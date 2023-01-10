ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Man Sentenced for Fatally Stabbing Husband 50 Times in Mount Helix

A man who stabbed his husband to death at their Mount Helix home, then fled the state, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. Daniel Scott Jordan, 47, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count and a deadly weapon allegation for the slaying of 38-year-old Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whose body was found in the couple's Carmen Drive residence on Aug. 11, 2020.
CHULA VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Homicide Investigation – San Marcos Man Dies at Hospital after Assault

On January 7, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at the 200 block of West San Marcos Blvd. Upon arrival, deputies located 60-year-old Martin Mendoza in a parking lot bleeding from his upper torso. It appeared Mendoza had been stabbed. Mendoza was taken to a local area hospital for further treatment.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Times of San Diego

Pedestrian, 23, Gunned Down in Encanto-Area Neighborhood

Investigators sought Wednesday to determine who fatally shot a 23-year-old man in an Encanto-area neighborhood. Patrol officers responding to reports of a shooting found the mortally wounded victim lying on the side of the road in the 6200 block of Akins Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA

