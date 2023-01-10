ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

WTNH

Lanes reopen after 3-car crash on Rt. 9 South in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash partially closed Route 9 South in Berlin on Thursday morning. The crash took place between exits 21 and 20S around 6:30 a.m., according to the DOT. Lanes were closed for approximately two hours, and the highway reopened after 8 a.m. Officials have not stated what may have caused […]
BERLIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington

A 27-year-old Bristol man is in critical condition after a crash in Southington Thursday, according to police. Southington police said the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. in the area of 1125 Queen St. They said a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra going south in the southbound lane of Queen Street hit...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dies in 3 vehicle crash in Durham

DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened in Durham on Thursday. State police identified the man as 34-year-old Steven Jefferson of Hamden. Troopers said Jefferson drove northbound on Route 17 near Indian Lane when he crossed over the center line into the south lane and struck an opposing vehicle head-on.
DURHAM, CT
NBC Connecticut

One Dead Crash on Route 17 in Durham

A 34-year-old Hamden man had died after a crash on Route 17 in Durham Thursday evening, according to Connecticut State Police. State police said Steven Jefferson, 34, of Hamden, was heading north near Indian Lane at 4:47 p.m. when he crossed over into the southbound lane and his Toyota Camry hit a Nissan Altima head-on.
DURHAM, CT
WTNH

Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Restaurant Owner Speaks Out After Multi-Vehicle Carjacking Incident

“You work everyday, you try and make a living and then somebody comes out of nowhere and kind of takes it apart,” said Paul Palma, whose family owns the diner. Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez, 39, had a hospital arraignment in New Britain Superior Court on Friday after police named him the suspect in multiple carjacking incidents on Thursday.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Car Crashes Into Building in Litchfield

Firefighters are responding to a car into a building on Thomaston Road in Litchfield. Fire officials were called to the scene of a one-car crash involving a parked car and building Tuesday afternoon. Responding crews checked for hazards and helped tape off the area. The building inspector responded to the...
LITCHFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Police Vehicle Into Diner in Bristol

A police vehicle was stolen during an investigation into a carjacking Thursday afternoon and the suspect crashed into a Bristol diner, according to Bristol police. Around 12:18 p.m., the Bristol Police Department was investigating a carjacking that occurred in Farmington when a police vehicle was stolen and there was a pursuit, Bristol police said.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Ansonia Building Being Demolished After Asbestos Found Inside

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said there are plans to demolish a building in Ansonia after finding asbestos inside on Thursday. DEEP said they found asbestos at the former Farrell building on North Main Street while responding to a reported oil spill. Crews found asbestos flying into...
ANSONIA, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Simsbury Man Found Dead In Wooded Area

A Simsbury man who has been missing for more than a month has been found dead in a secluded wooded area by police during a search of the area. The body of Bernard Soldate, age 57, of Simsbury, was located around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 by members of the state police K9 unit along with Simsbury detectives on the north side of the Farmington River, which runs along Tariffville Road.
SIMSBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Injured After Being Shot at Home in East Hartford

A person has been hospitalized with injuries after being shot at a home in East Hartford Wednesday afternoon. Police said they were called to 79 Lafayette Ave. Responding officers saw a person that was shot in the chest. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the extent of their injuries is unknown.
EAST HARTFORD, CT

