of WWE's shareholders in the state of Delaware. According to a report by Bloomberg, Vince McMahon is being sued by a shareholder Scott A. Fellows. Per court documents, Fellows is suing McMahon for abusing his power in an effort to "impose his will" on WWE and its Board of Directors by adopting "invalid and inequitable bylaw amendments" that would "hamstring" the board from making important decisions. The filing also noted that the class action could include thousands of shareholders. The plaintiff is seeking relief including invalidation of the bylaw changes; costs and fees.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO