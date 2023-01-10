ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
FOX 28 Spokane

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:54 p.m. EST

Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive dies at 69. NEW YORK (AP) — Robbie Bachman, the drummer for the Canadian hard rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive that was known for such 1970s hits as “Takin’ Care of Business” and “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet,” has died at age 69. His death was announced on social media Thursday by his brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, who did not give a cause. Bachman-Turner Overdrive sold millions of records with its blend of grinding guitar riffs and catchy melodies. “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” topped the charts. The band’s other hits included “Hey You” and “Roll On Down the Highway.” Randy Bachman left the group in the mid-1970s, and the popularity of BTO soon faded.
FOX 28 Spokane

Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage

NEW YORK (AP) — The world’s largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said Wednesday morning that he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate. A order to ground all departing flights by the Federal Aviation Administration was lifted, but there are already 1,000 flight cancellations and more than 6,000 delayed flights. That number is expected to grow as the air travel network comes back to life.
FOX 28 Spokane

Brazil ‘mega-protest’ fizzles amid authorities’ concern

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Skittish Brazilian authorities spared no effort to boost security in the face of a social media flyer promoting a “mega-protest to retake power” in two dozen cities. Whether because of the preventative measures adopted or not, the supposed uprising was a dud. Less than 10 protesters showed along Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach; there were more journalists in attendance, as well as 29 police vehicles. Next to Brasilia’s esplanade of ministries, authorities designated an for protest and surrounded it with police and national guard troops. Just one couple showed, dressed in the same Brazil soccer jerseys rioters wore four days earlier.
FOX 28 Spokane

US launches online system to seek asylum on Mexican border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has launched an online appointment system for migrants to be exempt from limits on seeking asylum, its latest major step to overhaul border enforcement. U.S. Customs and Border Protection began making appointments up to two weeks out at eight crossings on the Mexican border on its website and through CBPOne, a mobile app that the agency has used in limited ways since 2020. CBPOne is poised to replace an opaque, bewildering patchwork of exemptions to a pandemic-related public health order known as Title 42. Advocates are caught off-guard by the changes, while some say they are welcome.

