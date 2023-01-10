Read full article on original website
San Angelo LIVE!
Possession of Fentanyl, Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia & Public Lewdness Arrests Top Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 6 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia, Public Lewdness and Driving While Intoxicated. As we reported first one Wednesday, 40-year-old Blanca Cajas was...
Violent San Angelo Man Sentenced for Threatening to Shoot Woman over Lost Keys
SAN ANGELO— A San Angelo man has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after losing his temper and threatening to kill two other people. According to court documents, San Angelo police responded the 900 block of North Chadbourne to speak with a...
Graffiti of a Place of Worship & Assault Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 14 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Graffiti of a place of Worship or Burial, Drug Possession and Assault. 18-year-old Justice Guthrie and 20-year-old Hector Gonzalez were arrested by...
San Angelo Police Release More Details in Giz & Hums Assault
On January 8, 2023, at 10:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to Giz & Hums, located at 1425 West Beauregard Avenue in reference to a Major Motor Vehicle Accident. Upon arrival, officers located a 42-year-old male victim with extensive injuries to his lower extremities. San Angelo Fire Department Medics arrived on...
Woman accused of pinning man against fence with vehicle outside San Angelo bar
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo woman has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say she pinned a man against a fence with her vehicle, injuring him. The San Angelo Police Department said the incident happened the night of Jan. 8 at Giz...
Arrests for Theft of Property and Assault Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 8 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Theft and Assault. 47-year-old Santos Ramon and 39-year-old Bryce Torres were arrested by San Angelo Police for Theft of Property greater than $100 but less than $750 and booked at 5:48 p.m. Sunday. Torres was released at 8:58 p.m. and Ramon was released at 9:13 p.m. after posting $500 bond each.
Tipsy Girlfriend Runs Over Beau After Verbal Spat at Notorious San Angelo Pool Hall
SAN ANGELO, TX — A San Angelo woman has been arrested after running over her boyfriend in the Giz & Hums parking lot with her SUV after an argument. According to court documents, on January 8, 2023, San Angelo Police Officers were dispatched to Giz & Hums’ Billiards & Brews, located at 1425 West Beauregard Avenue regarding a major motor vehicle crash. Investigators learned that the man had been struck by a vehicle that had left the scene. The victim was transported to Shannon Medical Center for injuries to his lower extremities.
Police Request Help Finding This Man
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo police were searching for this man yesterday evening until this morning. Police told us he was found at 3:55 a.m. There was urgency in locating him because law enforcement considered him an "at risk" person. His name was Van Smith, 34, male,...
SAPD searching for an “at risk” man
(Update: Tuesday, January 11, 2023, 7:00 a.m.) SAN ANGELO, Texas — Van Smith has been located, according to an alert published by the San Angelo Police Department early Tuesday morning, January 11, 2023. (Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:00 p.m.) — San Angelo Police Department seeks the community’s help in locating a missing person labeled as […]
Scam Alert! Scammers posing as SAPD and SA Stock Show and Rodeo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Both the San Angelo Police Department and the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo have reported scams targeting the community. The San Angelo Police Department informed the public about a recent scam involving the Police Department with an individual claiming to be raising money for the San Angelo Police Department. SAPD […]
Crash on the Curve at Producers Crunches Pickups Thursday
SAN ANGELO – Two drivers escaped serious injury when their pickups crashed on the curve of the Old Ballinger Highway and N. Bell St. in front of Producer's Livestock Auction Thursday morning. According to San Angelo Police Department investigating officer Carrillo, a white four door Ram pickup was northbound...
Interview with SAPD: January 10, 2023
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza sits down with our Carolyn McEnrue to discuss local vehicle burglaries and future employment opportunities with SAPD. “Especially after the holidays, when we are seeing multiple reports on a daily basis,” said Espinoza. SAPD is seeing reports come from a variety of […]
San Angelo Police Warn of New Phone Scam Monday
SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Police Department Monday morning alerted the public of a new phone scam that was circulating around town. The following is the full release sent out on Jan. 9, 2023:. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be raising money for...
Jaws of life deployed after crash on Chadbourne
One driver was reportedly trapped in their vehicle following a crash on North Chadbourne Street.
Concho Valley Public Defender's Office Expands to the Big Country with New State Funding
SAN ANGELO – The Texas Indigent Defense Commission awarded the newly created Concho Valley Public Defender's Office a new grant to expand from the Concho Valley into the Big Country after the Tom Green County Commissioners Court approved the plan allowing the local office to work jointly with a new one in Abilene that will cover five additional counties.
Disregarding a red light sends two people to hospital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Disregarding a red light causes a three-vehicle crash and sends two people to the hospital. According to police, a Hyundai Santa Fe was eastbound on Caddo Street while a white Kia Forte was heading southbound on N Jefferson Street and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on Jefferson. Witnesses at the […]
Lee Pfluger Sues Intrepid ‘Cactus Crusader’
SAN ANGELO, TX — Quoting Ben Franklin in the 1850 version of Poor Richard’s Almanack, San Angelo businessman Lee Pfluger said any man’s reputation is priceless. “Glass, china, and reputation are easily cracked, and never well mended,” Franklin wrote 270 years ago. For those reasons, Pfluger sued Zane White for voluminous derogatory statements White has made about Pfluger over a period of several months last year. Those statements have continued to this day.
Goodfellow honors retired military dog after passing
SAN ANGELO, Texas, — Ajola was a retired military working dog who recently passed away from chronic illness. She spent her last few nights next to her loving family and partner Senior Airman Jordan Arredondo – Here is their story. Before being paired with SrA Arredondo, Ajola served with the 316th Security Forces Squadron as […]
COSATX announces city office closures for MLK Day
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced that most city offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The following is a list of city offices and how it is affected by the closures: Trash Service There will be no interruption in trash pickup […]
Award Winning '10 Texas Tornados' Exhibit Will Be On Display Next Week
SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University will present a free public exhibit by Tyler-based photographer Robert Langham, winner of the 2022 Guggenheim Fellowship in Photography, starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. Titled "10 Texas Tornados," the exhibit of Langham's still-life environmental...
