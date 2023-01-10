This is such a sweet take on ear flaps I think everyone is going to want to knit this hat — and with sizes from baby to adult you can knit them for everyone you know!. The Garter Ear Flap Hat from Purl Soho uses short rows to shape the extra bit of fabric that covers the ears. This is so much cuter than the traditional flaps that hang straight down from the sides of the hat, and has the benefit of being integral to the hat so you don’t have any extra finishing to do.

