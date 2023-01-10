West Chester Field Hockey, Soccer Coaches are Trailblazers in Women’s Athletics

West Chester field hockey coach Amy Cohen. Photo by West Chester Athletics, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Two West Chester college sports team coaches are being recognized for their groundbreaking contributions to women’s athletics. Both West Chester field hockey coach Amy Cohen and soccer coach Betty Ann Kempf Townsley are responsible for having their teams reach NCAA Division II Final Four in Seattle, writes Isabella DiAmore for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Kemp Townsley, who has dedicated 15 seasons of her life to the soccer program, has had a passion for soccer since she was young.

“I can remember being a child and my mother dressing me up in dresses,” said Kempf Townsley. “All I wanted to do was run around and play soccer and kick the ball.”

When she was in high school at Cardinal Dougherty, Kempf Townsley noticed that women going the “next level” in soccer was uncommon. Where there was little opportunity, she became a trailblazer and started the first girls’ soccer team at her high school alma mater in 1982. She didn’t stop there, and began a women’s soccer program at Lasalle in 1986.

Her hard work has paid off. The West Chester women’s soccer team also won the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Also making an imprint in West Chester sports history is Amy Cohen.

The Lafayette College graduate’s first coaching position in 2006 at Division II Susquehanna University. Her next venture, thanks to a ‘tight-knit community’ of female college coaches was at West Chester University for a Division II team. Her first season proved successful, with the Rams won the NCAA Championship.

Since then Cohen’s team has won three NCAA Titles and made nine appearances. Kemp Townsley has collected six region titles, 15 NCAA appearances, and four PSAC titles.