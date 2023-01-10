Read full article on original website
Lanes reopen after 3-car crash on Rt. 9 South in Berlin
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash partially closed Route 9 South in Berlin on Thursday morning. The crash took place between exits 21 and 20S around 6:30 a.m., according to the DOT. Lanes were closed for approximately two hours, and the highway reopened after 8 a.m. Officials have not stated what may have caused […]
NBC Connecticut
Route 97 in Norwich to be Closed for Hours Due to Crash, Damaged Utility Pole
Route 97 in Norwich is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time on Wednesday after a crash that damaged a utility pole. Occum Fire Department said the closure is expected to last approximately 12 to 13 hours. According to fire officials, the crash involves a utility pole...
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington
A 27-year-old Bristol man is in critical condition after a crash in Southington Thursday, according to police. Southington police said the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. in the area of 1125 Queen St. They said a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra going south in the southbound lane of Queen Street hit...
NBC Connecticut
CT Man Hits Police Cruiser While Trying to Steal Snowplow in East Hartford: Police
A man allegedly tried to steal a snowplow and hit a police cruiser while trying to flee the scene in East Hartford. Police said they stopped a truck trying to take a snowplow on Hillside Street on Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, the man fled from the parking...
Eyewitness News
Man dies in 3 vehicle crash in Durham
DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened in Durham on Thursday. State police identified the man as 34-year-old Steven Jefferson of Hamden. Troopers said Jefferson drove northbound on Route 17 near Indian Lane when he crossed over the center line into the south lane and struck an opposing vehicle head-on.
NBC Connecticut
One Dead Crash on Route 17 in Durham
A 34-year-old Hamden man had died after a crash on Route 17 in Durham Thursday evening, according to Connecticut State Police. State police said Steven Jefferson, 34, of Hamden, was heading north near Indian Lane at 4:47 p.m. when he crossed over into the southbound lane and his Toyota Camry hit a Nissan Altima head-on.
Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
NBC Connecticut
DEEP Works to Clean Up Milk Spill After Tanker Rollover Crash in Woodstock
A tanker carrying milk has rolled over and spilled nearly 1,500 gallons of milk onto the road in Woodstock. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said a 6,500 gallon tanker truck flipped on its side at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. DEEP officials said between 1,000 and 1,500 gallons...
NBC Connecticut
West Hartford Police Look for Car Allegedly Connected to Deadly Hit-and-Run
West Hartford Police are looking for the public's help finding a car that's believed to be connected to a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month. Authorities say they've been actively investigating the hit-and-run that happened on Dec. 20, 2022 on Boulevard near Whiting Lane. An 89-year-old woman, identified as Eugenia...
2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Restaurant Owner Speaks Out After Multi-Vehicle Carjacking Incident
“You work everyday, you try and make a living and then somebody comes out of nowhere and kind of takes it apart,” said Paul Palma, whose family owns the diner. Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez, 39, had a hospital arraignment in New Britain Superior Court on Friday after police named him the suspect in multiple carjacking incidents on Thursday.
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Police Officer Shot Man Suspected in 2 Carjackings, Theft of Police Car: Official
A Bristol police officer shot a man in the leg who is suspected of committing two carjackings and stealing a police vehicle Thursday, according to the Office of Inspector General. Bristol police officers were investigating a report that a man with a knife carjacked a Toyota in Farmington after carjacking...
NBC Connecticut
Car Crashes Into Building in Litchfield
Firefighters are responding to a car into a building on Thomaston Road in Litchfield. Fire officials were called to the scene of a one-car crash involving a parked car and building Tuesday afternoon. Responding crews checked for hazards and helped tape off the area. The building inspector responded to the...
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Police Vehicle Into Diner in Bristol
A police vehicle was stolen during an investigation into a carjacking Thursday afternoon and the suspect crashed into a Bristol diner, according to Bristol police. Around 12:18 p.m., the Bristol Police Department was investigating a carjacking that occurred in Farmington when a police vehicle was stolen and there was a pursuit, Bristol police said.
Tractor-trailer rollover causes fuel spill on I-91 in Enfield: State police
ENFIELD, Conn. — Crews are cleaning up after a tractor-trailer rollover early Monday caused a fuel spill on Interstate 91 in Enfield. State police said they were notified of the crash around 9:10 a.m. The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway by exit 47E. A vehicle...
NBC Connecticut
Ansonia Building Being Demolished After Asbestos Found Inside
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said there are plans to demolish a building in Ansonia after finding asbestos inside on Thursday. DEEP said they found asbestos at the former Farrell building on North Main Street while responding to a reported oil spill. Crews found asbestos flying into...
Missing Simsbury Man Found Dead In Wooded Area
A Simsbury man who has been missing for more than a month has been found dead in a secluded wooded area by police during a search of the area. The body of Bernard Soldate, age 57, of Simsbury, was located around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 by members of the state police K9 unit along with Simsbury detectives on the north side of the Farmington River, which runs along Tariffville Road.
Ledyard police: 55-year-old New York man drove off ferry potentially intoxicated, almost hit police
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police officers were almost hit by a truck while responding to a call about a possible intoxicated driver Thursday afternoon on the Cross Sound Ferry, according to authorities. Ledyard police went to 2 Ferry Street in New London at about 1 p.m. after hearing that New London officers had boarded the […]
Eyewitness News
Police investigate apartment complex in New Haven following shots fired incident in West Haven
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A spike in serious car accidents in West Hartford has sparked a new movement. Man in custody after investigation at apartment complex in New Haven. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Police say they are investigating a shots fired...
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured After Being Shot at Home in East Hartford
A person has been hospitalized with injuries after being shot at a home in East Hartford Wednesday afternoon. Police said they were called to 79 Lafayette Ave. Responding officers saw a person that was shot in the chest. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the extent of their injuries is unknown.
