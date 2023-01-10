All The News That's Fit: Revealing retinas, G-force survival and (not) Froot Loops

JANUARY 10, 2023

Windows to the heart

Using artificial intelligence tools, researchers studied retinal scans of 88,000 participants in a study and concluded the approach may be a viable way to detect cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease, heart failure and stroke based on the health of the retina’s network of blood vessels.

Doing so would mean no blood tests or blood pressure measurements would be necessary.

The software “potentially has greater community reach to identify individuals at medium-high risk requiring further clinical assessment,” the authors wrote.

Why docs don’t text

ICYMI and FYI: A 1991 law designed to protect consumers from unwanted telemarketing blocks health plans from texting patients without their prior consent, but some public health advocates say one adverse effect is that doctors can’t send reminders about services, such as mammograms or well-child visits, unless they’ve contacted the patient first by phone.

They’re arguing for a change in the law as a health equity issue because the rule tends to affect low-income and underserved patients who are more likely to see and respond to texts about their health than they are to answer calls from unknown numbers or to receive mailed notices, especially if they’re at work or move frequently, according to STAT News.

Body of knowledge

When race car driver David Purley (1945-1985) crashed during qualifying laps at the 1977 British Grand Prix, he experienced deceleration from 108 mph to zero in 26 inches. The result: 29 fractures, three dislocations and six heart stoppages. The measured 180 Gs (units of gravitational force) is among the highest known in which the person survived. One G is the force of gravity that keeps our feet firmly planted on the ground.

(Purley retired from racing in 1985 and took up aerobatics. He died in a plane crash that same year.)

Doc talk

Cholgogue

A substance that causes the gallbladder to squeeze, increasing the discharge of bile, which can damage the liver

Mania of the week

Empleomania

An obsession with holding public office (obviously epidemic but underdiagnosed)

Best medicine

Medical students hate the test on kidney stones. It’s the hardest to pass.

Observation

“Among the side effects of this drug, the most significant is the immediate death of the patient.”

Medical history

Phil Mason, author of “Napoleon’s Hemorrhoids and Other Small Events that Changed History” (2008)

This week in 1964, U.S. Surgeon General Luther Terry announced the results of a study on the health effects of smoking, which had been ordered by President Kennedy in 1962. It was the first widely publicized official recognition of its dangers, declaring that “cigarette smoking is a health hazard of sufficient importance in the United States to warrant appropriate remedial action.” One year later, Congress required printed health warnings on cigarette packages.

Food for thought

Despite the diversity of colors intended to suggest different fruits (oranges, lemons, limes, apples, cherries, raspberries and blueberries), the breakfast cereal Froot Loops consists of a single same flavor. Neither do the loops derive from actual fruit. Originally, they were called Fruit Loops, but a lawsuit forced the spelling change.

The ingredient list for Froot Loops hasn’t changed since they debuted in 1959: Corn flour blend (whole grain yellow corn flour, degerminated yellow corn flour), sugar, wheat flour, whole grain oat flour, modified food starch, 2 percent or less of vegetable oil (hydrogenated coconut, soybean and/or cottonseed), oat fiber, maltodextrin, salt, soluble corn fiber, natural flavor, red 40, yellow 5, blue 1, yellow 6, BHT for freshness. Vitamins and minerals added: Vitamin C (ascorbic acid), reduced iron, niacinamide, vitamin B6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride), vitamin B2 (riboflavin), vitamin B1 (thiamin hydrochloride), folic acid, vitamin D3, vitamin B12.

Sum body

Seven things your body does in just 1 minute most minutes:

1. Processes 600 million bits of visual information

2. Sends up to 17.2 trillion signals between neurons

3. Collectively grows your hair 1.1 inches (a total divided by 100,000 to 150,000 hair cells on your head; results may vary)

4. Blinks 15 to 20 times

5. Inhales and exhales 12 to 20 times

6. Sheds 30,000 to 50,000 skin cells

7. Pumps 1.3 gallons of blood

Medical myths

People often think of high blood pressure as pretty obvious, indicated by such signs as a flushed face or chronic sweating. In fact, the symptoms of hypertension include neither. Most of the time, there are no overt symptoms, which is why high blood pressure is sometimes called the “silent killer.”

The best way to prevent hypertension is to have your blood pressure checked regularly, preferably by a medical professional.

Epitaphs

"Stranger! Approach this spot with gravity! John Brown is filling his last cavity.”

Tombstone of Dr. Brown, former dentist

LaFee is a health science writer at UC San Diego.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .