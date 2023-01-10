ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford’s Capri Restaurant Eyes New Temporary Location While Fire Rebuild Continues

Rockford's Capri Restaurant is considering opening a temporary location following the fire that destroyed its original building along E State Street back in October 2022. The hearts of residents all over Rockford broke a little when Capri Restaurant broke out in flames on October 27, 2022, and many feared this would bring the official end to one of our city's favorite pizza places. Thankfully, that's not the case, but rebuilding the restaurant space may take a bit longer than anyone would like.
Photos Released Of Illinois Suspect In Fatal Shooting At Pinnon’s

After a fatal shooting and armed robbery outside Pinnon's Meats in Rockford, authorities have now released photos of the suspect. The Rockford PD issued a statement regarding the fatal shooting and armed robbery that occurred at Pinnon's on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023. "Just before 4 pm today (Wednesday), the Rockford...
Identity of Woman Killed at Illinois Meat Shop Revealed

The woman who was shot and killed after an altercation at Pinnon Meats yesterday (Wednesday) has been identified by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office. According to the press release, the shooting victim is 63-year-old Peggy Anderson of Rockford who died of a gunshot wound. According to the report from Chief...
Bizarre Video of Sideways Car in Illinois Has Us All Confused

If you think you've witnessed the most ridiculous things while driving, wait until you see this video of an Illinois driver taking a joyride down Perryville Road in Rockford. I was scrolling through my friends' Snapchat stories and my friend, Quincy, posted a video of a car in front of her literally gliding sideways down Perryville.
Illinois First Responders Rescue Woman Who Drove On Frozen Pond

It was a scary situation in Illinois when a woman drove her car onto the middle of a frozen pond. A woman in Lakewood had a very scary moment. Somehow, she drove her car a hundred feet into the middle of a frozen pond. I have several questions about this incident including how and why she ended up there. Unfortunately, I couldn't find those kinds of details. Maybe, her car slid on some ice. Did she get confused and think it was part of the road?
24-Year-Old Rockford Woman Killed in Head-On Collision Identified

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has revealed the identity of a woman killed in a head-on collision in Rockford this past Friday evening (1/6). The accident occurred near the area of Springfield Road and Safford Avenue on the city's northwest side around 6:15 pm Friday when a pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old man apparently crossed the center line.
Deer Destroys Illinois Apartment To Prove Why Pets Aren’t Allowed

An apartment in Illinois was seriously damaged after a deer broke in. For being such majestic animals, deer can get themselves into mischief. Of course, Illinois drivers have to be very careful driving in rural areas during the night because of deer running into the road. I have also noticed a lot of stories lately about deer getting into buildings and causing some serious damage. Plus, they are big and strong so they are difficult to move. The animals are easily startled so they can go off at the drop of a hat and trash a place quickly.
Illinois Police Need Help Finding This Man Suspected of Murder

The Rockford Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating this man who is suspected of murdering a 63-year-old woman at Pinnon Meats on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Murder at Pinnon Meats in Rockford, Illinois. At around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 the Rockford Police Department responded to...
