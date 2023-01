Heroes and Horses was granted $500,000 to help heal even more veterans in the future. This Montana non-profit assists veterans post-tour to help aid their healing journey. They've been inviting vets to come to the ranch to heal their heavy hearts for years, and now it's getting bigger and better. Here's a direct quote from Chloe Garrison, development director for Heroes and Horses:

BELGRADE, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO