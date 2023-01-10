Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in CaliforniaTravel MavenSan Diego, CA
A Call to Action to San Diego's Affordable Housing CrisisDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego CitiesAlexCapSan Diego, CA
Related
Woman, 23, arrested in deadly stabbing
A woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 60-year-old man, who later died at a hospital, in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Man killed in triple shooting identified
A San Diego man who was shot to death at a home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood earlier this week has been identified, authorities said.
Victim of weekend stabbing in San Marcos dies in hospital
Paramedics took Mendoza to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries two days later, Lt. Chris Steffen said.
Man shot, killed near trolley station identified
A man killed by gunfire near a trolley station Tuesday in the Encanto neighborhood has been identified, authorities said.
'Lost and broken'; Loved ones grieve young man killed in Lincoln Park shooting
A young woman is asking the public to help her find information after her boyfriend was shot and killed in a garage in Lincoln Park earlier this week.
Victim identified in deadly Lincoln Park shooting
A 20-year-old man who was shot and killed in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood Monday has been identified.
3 teens arrested in connection with fatal East County stabbing; victim identified
A man who was stabbed to death in Lemon Grove on Tuesday night has been identified and three teens have been arrested in connection to the incident, authorities said.
Man identified in deadly Lemon Grove stabbing, three teens arrested
A man who was stabbed to death in Lemon Grove Tuesday was identified by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department as 49-year-old Vinson Austin.
NBC San Diego
Man Sentenced for Fatally Stabbing Husband 50 Times in Mount Helix
A man who stabbed his husband to death at their Mount Helix home, then fled the state, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. Daniel Scott Jordan, 47, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count and a deadly weapon allegation for the slaying of 38-year-old Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whose body was found in the couple's Carmen Drive residence on Aug. 11, 2020.
Man identified in Encinitas hit-and-run crash
A San Diego man has been identified as the victim in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Encinitas on New Year’s Day.
San Diego Police identify victim of deadly East Village stabbing
Authorities Thursday publicly identified a homeless man who was fatally stabbed last weekend in the East Village, allegedly by a fellow transient.
eastcountymagazine.org
EL CAJON MAN IDENTIFIED AS MURDER VICTIM IN LEMON GROVE; THREE TEENS ARRESTED
January 12, 2023 (Lemon Grove) – The victim who was fatally stabbed in Lemon Grove on January 10 has been identified as Vinson Austin, 49, of El Cajon. Three juveniles have been arrested and booked into juvenile hall for murder. Two of the suspects are 14 years old and one is 16.
northcountydailystar.com
Homicide Investigation – San Marcos Man Dies at Hospital after Assault
On January 7, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at the 200 block of West San Marcos Blvd. Upon arrival, deputies located 60-year-old Martin Mendoza in a parking lot bleeding from his upper torso. It appeared Mendoza had been stabbed. Mendoza was taken to a local area hospital for further treatment.
Police: Family members robbed in Logan Heights home invasion
The group stole items from the family inside the house, including a rifle and handgun, and then fled the scene.
1 man stabbed to death in East County altercation
A man was stabbed to death during an altercation in Lemon Grove on Tuesday night, said the San Diego County Sherriff's Office.
Najee Woods, 23, of San Diego ID’d As Victim in Encanto Drive-by Shooting
Authorities on Thursday released the name of a man who was fatally shot while walking in Encanto. Officers responding to reports of a shooting found Najee Woods, 23, of San Diego lying on the side of the road in the 6200 block of Akins Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego police.
Pedestrian, 23, Gunned Down in Encanto-Area Neighborhood
Investigators sought Wednesday to determine who fatally shot a 23-year-old man in an Encanto-area neighborhood. Patrol officers responding to reports of a shooting found the mortally wounded victim lying on the side of the road in the 6200 block of Akins Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Man accused of burning body of 15-year-old girl pleads not guilty
A family is hopeful for justice after the body of a 15-year-old girl was found burned in Linda Vista. The man prosecutors say is responsible pleaded not guilty to all charges in court.
NBC San Diego
Man Sentenced to 16 Years to Life in Prison for Killing Wife in Chula Vista
A man who killed his wife, then barricaded himself inside his Chula Vista home and engaged in a nearly 24-hour standoff with police, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. John Partain, 65, was convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying of his wife of more...
Pedestrian hit in North County while reportedly pushing bike in crosswalk
A 58-year-old man was struck by vehicle while pushing a bicycle in a crosswalk Thursday, said the Carlsbad Police Department.
Comments / 0